Popculture

K-Pop Star Misses Fan Event Due to 'Health Concerns'

K-pop boy band VERIVERY has announced that member Minchan will take a short break from activities due to health reasons. Their agency Jellyfish Entertainment announced on Nov. 26 that Minchan would not participate in the group's fan signing event that day "due to health concerns," reported Soompi. Regarding his participation in subsequent activities, the agency stated that they would make another announcement at a later date. "Minchan of VERIVERY will not be participating in today's fansign event due to health concerns," said Jellyfish Entertainment via an English statement. "We ask all attending fans for your understanding and we will be announcing subsequent schedules accordingly."
Us Weekly

‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance … What a Feeling’ Singer Irene Cara Dead at 63: ‘A Beautifully Gifted Soul’

Legendary actress and singer Irene Cara, best known for her performances in Fame and Flashdance, has died. She was 63. “It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara,” the late performer’s publicist, Judith A. Moose, wrote in a statement published via Twitter on Saturday, November 26. “The Academy […]
FLORIDA STATE
Loudwire

Fans React to New Metallica ‘Lux Aeterna’ Song + ’72 Seasons’ Album Announcement

It's on! Metallica surprise dropped a lot of new info Monday morning (Nov. 28), revealing that they would release their 72 Seasons album on April 14 next year, revealing a massive world tour that will cover 2023 and 2024 and kicking the whole thing off with a blistering new song called "Lux Aeterna." (see the lyrics here) As you might expect, fans went crazy about the influx of news marking Metallica's return and flooded social media with responses.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Rock’s 20 Biggest Comeback Albums

Becoming a successful artist is difficult. Remaining on top forever is downright impossible. Careers naturally ebb and flow, as acts do everything possible to make the highs last as long as possible. The most common evolution sees a star's popularity slowly decline, eventually landing somewhere between the “legacy act” to “whatever happened to” range. There are, however, those artists who have enjoyed success, then gone through creative and/or commercial valleys, only to return once more to the top.
The Associated Press

Music superstar Dua Lipa granted Albanian citizenship

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s president on Sunday granted citizenship to British pop star of Albanian origin Dua Lipa for what he said was the artist’s role in spreading Albanians’ fame internationally through her music. President Bajram Begaj said Lipa was granted citizenship ahead of Albania’s...
Variety

Sam Smith, Shania Twain, Fred Again and More to Give ‘Gifts’ Via ‘From Apple Music With Love’ (EXCLUSIVE)

“From Apple Music With Love” returns during the week of Nov 25-30, when each day at 8 a.m. PT, subscribers to the service will receive exclusive gifts — ranging from live recordings, new versions of favorite songs, a classic album rerelease alongside a brand new holiday album, and mixes — from Sam Smith, Shania Twain, John Legend, DJ Khaled, Harry Connick Jr. and, to kick off the series today, a Boiler Room set from British electronic ace Fred Again. Fred Again (a.k.a. Fred Gibson) describes his Boiler Room set as “chaos.” “I was almost helplessly present,” he told Apple Music, describing the...
HollywoodLife

Collin Gosselin, 18, Speaks Out In 1st Interview & Reveals Where Relationship Stands With Mom Kate

Years after Kate Gosselin sent her son, Collin Gosselin, to an institution to help him with his alleged behavioral issues, their relationship is practically nonexistent. “After being there, I didn’t have a relationship with her,” Collin, 18, told Entertainment Tonight in his first one-on-one interview. Collin said that even before Kate, 47, sent her him away, “I don’t think we had much of a relationship, and I think that just kept tearing it even more down.”
Popculture

'80s Rock Band Cancels Multiple Concerts After Health Woes

Australian rock band The Church was forced to cancel their appearance at the Corona Capital 2022 festival this past weekend. The beloved '80s band was scheduled to perform their song "Milky Way" with Miley Cyrus at the music festival in Mexico City, but they were forced to back out of the show after Ashley Naylor and Steve Kilbey tested positive for COVID-19.

