Medicine in older age—perception and assessment of ageing processes by older people and medical and nursing professionals: study protocol for a qualitative focus group design (FOR TiMed_Life)

Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Researchers Find Infants Born Via C-Section May Have A Different Reaction To Common Vaccines
When picturing a birth scene -- whether from a movie or firsthand experience -- many people imagine the mother pushing as a doctor helps deliver her baby vaginally. However, a growing number of births take place via cesarean section, or C-section, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Though rates vary by country, C-sections are quite common in the U.S., accounting for nearly one in three births (per WebMD).
HIV Prevention and Treatment Disproportionally Affects Black Women, Report Finds
A riveting report in USA Today is shedding light on Black women’s lack of access when receiving care and treatment for HIV. In 1996, Phyllis Malone found out she was infected with the virus while incarcerated and feared that she was faced with a death sentence. She said part of her fear was the stigma associated with HIV, so she was skeptical to seek medical attention. It wasn’t until years later when the mother of four was sent to a transition home where she decided to seek the help she needed.
BioMed Central
Occurrence and types of medication error and its associated factors in a reference teaching hospital in northeastern Iran: a retrospective study of medical records
Vahid Ghavami3, Javad Javan-Noughabi ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-7809-13771,2 &. BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1420 (2022) Cite this article. Medication errors are categorized among the most common medical errors that may lead to irreparable damages to patients and impose huge costs on the health system. A correct understanding of the prevalence of medication errors and the factors affecting their occurrence is indispensable to prevent such errors. The purpose of this study was to investigate the prevalence and types of medication errors among nurses in a hospital in northeastern Iran.
BioMed Central
A general framework for selecting work participation outcomes in intervention studies among persons with health problems: a concept paper
BMC Public Health volume 22, Article number: 2189 (2022) Cite this article. Work participation is important for health and can be considered as engagement in a major area of life which is of significance for most people, but it can also be thought of as fulfilling or discharging a role. Currently, academic research lacks a comprehensive classification of work participation outcomes. The International Classification of Functioning is the foremost model in defining work functioning and its counterpart work disability, but it does not provide a critical (core) set of outcomes. Standardizing the definitions and nomenclature used in the research of work participation would ensure that the outcomes of studies are comparable, and practitioners and guideline developers can better decide what works best. As work participation is a broad umbrella term including outcome categories which need unambiguous differentiation, a framework needs to be developed first.
BioMed Central
Implementing the language comprehension test C-BiLLT: a qualitative description study using the COM-B model of behaviour change
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1421 (2022) Cite this article. It is challenging to reliably assess the language comprehension of children with severe motor and speech impairments using traditional assessment tools. The Computer Based instrument for Low motor Language Testing (C-BiLLT) aims to reduce barriers to evidence-based assessment for this population by allowing children to access the test using non-traditional methods such as eye gaze so they can independently respond to test items. The purpose of this study is to develop a contextualized understanding of the factors that influenced clinicians’ implementation of the C-BILLT in practice in the Netherlands and Norway.
BioMed Central
Public health nurses’ experiences working with children who are next of kin: a qualitative study
There are a substantial number of children who are the next of kin of parents suffering from illness or substance abuse. These children can experience emotional and behavioral problems and may need support from professionals. In Norway, the specialist health service in hospitals is required to have a designated practitioner in each department to ensure support for and follow up of children who are next of kin; however, this is not regulated by law in the health care in the municipalities. The aim of this study was to explore public health nurse’s experiences working with children who are next of kin.
psychologytoday.com
Navigating the Medical World With a Chronic Illness
Knowing the practical implications of entering the medical world as a patient can improve one’s quality of life immeasurably. Chronic illness entails nurturing a tolerance for waiting, choosing appropriate doctors, and building a network of nonmedical support. Achieving balance between managing one’s illness and enjoying other activities in life...
BioMed Central
A multi-country, prospective cohort study to evaluate the economic implications of relapse among children recovered from severe acute malnutrition: a study protocol
BMC Nutrition volume 8, Article number: 139 (2022) Cite this article. Community-based management of acute malnutrition (CMAM) is an effective intervention at recovering children from severe acute malnutrition (SAM) and preventing mortality. However, there is growing evidence that for many children recovery is not sustained post-discharge. This study will assess the economic implications of relapse by calculating the average cost of treating a case of SAM that relapses after initial CMAM treatment compared to the cost of a case that remains recovered for 6 months post-discharge.
