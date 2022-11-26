ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, NM

Farmington, November 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Farmington.

The Los Lunas High School basketball team will have a game with Farmington High School on November 25, 2022, 18:00:00.

Los Lunas High School
Farmington High School
November 25, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Gallup High School basketball team will have a game with Farmington High School on November 26, 2022, 15:00:00.

Gallup High School
Farmington High School
November 26, 2022
15:00:00
Freshman Girls Basketball

Durango Local News

The Impact of the Beaver

Ever wondered what that odd contraption behind the fish hatchery is? Give a Dam discusses what a beaver deceiver is, and how it helps. Between helping to direct water flow and the impact on natural wetlands, beavers are an important part of the ecosystem and Give A Dam wants to help spread the word. By Dustin Walker This story is sponsored by The Payroll Department and the Man Cave Barbers
DURANGO, CO
KOAT 7

The disappearance of Melanie Marie James

FARMINGTON, N.M. — The days and nights have been extremely hard for Lela Mailman, a Native American woman who constantly worries about the whereabouts of her long-lost daughter. "It's the worst type of pain you can go through, not knowing. I think about her and where she is and...
FARMINGTON, NM
High school basketball game info.

