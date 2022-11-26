ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Pirates sign 1B Carlos Santana

By Michael Guise
 2 days ago

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pirates have reportedly signed first baseman Carlos Santana.

According to ESPN's Jeff Pasan, Pittsburgh has agreed on a one-year deal with Santana. The $6.7 million deal is pending a physical, sources told Passan.

The 36-year-old first baseman played for the Seattle Mariners and Kansas City Royals last season. He was traded to Seattle in June and played 79 games for the Mariners, who made the playoffs for the first time since 2001.

He finished last season with a .202 batting average with 19 home runs and 60 RBIs.

