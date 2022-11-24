Patient-reported outcomes among patients undergoing total hip replacement in an integrated care system and in a standard care system in Region Stockholm, Sweden

Read full article on original website
BioMed Central
Implementing the language comprehension test C-BiLLT: a qualitative description study using the COM-B model of behaviour change
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1421 (2022) Cite this article. It is challenging to reliably assess the language comprehension of children with severe motor and speech impairments using traditional assessment tools. The Computer Based instrument for Low motor Language Testing (C-BiLLT) aims to reduce barriers to evidence-based assessment for this population by allowing children to access the test using non-traditional methods such as eye gaze so they can independently respond to test items. The purpose of this study is to develop a contextualized understanding of the factors that influenced clinicians’ implementation of the C-BILLT in practice in the Netherlands and Norway.
ajmc.com
Nirmatrelvir-Ritonavir Shows Safety, Efficacy in Real-world Study of High-risk COVID-19 Patients
The retrospective study evaluated outcomes in patients prescribed nirmatrelvir-ritonavir, as well as the management of drug interactions by clinical pharmacists prescribing the regimen. Combination nirmatrelvir-ritonavir (Paxlovid) showed safety and efficacy in high-risk patients with COVID-19 in a real-world observational study. The findings were published in the Journal of the American...
BioMed Central
Factors associated with health facility delivery among reproductive age women in Nepal: an analysis of Nepal multiple indicator cluster survey 2019
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1419 (2022) Cite this article. Despite existing efforts to improve maternal health in Nepal, delivery in a health facility with skilled providers is still a major health concern in Nepal. This study aimed to examine the factors associated with delivery in a health facility with skilled providers among women aged 15–49 years in Nepal.
cohaitungchi.com
Levothyroxine Treatment and the Risk of Cardiac Arrhythmias – Focus on the Patient Submitted to Thyroid Surgery
Thyroidectomy is a surgical process, carried out both as a typical open surgical procedure or in its place strategy surgical procedure, comparable to minimally invasive video-assisted thyroidectomy (MIVAT) or robot-assisted transaxillary thyroidectomy, aiming to take away all or a part of the thyroid gland (1). The process is often used to deal with a spread of thyroid-related issues, together with thyroid most cancers, hyperthyroidism goiters, and thyroid nodules that may be obstructive and trigger swallowing or respiratory difficulties (2). The introduction of MIVAT improved the remedy choices for some thyroid situations. Regardless of superiority concerning sufferers’ satisfaction with quicker restoration and decreased issues related to customary open thyroidectomy (neck ache, voice issues, nervousness), it's confirmed as a dependable process in solely strictly indicated instances (1). It isn't appropriate for sufferers with thyroiditis, giant multinodular goiters, domestically invasive thyroid carcinoma, or the presence of lateral neck compartment malignant lymph nodes. It evolves as customary process within the fastidiously chosen instances with low- and intermediate-risk differentiated thyroid carcinoma (3, 4).
BioMed Central
A general framework for selecting work participation outcomes in intervention studies among persons with health problems: a concept paper
BMC Public Health volume 22, Article number: 2189 (2022) Cite this article. Work participation is important for health and can be considered as engagement in a major area of life which is of significance for most people, but it can also be thought of as fulfilling or discharging a role. Currently, academic research lacks a comprehensive classification of work participation outcomes. The International Classification of Functioning is the foremost model in defining work functioning and its counterpart work disability, but it does not provide a critical (core) set of outcomes. Standardizing the definitions and nomenclature used in the research of work participation would ensure that the outcomes of studies are comparable, and practitioners and guideline developers can better decide what works best. As work participation is a broad umbrella term including outcome categories which need unambiguous differentiation, a framework needs to be developed first.
BioMed Central
Perfectionism as a predictor of physician burnout
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1425 (2022) Cite this article. Burnout is common among physicians and has detrimental effects on patient care and physician health. Recent editorials call attention to perfectionism in medicine; however, no studies to date have examined the effect of perfectionism on burnout in physicians practicing in the United States. This study examined associations among demographics, perfectionism and personality traits, and burnout among practicing physicians.
BioMed Central
A multi-country, prospective cohort study to evaluate the economic implications of relapse among children recovered from severe acute malnutrition: a study protocol
BMC Nutrition volume 8, Article number: 139 (2022) Cite this article. Community-based management of acute malnutrition (CMAM) is an effective intervention at recovering children from severe acute malnutrition (SAM) and preventing mortality. However, there is growing evidence that for many children recovery is not sustained post-discharge. This study will assess the economic implications of relapse by calculating the average cost of treating a case of SAM that relapses after initial CMAM treatment compared to the cost of a case that remains recovered for 6 months post-discharge.
ajmc.com
Multiple Factors Associated With Diabetes in Patients With Chronic Pancreatitis
Risk factors for type 2 diabetes and features associated with pancreatic severity were associated with the risk of diabetes in patients with chronic pancreatitis. A study published in Diabetes Care found multiple factors associated with diabetes in patients with chronic pancreatitis (CP), including factors that were associated with pancreatic severity.
