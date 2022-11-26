ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Douglas Co. Sheriff searching landfill, west Omaha locations for missing woman

By Isabella Basco
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NYJRF_0jNsOUU300

It's been almost a week since 43-year-old Cari Allen disappeared and she is still missing. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says they're pursuing all leads in the case.

Heather Wright is a neighbor of Cari's.

"Every morning, we're waking up, we're thinking first thing about Cari. Last thing we think about before we go to bed is about Cari," Wright said.

Wright calls it "unsettling" for her friend to remain missing.

"Being a tight-knit neighborhood, being that our kids are as close as we are, knowing how close she is to her son. They're like best friends," Wright said.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is looking to bring a resolution to the case. Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson confirmed they are searching Pheasant Point Landfill and other areas such as the neighborhood near 168th and Blondo Streets.

"We've given our ring footage. We've answered questions that the investigators have asked," Wright said. "I want to say we gave about 26 hours — we've got footage that goes back 60 days."

Wright hopes that Cari will be found "safe and sound" and reunited at home with her family. But having this happen around the holiday season adds to concern for their family.

"Knowing that one of our friends, one of our neighbors, is missing — it's really hard to be as thankful and be as positive as we normally would be," Wright said.

Anyone with any information about this case is encouraged to call 402-444-6000.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Law & Crime

Kansas Man Charged with Kidnapping a Nebraska Mother Last Seen at Her Home

Authorities put out an arrest warrant on Wednesday for Aldrick Scott, 47, accusing him of kidnapping Cari Allen, 43, according to Omaha World-Herald in a Friday report. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska did not immediately respond to a Law&Crime request for information on the missing woman’s and the suspect’s whereabouts. They have said that Allen, a local woman from Omaha, was last seen Nov. 19, at 11 p.m. This was at her home near 168th and Blondo Streets.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Teen Omaha driver arrested after allegedly going over 100 mph

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A teen driver was taken into custody after a short pursuit. It happened Thanksgiving afternoon. State troopers caught up with the driver at 168th and Western after a pursuit. Investigators say they tried to pull over the 16-year-old male on West Dodge near 156th Street after...
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Man charged with kidnapping missing Omaha woman

A Kansas man has been charged with kidnapping in connection with the disappearance of Omaha woman Cari Allen. An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for 47-year-old Aldrick Scott, who has been charged with Allen's kidnapping and accessory to a felony. He was not in custody as of Friday evening, according to available court documents.
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

3 Hurt in Mills County Crash

(Mills) Three people from Omaha, Nebraska, suffered injuries in a single-vehicle accident in Mills County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 4:29 a.m. on Saturday on Interstate 29 near the 32-mile marker. Authorities identified the injured as 28-year-old Iri Mendez DeGante, 23-year-old Valero DeGante Cruz, and 22-year-old Juan DeGante Cruz.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Page County Police Blotter

(KMAland) -- The Page County Sheriff's Office has released a report of recent activity. View the full release below. At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
KCJJ

Nebraska man facing several charges from alleged Friday night assault

A Nebraska man faces several charges stemming from a Friday night incident during which he reportedly assaulted a man who he thought had his friend’s cellphone. According to the arrest reports, 41-year-old Timothy Maguire of Omaha was tracking a cellphone that belonged to a friend and discovered its location to be on the 400 block of Kirkwood Boulevard in Iowa City just after 8pm. Maguire approached a man sitting in his vehicle and accused him of stealing the phone. He then allegedly reached into the vehicle and punched the man multiple times in the head and stomach. Then, according to the victim, Maguire pulled out a black handgun and pointed it at him, accusing him of stealing the phone. The man told police that he thought he was about to die, and suffered pain and swelling to his head and stomach as a result of the assault.
IOWA CITY, IA
WOWT

Reward increased for information on Omaha murder suspect

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are still looking for a shooting suspect wanted for first-degree murder. Authorities arrested 22-year-old Cameron Foster earlier this week, but are still looking for 18-year-old Keanu Louis. Police say Omaha Crime Stoppers has increased the potential reward for tips leading to an arrest from...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Accidental Omaha house fire causes estimated $100,500 in damages

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha house fire was knocked down quickly Friday afternoon, but not before it caused some damage. Omaha Fire says crews responded Friday at 4:14 p.m. to a home near 98th and Ohio Street. When crews arrived they saw smoke and flames near the back of...
OMAHA, NE
WHO 13

One dead in Cass County single-vehicle accident

CASS COUNTY, Iowa — One person died in a single-vehicle accident early Saturday morning. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, around 12:29 a.m. a 53-year-old male was driving a semi east in the westbound lanes of I-80 near mile marker 70. The driver struck the bridge pillar at exit 70. The driver passed […]
CASS COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Four killed, three hurt in vehicular incidents since start of Thanksgiving holiday period

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The busy holiday travel weekend has resulted in multiple crashes on Iowa roadways, with several turning fatal. Since Wednesday, Nov. 23, the Iowa State Patrol said that five crashes have taken place with injuries or fatalities. Only one of them took place in eastern Iowa, when a 13-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a four-wheeler outside of Manchester.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak Police Report One Arrest

(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 32-year-old Kiley Brian Caron on Thursday in the 300 block of E. Valley Street on a Montgomery County Warrant for failure to appear on the original charge of Driving Under Suspension. Police transported Caron to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $1,000 bond.
RED OAK, IA
WOWT

Fake website scams Omaha woman while online shopping

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Black Friday and Cyber Monday start the shopping season but some people who already purchased online are discovering they bought into a scam. While searching for something to greet guests at a special event, Sandy Bloomingdale came across a website where she bought four nine-foot-high artificial trees at a low price.
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

1 killed in accident on I-80

(Anita) -- One person was killed an accident on Interstate 80 Saturday morning. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident occurred shortly after midnight Saturday morning when a semi driven by an unidentified male -- heading west bound on I-80 -- struck a bridge pillar near mile marker 70.
CASS COUNTY, IA
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy