CBS42.com
Weather AWARE Tuesday night into Wednesday morning
It is a mostly cloudy and chilly morning across Central Alabama as a cold front moves across the state. Temperatures are in the 40s. The cold front will move east of Alabama today, and that will clear out the clouds. We will become mostly sunny, cool and comfortable. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 60s.
alabamanews.net
Sunshine Monday, Storms Late Tuesday Into Wednesday
Sunday’s weather was much nicer than that of Friday and Saturday. Sunshine was abundant, and afternoon temperatures were mild with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Although, Sunday was breezy with a sustained west wind up to 20 mph and higher gusts. Sunday night turns cooler, with lows in the 40s while the sky remains generally clear.
alabamanews.net
Calm Days Today and Tuesday; Severe Risk Tues. Night
MONDAY: To start the week, we are expecting a very calm day with temperatures in the mid 60s. We’ll have plenty of sunshine with no rain chance! For tonight, we’ll have some passing clouds with lows in the mid 40s. TUESDAY: Throughout the day Tuesday, it will be...
alabamanews.net
Severe Storm Potential Saturday Night, Sunshine Sunday
Saturday was gloomy and gray across central and south Alabama. Rain with a few rumbles of thunder held off until late Saturday afternoon in west Alabama. Rain was gradually spreading east across the rest of our area during the evening. Through 7:30PM, a more unstable airmass was well south of our area, hugging the gulf coast. The unstable air was near and south of a warm front, which may hug the gulf coast tonight.
alabamawx.com
Sunday Weather Briefing: Storms Return Tuesday Night into Wednesday
Saturday was a mild, breezy, and wet affair across Alabama. Winds averaged some 8-16 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph. Rain and storms moved into the state at late afternoon, and pushed eastward across the state during the evening and overnight. Some gusts to near 40 mph were observed. A tornado watch was in effect for Mobile and Baldwin counties in Alabama, as well as counties in Northwest Florida.
Strong Storms Possible by Mid-Week
The Weather Authority is closely monitoring a cold front that will bring active weather back to the region. This front will lead to heavy rain, strong winds, and thunderstorms for the area. As of Sunday evening, timing of the passage will be late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Tuesday will start of quiet, with cloud […]
WSFA
Sunday features sunshine, breezy winds
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a wet and stormy start to the weekend, Sunday will feature a bit more sunshine. Highs will warm into the 60s and winds will be breezy out of the west around 10 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph at times. Winds...
Hour-by-Hour Temperature, Rain, Wind Guide for Iron Bowl 2022
The biggest football game of the year kicks off at Bryant-Denny Stadium at 2:30 p.m. between Alabama and Auburn. The excitement of the Iron Bowl 2022 has been building all week long. As you get ready to cheer on your favorite team, be sure you are ready for the expected...
Likely Gusty Winds in West, Central Alabama Prompt Wind Advisory
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Wind Advisory from Saturday, November 26 starting at 6:00 p.m. until Sunday, November 27 at 6:00 a.m. You can expect south winds from 10 to 15 miles per hour with gusts up to 40 miles per hour. The National Weather Service...
Thanksgiving weekend weather: Alabama faces strong storms on Saturday
Active weather is expected through the Thanksgiving holiday weekend -- including the possibility of a few strong storms on Saturday. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has added a Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather for Saturday for part of southwest Alabama. A Level 1 risk is marginal...
wvtm13.com
Central Alabama students return to school as viruses circulate
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Students across Central Alabama will head back to school on Monday after a long Thanksgiving break. Flu, COVID-19, and RSV are all spreading throughout the area as the holiday weekend ends and normal activities like school resume. "You know, schools are just a place where a...
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — This Seafood Dynamite explodes onto the list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama
When a restaurant has been in business successfully for three decades, you don’t want to shake things up too much. But when executive chef Eric Rivera took charge at Vintage Year in Montgomery, he added a dish to the menu that quickly blew up. Seafood Dynamite blends shrimp, oysters...
Alabama Teen Bags ‘Monster’ Red Stag Deer, Earns Epic Hunting Story
An Alabama teen earned a prolific hunting tale after bagging an impressive red stag deer earlier this month. The reasons this hunt is so unique are manifold. The red stag deer is not even a native to North America. It’s curious how it made its way to Randolph County, Alabama. Many experienced hunters spent months looking for this rare creature. However, it was Coye Potts- a teenager who had never killed a deer in his nearly 50 previous hunts- that finally brought it down.
Health officials report 11 deaths from flu in Alabama
A report from The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) said nine adults and two children have suffered influenza-related deaths this flu season.
thebamabuzz.com
32 New & Coming Soon Homes across Alabama—Nov. 25-27
Are you looking for a new home across Alabama? We’ve got 32 new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. 5100 sq. ft. For more info, contact Miller Dark at 256-750-3030 or...
weisradio.com
Assistance Available for Home Heating
If you need any help heating your home this winter, applications for the Low-income Home Energy Assistance Program or LIHEAP, are now open, and the state of Alabama has millions of dollars to help people in need. It’s going to cost a lot more to heat your home this winter, and the state has nearly $98 million to help you stay warm.
WPMI
AL, Baldwin Co. doctors urge caution for Thanksgiving amid surge in flu cases
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The countdown to Thanksgiving is on, and as families prepare to come together, there's an increase chance for an unwelcome guest: influenza. The state of Alabama is experiencing the highest level of influenza activity possible, according to reports from both the CDC and ADPH.
Alabama’s 10 most popular names for baby girls
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in Alabama using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Alabama in 2021. Olivia is currently the most popular girl name in the United States while Emma, Charlotte, Amelia,...
Man arrested after pursuit wrecks three squad cars, injures Alabama deputy. Man wanted in shooting death of Mississippi man.
A man wanted in connection with the shooting death of an 85-year-old Mississippi man was arrested in Alabama Friday after a police pursuit that wrecked three squad cars and sent one officer to the emergency room. WTVA in Tupelo reports that deputies in Picken County arrested Larry Findley, 39, who...
Proposal Will Give Alabama Residents Fitting The Eligibility Rules Hundreds
Living costs in Alabama are on the rise. If you feel the pinch of inflation, the Alabama Policy Institute said the government collected over $13 billion in 2022 revenue. The amount is over the expected budget, so, the plan is to release $2 billion of the excess. Officials say the distribution of the checks will begin after they finalize the payment details. The proposal is in the discussion stage and will need some time before it becomes law.
