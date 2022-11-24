Was EU’s COVID-19 vaccine procurement strategy irrational? A re-analysis based on cost-effectiveness considerations

Read full article on original website
BioMed Central
Occurrence and types of medication error and its associated factors in a reference teaching hospital in northeastern Iran: a retrospective study of medical records
Vahid Ghavami3, Javad Javan-Noughabi ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-7809-13771,2 &. BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1420 (2022) Cite this article. Medication errors are categorized among the most common medical errors that may lead to irreparable damages to patients and impose huge costs on the health system. A correct understanding of the prevalence of medication errors and the factors affecting their occurrence is indispensable to prevent such errors. The purpose of this study was to investigate the prevalence and types of medication errors among nurses in a hospital in northeastern Iran.
Poles vent anger at leader over his policies, ideas on women
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Some 300 demonstrators gathered Monday outside the house of Poland’s ruling party leader to protest what is widely seen as the erosion of women’s rights under the conservative government and a recent remark by the politician about women using alcohol. Participants voiced anger over a near total ban on abortion pushed by Jaroslaw Kaczynski’s Law and Justice party that took effect last year, as well as policies that ended state funding of in-vitro fertilization. They also chanted slogans urging Kaczynski to leave politics. Police prevented demonstrators from reaching the house. Protester Jolanta Zjawinska, 64, said it was her “civic duty” to fight for women’s rights for her two adult daughters and for future generations.
Opinion: Effectiveness of Monkeypox Vaccines Are Questionable
If there’s anything unusual about the current monkeypox outbreak — now over 79,000 cases in more than 100 countries — it’s its diverse yet limited spread worldwide. This had never happened before, ever since monkeypox was discovered and known to be endemic in Africa only.
Factors associated with health facility delivery among reproductive age women in Nepal: an analysis of Nepal multiple indicator cluster survey 2019
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1419 (2022) Cite this article. Despite existing efforts to improve maternal health in Nepal, delivery in a health facility with skilled providers is still a major health concern in Nepal. This study aimed to examine the factors associated with delivery in a health facility with skilled providers among women aged 15–49 years in Nepal.
Implementing the language comprehension test C-BiLLT: a qualitative description study using the COM-B model of behaviour change
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1421 (2022) Cite this article. It is challenging to reliably assess the language comprehension of children with severe motor and speech impairments using traditional assessment tools. The Computer Based instrument for Low motor Language Testing (C-BiLLT) aims to reduce barriers to evidence-based assessment for this population by allowing children to access the test using non-traditional methods such as eye gaze so they can independently respond to test items. The purpose of this study is to develop a contextualized understanding of the factors that influenced clinicians’ implementation of the C-BILLT in practice in the Netherlands and Norway.
White House defends easing oil sanctions on Venezuela, says ‘plenty of opportunities' to drill in US
NSC Strategic Communication Coordinator John Kirby defended the White House easing sanctions on Venezuela, downplaying that it was at the expense of U.S. oil companies.
A multi-country, prospective cohort study to evaluate the economic implications of relapse among children recovered from severe acute malnutrition: a study protocol
BMC Nutrition volume 8, Article number: 139 (2022) Cite this article. Community-based management of acute malnutrition (CMAM) is an effective intervention at recovering children from severe acute malnutrition (SAM) and preventing mortality. However, there is growing evidence that for many children recovery is not sustained post-discharge. This study will assess the economic implications of relapse by calculating the average cost of treating a case of SAM that relapses after initial CMAM treatment compared to the cost of a case that remains recovered for 6 months post-discharge.
Why Experts Suggest Measles Prevention Needs A Boost Post-Pandemic
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, rates of measles vaccination in children have fallen significantly. Learn why experts say more prevention is needed post-pandemic.
A general framework for selecting work participation outcomes in intervention studies among persons with health problems: a concept paper
BMC Public Health volume 22, Article number: 2189 (2022) Cite this article. Work participation is important for health and can be considered as engagement in a major area of life which is of significance for most people, but it can also be thought of as fulfilling or discharging a role. Currently, academic research lacks a comprehensive classification of work participation outcomes. The International Classification of Functioning is the foremost model in defining work functioning and its counterpart work disability, but it does not provide a critical (core) set of outcomes. Standardizing the definitions and nomenclature used in the research of work participation would ensure that the outcomes of studies are comparable, and practitioners and guideline developers can better decide what works best. As work participation is a broad umbrella term including outcome categories which need unambiguous differentiation, a framework needs to be developed first.
Study examines scale of impact of maternal Zika virus infection on offspring in early life
Approximately one third of children born to mothers infected with Zika virus during their pregnancy present with at least one abnormality consistent with Congenital Zika Syndrome in the first years of their life, according to new research. The findings—based on the pooled analysis of 13 studies investigating pediatric outcomes among...
Ethiopian schools study suggests COVID has 'ruptured' social skills of the world's poorest children
School closures during the COVID-19 pandemic have "severely ruptured" the social and emotional development of some of the world's poorest children, as well as their academic progress, new evidence shows. In a study of over 2,000 primary school pupils in Ethiopia, researchers found that key aspects of children's social and...
How you help a child go to sleep is related to their behavioral development, finds new study
A group of international researchers has examined parental methods to help toddlers sleep across 14 cultures and found that these methods are related to the development of a child's temperament. The researchers suggested focusing on better sleep-related parenting practices to support positive behavioral development across cultures. The importance of good...
