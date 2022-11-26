Douglas Co. Sheriff searching landfill, west Omaha locations for missing woman

It's been almost a week since 43-year-old Cari Allen disappeared and she is still missing. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says they're pursuing all leads in the case.

Heather Wright is a neighbor of Cari's.

"Every morning, we're waking up, we're thinking first thing about Cari. Last thing we think about before we go to bed is about Cari," Wright said.

Wright calls it "unsettling" for her friend to remain missing.

"Being a tight-knit neighborhood, being that our kids are as close as we are, knowing how close she is to her son. They're like best friends," Wright said.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is looking to bring a resolution to the case. Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson confirmed they are searching Pheasant Point Landfill and other areas such as the neighborhood near 168th and Blondo Streets.

"We've given our ring footage. We've answered questions that the investigators have asked," Wright said. "I want to say we gave about 26 hours — we've got footage that goes back 60 days."

Wright hopes that Cari will be found "safe and sound" and reunited at home with her family. But having this happen around the holiday season adds to concern for their family.

"Knowing that one of our friends, one of our neighbors, is missing — it's really hard to be as thankful and be as positive as we normally would be," Wright said.

Anyone with any information about this case is encouraged to call 402-444-6000.

