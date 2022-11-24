Read full article on original website
Occurrence and types of medication error and its associated factors in a reference teaching hospital in northeastern Iran: a retrospective study of medical records
Vahid Ghavami3, Javad Javan-Noughabi ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-7809-13771,2 &. BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1420 (2022) Cite this article. Medication errors are categorized among the most common medical errors that may lead to irreparable damages to patients and impose huge costs on the health system. A correct understanding of the prevalence of medication errors and the factors affecting their occurrence is indispensable to prevent such errors. The purpose of this study was to investigate the prevalence and types of medication errors among nurses in a hospital in northeastern Iran.
Perfectionism as a predictor of physician burnout
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1425 (2022) Cite this article. Burnout is common among physicians and has detrimental effects on patient care and physician health. Recent editorials call attention to perfectionism in medicine; however, no studies to date have examined the effect of perfectionism on burnout in physicians practicing in the United States. This study examined associations among demographics, perfectionism and personality traits, and burnout among practicing physicians.
Implementing the language comprehension test C-BiLLT: a qualitative description study using the COM-B model of behaviour change
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1421 (2022) Cite this article. It is challenging to reliably assess the language comprehension of children with severe motor and speech impairments using traditional assessment tools. The Computer Based instrument for Low motor Language Testing (C-BiLLT) aims to reduce barriers to evidence-based assessment for this population by allowing children to access the test using non-traditional methods such as eye gaze so they can independently respond to test items. The purpose of this study is to develop a contextualized understanding of the factors that influenced clinicians’ implementation of the C-BILLT in practice in the Netherlands and Norway.
How to Become an Artificial Intelligence Engineer: A Beginner’s Guide
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Artificial intelligence applications are increasing rapidly as many enterprises look to automate as many tasks as possible to increase productivity and efficiency and save time. Consequently, the demand for AI engineers is at an all-time high.
Factors associated with health facility delivery among reproductive age women in Nepal: an analysis of Nepal multiple indicator cluster survey 2019
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1419 (2022) Cite this article. Despite existing efforts to improve maternal health in Nepal, delivery in a health facility with skilled providers is still a major health concern in Nepal. This study aimed to examine the factors associated with delivery in a health facility with skilled providers among women aged 15–49 years in Nepal.
MIT Researchers Introduce A Machine Learning Framework That Allows Cooperative Or Competitive AI Agents To Find An Optimal Long-Term Solution
Reinforcement learning is a machine learning method in which an artificial agent learns from its mistakes. The agent receives a reward from the researchers when its “positive” actions lead to the desired outcome. An expert-level performance is achieved when the agent modifies actions to maximize a reward. “Multiagent...
Community pharmacy-led vaccination scheme helped patients overcome hesitancy around COVID-19 jabs
An award-winning scheme that saw community pharmacists support patients to understand the benefits of being jabbed against COVID-19 and overcome initial hesitancy proved hugely successful, new research by an expert from Kingston University has shown. The COVID Champion scheme was launched by the NHS South East London Integrated Care System...
Determinants of the use of contraceptive methods by adolescents in the Democratic Republic of the Congo: results of a cross-sectional survey
BMC Women's Health volume 22, Article number: 478 (2022) Cite this article. Family planning (FP) is an effective strategy to prevent unintended pregnancies of adolescents. We aimed at identifying the socio-demographic factors underlying the low use of contraceptive methods by teenage girls in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).
Almirall joins FACILITATE, a patient-driven Innovative Medicines Initiative (IMI) project to enable the use of clinical trial data by study participants
Almirall, S.A. (ALM), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on skin health, today announced that it is participating in FACILITATE, ( F r A mework for C l I nica L tr I al participants’ da TA reutilization for a fully T ransparent and E thical ecosystem) a patient-driven Innovative Medicines Initiative (IMI) project aimed to create a framework for access and reutilization of clinical trial participant data for a fully compliant and ethical ecosystem. FACILITATE main objective is to help return the clinical trial data to the study participants, ready for reuse in either further research or in healthcare practice,...
Public health nurses’ experiences working with children who are next of kin: a qualitative study
There are a substantial number of children who are the next of kin of parents suffering from illness or substance abuse. These children can experience emotional and behavioral problems and may need support from professionals. In Norway, the specialist health service in hospitals is required to have a designated practitioner in each department to ensure support for and follow up of children who are next of kin; however, this is not regulated by law in the health care in the municipalities. The aim of this study was to explore public health nurse’s experiences working with children who are next of kin.
