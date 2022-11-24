ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
irvingweekly.com

What To Consider When Choosing A Bike For Your Commute In Irving

If you’re considering making the switch from driving to cycling to work, then you need a quality, sturdy and reliable bicycle. If you’re not knowledgeable about bikes, it can be tricky to know which to invest in for commuting in Irving, as there is such a massive range available. It can help to start with your essential requirements, which will usually include the weather, terrain, safety, and convenience of the bike.
IRVING, TX
irvingweekly.com

16-year-old Motorcyclist Killed in Richardson Texas Crash

The Richardson Police Department is investigating a fatality accident that occurred Monday afternoon at the intersection of W. Campbell Road and Nantucket Drive. At around 12:55 pm on Nov. 22, Richardson Fire/EMS and Police responded to the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle and a sedan. Officials say a...
RICHARDSON, TX
irvingweekly.com

Dallas Police Officer Arrested on Driving While Intoxicated Charge

On November 22, 2022, Dallas Police Senior Corporal Jaqualyn Mitchell #10675, was charged with Driving While Intoxicated, a B misdemeanor, by Glenn Heights Police Department. Senior Corporal Jaqualyn Mitchell was off-duty at the time of the arrest. Officer Mitchell has been on the Department since November 2013 and is assigned...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy