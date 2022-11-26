Read full article on original website
K-Pop Star Misses Fan Event Due to 'Health Concerns'
K-pop boy band VERIVERY has announced that member Minchan will take a short break from activities due to health reasons. Their agency Jellyfish Entertainment announced on Nov. 26 that Minchan would not participate in the group's fan signing event that day "due to health concerns," reported Soompi. Regarding his participation in subsequent activities, the agency stated that they would make another announcement at a later date. "Minchan of VERIVERY will not be participating in today's fansign event due to health concerns," said Jellyfish Entertainment via an English statement. "We ask all attending fans for your understanding and we will be announcing subsequent schedules accordingly."
Internet guitar sensation Sophie Lloyd talks Iron Maiden-inspired single and touring with Machine Gun Kelly
Internet sensation and Machine Gun Kelly’s live guitarist Sophie Lloyd has released her new solo single ‘Do Or Die’. Check out it below along with our interview with Lloyd. ‘Do Or Die’ is the first “big” release from guitarist Sophie Lloyd and is taken from her upcoming...
‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance … What a Feeling’ Singer Irene Cara Dead at 63: ‘A Beautifully Gifted Soul’
Legendary actress and singer Irene Cara, best known for her performances in Fame and Flashdance, has died. She was 63. “It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara,” the late performer’s publicist, Judith A. Moose, wrote in a statement published via Twitter on Saturday, November 26. “The Academy […]
Fans React to New Metallica ‘Lux Aeterna’ Song + ’72 Seasons’ Album Announcement
It's on! Metallica surprise dropped a lot of new info Monday morning (Nov. 28), revealing that they would release their 72 Seasons album on April 14 next year, revealing a massive world tour that will cover 2023 and 2024 and kicking the whole thing off with a blistering new song called "Lux Aeterna." (see the lyrics here) As you might expect, fans went crazy about the influx of news marking Metallica's return and flooded social media with responses.
Rock’s 20 Biggest Comeback Albums
Becoming a successful artist is difficult. Remaining on top forever is downright impossible. Careers naturally ebb and flow, as acts do everything possible to make the highs last as long as possible. The most common evolution sees a star's popularity slowly decline, eventually landing somewhere between the “legacy act” to “whatever happened to” range. There are, however, those artists who have enjoyed success, then gone through creative and/or commercial valleys, only to return once more to the top.
Music superstar Dua Lipa granted Albanian citizenship
TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s president on Sunday granted citizenship to British pop star of Albanian origin Dua Lipa for what he said was the artist’s role in spreading Albanians’ fame internationally through her music. President Bajram Begaj said Lipa was granted citizenship ahead of Albania’s...
AFI Playing ‘Sing the Sorrow’ in Full ‘For the First + Last Time Ever’ at 20th Anniversary Show
Has it really been 20 years? AFI have a big anniversary coming up in 2023, and they'll celebrate it with a concert arena filled with fans playing a one-time, full-album performance of their 2003 Sing the Sorrow album. The SoCal rockers will play the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, on...
Sam Smith, Shania Twain, Fred Again and More to Give ‘Gifts’ Via ‘From Apple Music With Love’ (EXCLUSIVE)
“From Apple Music With Love” returns during the week of Nov 25-30, when each day at 8 a.m. PT, subscribers to the service will receive exclusive gifts — ranging from live recordings, new versions of favorite songs, a classic album rerelease alongside a brand new holiday album, and mixes — from Sam Smith, Shania Twain, John Legend, DJ Khaled, Harry Connick Jr. and, to kick off the series today, a Boiler Room set from British electronic ace Fred Again. Fred Again (a.k.a. Fred Gibson) describes his Boiler Room set as “chaos.” “I was almost helplessly present,” he told Apple Music, describing the...
Collin Gosselin, 18, Speaks Out In 1st Interview & Reveals Where Relationship Stands With Mom Kate
Years after Kate Gosselin sent her son, Collin Gosselin, to an institution to help him with his alleged behavioral issues, their relationship is practically nonexistent. “After being there, I didn’t have a relationship with her,” Collin, 18, told Entertainment Tonight in his first one-on-one interview. Collin said that even before Kate, 47, sent her him away, “I don’t think we had much of a relationship, and I think that just kept tearing it even more down.”
Kele Okereke announces new album ‘The Flames pt. 2’ and shares first single ‘Vandal’
Kele Okereke has announced new album ‘The Flames pt. 2’ and shared the first single ‘Vandal’ – you can listen below. The Bloc Party frontman’s sixth solo studio album is due for release on March 24, 2023 via KOLA Records / !K7. First single...
'80s Rock Band Cancels Multiple Concerts After Health Woes
Australian rock band The Church was forced to cancel their appearance at the Corona Capital 2022 festival this past weekend. The beloved '80s band was scheduled to perform their song "Milky Way" with Miley Cyrus at the music festival in Mexico City, but they were forced to back out of the show after Ashley Naylor and Steve Kilbey tested positive for COVID-19.
David Gilmour Guests on Donovan’s Upcoming Album, Shares New Song ‘Rock Me’
Two 1960s psych-rock icons have joined forces, crafting a collaborative medley of airy, bewitching vocals à la Donovan and ominous, spellbinding guitar stylings courtesy of David Gilmour. A part of the “Hurry Gurdy Man” artist’s upcoming album, Gaelia: The Sulan Sessions, Donovan recently dropped “Rock Me,” a brightly lilting,...