RNSA22: NVIDIA Partners With NHS Trusts to Deploy AI Platform in UK Hospitals
– A consortium of 10 National Health Service Trusts — the publicly funded healthcare system in England — is now deploying the MONAI-based AIDE platform across four of its hospitals, providing artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled disease-detection tools to healthcare professionals serving 5 million patients a year. – AIDE, short...
Achieving Data Security and Analytics with AI – Member Recap from (ISC)² Security Congress 2022
A member recap of “Achieving Data Security and Analytics with AI” presented by Glendon Schmitz at (ISC)² Security Congress 2022. By Angus Chen, CISSP, CCSP, PMP, MBA. Amazon was charged with U.S. $887 million, WhatsApp U.S. $267 million and Marriott 18 million British Pounds for data breaches. The list goes on and on. Furthermore, organizations sharing data with third parties infringe on user’s privacy without consent such as the Facebook and Cambridge Analytica cases.
Global Human Resource Management Market to be Driven by the Increasing Deployment of Cloud-based HRM Software in Enterprises in the Forecast Period of 2022-2027
The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Human Resource Management Market Size, Share, Value, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global human resource management market, assessing the market based on its segments like components, deployment models, and industry verticals, and major regions.
Bolt Data and Salesforce Share ‘Honest Conversations on Preparing for Salesforce Transformations’ in Upcoming Webinar
Bolt Data is pleased to announce it’s co-hosting a webinar, Honest Conversations on Preparing for Salesforce Transformation, with Salesforce customer success leaders on Wednesday, December 7 from 12:00 – 12:45 p.m. EST. In this exclusive webinar, Allan Alexopulos the Managing Director at Bolt Data will be joined by...
World Leader in Enterprise Workforce Optimization Solutions, Alvaria, Welcomes Senior Operating Business Executive Frank Ciccone, Chief Revenue Officer
WESTFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 28, 2022-- Alvaria, Inc. is pleased to announce Frank Ciccone has been named Chief Revenue Officer. In this role, Frank is responsible for leading go to market activities. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005533/en/ Alvaria welcomes industry veteran Frank Ciccone as Chief Revenue Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
Thinkproject launches new state-of-the-art archive solution and eLearning platform for CDE and BIM software
SaaS provider Thinkproject launches Thinkproject Academy, a new eLearning platform with interactive training, providing both standardised and customised training for Thinkproject’s software solutions for the construction industry. Thinkproject ARCHIVE is the new audit-safe and future-proof cloud archive for CDE and BIM software, containing the construction project’s information, best practices...
RESET for REMISSION of type 2 diabetes through a low-calorie diet and supervised exercise combo
Type 2 diabetes (high blood sugars) happens when we gain more fat and move less than our ‘personal’ programming (genetics) demands. It’s easy to get. There are lots of ‘fast’ tasty, high-calorie foods around. It’s also easy to spend lots of hours sitting. Around 1 in 10 people have diabetes.
Hear What Technology Giants Envision for the Remote Work and Play Industry at the International Future Computing Summit
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 28, 2022-- The International Future Computing Summit (IFC Summit) invites executives, thought leaders, and decision-makers looking for opportunities to enhance revenue, business, and user experiences in remote work and play. The Summit is remotely held online from 1:30 to 6:30 PM EST on December 6, 2022. Register today; complimentary attendance is limited. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005224/en/ Hear event sponsors AMD and HP Anywhere speak, plus presentations from Intel, Lenovo, Nvidia, Jon Peddie Research, and many more at The International Future Computing Summit (IFC Summit). The event is remotely held online from 1:30 to 6:30 PM EST on December 6, 2022. Register today; complimentary attendance is limited. (Graphic: Business Wire)
2022 World Textile Merchandising Conference Opens to Explore New Trends in Industry
The fifth edition of the World Textile Merchandising Conference (WTMC) opened on Nov. 16 in Keqiao District of east China’s Shaoxing city. Under the theme of “Create Value worldwide through Collaboration,” the conference focused on multiple topics including industry collaboration, digitization, transformation for sustainable growth, and integration and innovation. Participants also discussed the new trends in global textile industry amid the evolving global landscape. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221125005094/en/ Yuan Jian, deputy Party chief of Keqiao District and also head of the district government, hosted the opening ceremony. He said that as the world’s...
Medical innovation: a serendipitous step toward gender equity
There has never been a better time to be a woman entrepreneur. With ever-growing numbers of venture funds specifically for women and nonprofits dedicated to advancing women in tech, the next Apple is ripe for the picking. However, there remains a wide chasm to cross. Currently, startups led by women command less than 3 percent of venture capital investment dollars.
