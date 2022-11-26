Spring Valley, November 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Spring Valley.
The Hilltop High School basketball team will have a game with Monte Vista High School - Spring Valley on November 25, 2022, 18:00:00.
Hilltop High School
Monte Vista High School - Spring Valley
November 25, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
The Maranatha Christian School basketball team will have a game with Steele Canyon High School on November 26, 2022, 15:00:00.
Maranatha Christian School
Steele Canyon High School
November 26, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
The Maranatha Christian School basketball team will have a game with Steele Canyon High School on November 26, 2022, 13:30:00.
Maranatha Christian School
Steele Canyon High School
November 26, 2022
13:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
Comments / 0