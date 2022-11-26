ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Amazon gifts for the person who has everything

By Sheila Stogsdill, Brooklynn Norris
 2 days ago

KSNF— We all know them—the person who has everything they need, and usually buys what they want. These folks are usually your parents, retired, or of the “in-law” sort. Regardless, KSNF has compromised a list of things they probably don’t have, but could totally use.

1. Cherry Shaped Toilet Brush sold by EpicGifts

The Cherry-Shaped Toilet Brush is tasteful, concealed, and artistic. It gives sophisicated “Spoonbridge and Cherry” vibes. This nifty potty brush could also double as functional decor and guests wouldn’t even know what it really was. Who wants their porcelain-throne-hole scrubber out in the open anyway? Check out the brush here .

2. Car Backseat Headrest Hanger sold by AMVOYOA

This headrest hanger is a game-changer. Long past are the days of slamming on the breaks in the car and launching your purse or grocery sack into the floorboard. This little doo-dad slides onto the headrest for a convenient hook to put those bags on. It also comes in a variety of colors to match your interior. Find the iconic hanger hook here .

Porch Pirates likely to strike this holiday season amidst online shopping peak times

3. 16-Color Toilet Night Light sold by Chunace

Alright, nobody needs this, and most likely no one has this, but it’s pretty cool. Motion activated, this night light has 16 different colors that will light up your toilet bowl like it’s an NPC ready to give you a side quest in a video game. This glow-bowl device is perfect for those learning to potty-train, have poor eyesight, or like to party during private time. It would also make a great gift that’ll get a couple laughs at your work’s gift exchange.

4. Kitchen Appliance Cord Winder 6 pack sold by Raitver

This is the one thing you never knew you needed, which makes it perfect for that person who is so hard to shop for. This heat-resistant rubber cord organizer sticks to kitchen appliances easily so you can effortlessly wrap and store the power cable around it. No more dangling bits laying around! Find this nifty organizer here .

5. Portable Hair Tie Holder sold by Hair Tie Hub

This thing keeps hair ties handy and can easily attach anywhere. It’s small, sleek, and convenient. This is the perfect gift or stocking stuffer for the ones that are always unprepared and asking everyone else if they have a hair tie. Bonus points to you if you also buy them a pack of hair-ties to get them started. Find the Hair Tie Hub here.

6. Bamboo Kraft Bamboo Cutting Board with Containers sold by BAMBOO KRAFT

Subway station at home anyone? This cutting board with drawers is perfect for anyone— literally, anyone who cooks, likes fruits and veggies, or meal preps. Who has time for finding different bowls, cutting one vegetable at a time, and scooping into said-bowl when you can just chop and scrape those bad boys into the drawer? The possibilities are endless with this one and the meal-prepper in your life will thank you for it. Find it here .

7. Mini Video Projector sold by Sriaxnol

Why does someone need a mini-projector? Chances are they don’t, BUT it is a pretty neat tool for different experiences. It’s a good idea for those who like entertainment on the go. It doesn’t take up much space. It can be hooked to your phone for an outside Netflix screening with friends, an indoor cinema experience, or even used to project a romantic crackling fireplace on the wall during date night. Whatever the use, it’s sure to be fun. Check out this projector, and others like it, here .

8. Portable Monitor for Laptops sold by Mobile Pixels

Laptops are perfect for nearly every situation when it comes to staying busy on the go— except for the limited screen. Expand your screen’s real estate for better workflow! This laptop screen extender can be used in four different modes attached to your laptop or independently next to your laptop screen. It’s slim and works with Macs and Windows for a universal experience. Whether you need a million tabs open to bounce between one site and another, or more screens for gaming or presentations, this is the one you want. However, if you’re gifting this to someone else, you’ll want to make sure the screen dimensions are a good fit for their type of laptop. Check out what’s available here .

9. Flame Diffuser Humidifier sold by Romanplux

Whether it’s for the benefits of essential oils or because humidifiers can help ease the dryness of the air and keep you from getting sandpaper tongue when you turn into a snot-monster mouth-breather during allergy season, everyone needs one. This humidifier is aesthetic and gives the illusion of a flame, with a variety of colors. Chances are, that person in your life that seems like they already have everything they need, doesn’t have this . You can read more about the diffuser humidifier and purchase it here .

10. Fruit Sorbet Machine sold by NutriChef

Turn frozen fruit into a tasty dessert with this device. It comes with a small recipe booklet, and is easy to clean. Sorbet, frozen coffee, ice cream, frozen yogurt— the creativity and possibilities for this little machine are endless and that’s why it’s an ideal gift for anyone when you don’t know what to buy them. Find it here .

There has got to be something useful out there you can buy for the person that has you stumped this holiday season. Do your best not to stress and remember, the holiday season is not about who gives the best gifts. When all else fails, a thoughtful holiday card with a restaurant giftcard inside is always a safe option. I’ve never met someone who turned down free food.

