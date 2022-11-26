Farmington, November 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Farmington.
The Los Lunas High School basketball team will have a game with Farmington High School on November 25, 2022, 18:00:00.
Los Lunas High School
Farmington High School
November 25, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
The Gallup High School basketball team will have a game with Farmington High School on November 26, 2022, 15:00:00.
Gallup High School
Farmington High School
November 26, 2022
15:00:00
Freshman Girls Basketball