Medical News Today
How is dementia diagnosed? Tests, criteria, and how to cope
Dementia is a set of symptoms that affect memory, thinking, and behavior. Although it is more common as people age, it is not a standard part of aging. Dementia is progressive and can affect a person’s ability to perform everyday activities and quality of life. Doctors can diagnose it using various tests, including medical imaging, genetic tests, and cognitive tests.
BioMed Central
Perfectionism as a predictor of physician burnout
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1425 (2022) Cite this article. Burnout is common among physicians and has detrimental effects on patient care and physician health. Recent editorials call attention to perfectionism in medicine; however, no studies to date have examined the effect of perfectionism on burnout in physicians practicing in the United States. This study examined associations among demographics, perfectionism and personality traits, and burnout among practicing physicians.
U.S’s World Cup Calculus Is Simple, Even If Iran Prelude Is Anything But
The U.S. knows it’s into the knockout stage with a win, but its prep has been derailed by a social media controversy and press conference that veered into the surreal.
Remote work is changing the way you spend money and it could be reshaping your city to look more like a doughnut
Working from home is creating permanent changes in city economies.
MedicalXpress
New study on morphine treatment in people with COPD and severe, long term breathlessness
Sometimes health care professionals treat patients with opioids such as morphine to relieve symptoms, but there has been a lack of evidence as to whether this helps with severe chronic breathlessness. A randomized Phase 3 study conducted by Swedish and Australian researchers now finds that morphine does not reduce the intensity of worst breathlessness.
MedicalXpress
Study examines scale of impact of maternal Zika virus infection on offspring in early life
Approximately one third of children born to mothers infected with Zika virus during their pregnancy present with at least one abnormality consistent with Congenital Zika Syndrome in the first years of their life, according to new research. The findings—based on the pooled analysis of 13 studies investigating pediatric outcomes among...
Treating mental illness with electricity marries old ideas with modern tech and understanding of the brain – podcast
Mental illnesses such as obsessive compulsive disorder, depression and addiction are notoriously hard to treat and often don’t respond to drugs. But a new wave of treatments that stimulate the brain with electricity are showing promise on patients and in clinical trials. In this episode of The Conversation Weekly podcast, we talk to three experts and one patient about the history of treating mental illness, how new technology and deeper understanding of the brain are leading to better treatments and where the neuroscience of mental illness is headed next. It’s not uncommon to hear people joke about how their “OCD”...
neurologylive.com
Changing the Way Multiple Sclerosis Disease Progression is Perceived: Ruth Ann Marrie, MD, PhD, FRCPC
The professor of medicine at the University of Manitoba provided insight on a recently published paper which challenges the way multiple sclerosis is categorized and treated. [WATCH TIME: 5 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 5 minutes. "We felt it was time to reevaluate where we were with that issue, particularly given the...
Covid vaccine trials didn't monitor menstrual changes. Researchers say it's part of a bigger problem.
When women started reporting longer periods and heavier-than-normal bleeding after getting Covid vaccines last year, there was little data to back it up. Although they made up around half the participants in Covid vaccine trials, women were not asked about any menstrual changes as part of that process. Since then, several studies have revealed that Covid vaccines can indeed induce short-term changes in menstrual cycles.
MedicalXpress
Meta-analysis informed updated WHO guidelines for treatment of uncomplicated malaria in first trimester pregnancy
A new WWARN meta-analysis commissioned by the World Health Organization (WHO) which informed a change to its treatment guidelines has been published in The Lancet. The study provides compelling evidence that artemether-lumefantrine should now replace quinine as the treatment of choice in the first trimester. Although there is limited data...
Children of incarcerated parents at greater risk of poor health outcomes
Children's health is jeopardized when they have a parent in prison, new research finds. In the United States, 5 million kids have an incarcerated parent. Those children have worse access to primary, dental and mental healthcare than their peers, the investigators found. And that puts the kids at risk of...
Healthline
What Are Nursing Interventions for COPD?
Interventions for COPD include a variety of care from various healthcare professionals. Part of that care is a detailed plan based on your needs and developed by a nurse or a respiratory therapist. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a progressive respiratory disease that’s split into two main categories: chronic...
Comments / 0