MedicalXpress
Extending anti-clotting treatment after distal deep vein thrombosis could reduce further clot risk
Giving the anti-clotting drug rivaroxaban to patients for 12 weeks instead of the usual six after a blood clot in the lower leg reduces the risk of further clots developing up to two years after treatment, finds a trial published by The BMJ today. What's more, the additional six weeks...
labpulse.com
Widespread HbA1c screening enables earlier type 2 diabetes diagnosis in U.K. study
Type 2 diabetes is often asymptomatic and frequently remains undiagnosed, unless caught in routine screening or if symptoms develop. Given the health risks of type 2 diabetes and the social costs and impact of the disease, especially when undiagnosed and unchecked, many countries have implemented HbA1c screening programs to diagnose and treat diabetes as early as possible in at-risk individuals.
ajmc.com
Researchers Use GI Device to Target Early Esophageal Scarring in Pediatric EoE
The findings mean that scarring in the esophagus as a result of eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) can be found earlier, allowing for more targeted intervention. A recent study using a currently approved FDA gastrointestinal (GI) device showed it could also be used to clarify the level of early scarring in the esophagus of pediatric patients with eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE).
MedicalXpress
Study estimates the lifetime benefit of combination therapy in patients with kidney disease without diabetes
New research in Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology highlights the potential to lower the burden of chronic kidney disease (CKD) complications by delaying or even preventing kidney failure and premature death if currently available treatments are appropriately utilized—specifically, offering patients combination therapy of angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors and/or angiotensin receptor blockers (ACE inhibitors/ARBs) and sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitors.
BioMed Central
RESET for REMISSION of type 2 diabetes through a low-calorie diet and supervised exercise combo
Type 2 diabetes (high blood sugars) happens when we gain more fat and move less than our ‘personal’ programming (genetics) demands. It’s easy to get. There are lots of ‘fast’ tasty, high-calorie foods around. It’s also easy to spend lots of hours sitting. Around 1 in 10 people have diabetes.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Waist-Hip Ratio Superior to BMI as Health Risk Factor: Study
Body-mass index (BMI) has long been a universal standard in assessing a person’s overall health and risk of developing dangerous health conditions, but a new study indicates that measuring a patient’s waist-to-hip ratio (WHR) might be a better method of analysis. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control defines...
physiciansweekly.com
KDB Goniotomy Outcomes for Uveitis Associated OHTN or Open Angle Glaucoma
Some individuals with uveitis-related ocular hypertension or glaucoma benefit from Kahook Dual Blade (KDB) goniotomy in order to successfully reduce intraocular pressure. The goal of this research was to document a series of cases involving patients who had KDB goniotomy at a single center to treat uveitis-related ocular hypertension or open-angle glaucoma. Researchers reviewed the medical records of all patients at a single institution who had KDB goniotomy with trabecular meshwork excision between August 2017 and February 2020 for uveitis-related ocular hypertension or glaucoma. In total, 37 patients contributed 45 eyes to the case series.
physiciansweekly.com
An Informatics Analysis of Glaucoma Surgery Outcomes Using EHRs
A higher failure rate is seen with tube shunt implantation than with trabeculectomy, according to data extracted from electronic health records using an automated pipeline. Researchers wanted to assess glaucoma surgery outcomes over the long term by using an automated process to obtain results from electronic health data. The research was conducted in retrospect at a single research institution. EHR procedure codes were used to identify patients with a trabeculectomy, Ex-PRESS shunt, Baerveldt tube shunt, or an Ahmed tube shunt inserted between 2009 and 2018. Using a natural language processing pipeline that has been previously verified, investigators were able to extract patient characteristics from both structured and unstructured fields.
physiciansweekly.com
Time to Cannulation Following ICU Admission Increases Mortality in Patients Requiring V-V ECMO and Associated with COVID-19
COVID-19 can trigger severe, fast-progressing, and treatment-resistant ARDS. Evidence-based guidelines for using ECMO as a supportive treatment to improve outcomes are lacking. Initial ECMO fatality rates for ARDS in COVID-19 were significant, leading some to doubt the therapy’s usefulness in treating this virus. Experience has led to better results. However, the optimal cannula recipient, cannulation window, and post-cannulation care plan have yet to be determined. From April 1, 2020, to July 31, 2020, researchers looked back at the first 25 patients at their institution to get V-V ECMO for COVID-19-related acute respiratory distress syndrome.
physiciansweekly.com
Trends in Lumbosacral Epidural Injection Utilization from 2010 to 2019
Descriptive epidemiology was used for this analysis. This study aimed to examine patterns in lumbosacral transforaminal and interlaminar/caudal epidural injections across time, as well as patient characteristics associated with these procedures. Different lumbar diseases warrant different epidural injection locations, including transforaminal space and interlaminar/caudal space. Utilization patterns may change over time depending on factors like published research, physician preferences, insurance approval, and more. Current Procedural Terminology codes were used to search the M91Ortho PearlDiver database for patients who had undergone lumbosacral transforaminal and interlaminar/caudal epidural injections between 2010 and 2019.
