Spokane, WA

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Gonzaga avoids upset against Xavier, places third in Phil Knight Legacy Tournament

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Gonzaga men’s basketball team finished its weekend in Portland with a win against Xavier. The Zags competed in the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament over the weekend, losing to future tournament champion Purdue in the semifinal round. Purdue beat Duke in the championship game. The Zags got third place in the tournament with Sunday’s win. The Zags...
SPOKANE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Apple Cup rewind: Usually strong Washington State defense gives up staggering stat totals against Washington

PULLMAN – Washington State’s one-year reign as Apple Cup champion came to a bitter end, and the Cougars’ 2022 regular season concluded with a thud. Washington’s high-powered offense outclassed a typically strong Cougars defense during the highest-scoring Apple Cup in the rivalry series' 114-game history, a 51-33 Husky victory Saturday night at Gesa Field.
PULLMAN, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Saturday’s game between Gonzaga, EWU women’s basketball postponed

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga women’s basketball team’s game against Eastern Washington University has been postponed due to health concerns. Both teams mutually agreed to postpone the game according to institution health and safety protocols. Both teams are looking for a date to reschedule Saturday’s game. If you bought tickets for Saturday’s game, you can use them for the rescheduled...
SPOKANE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Julian Strawther comes up clutch as Gonzaga rallies past Xavier 88-84

PORTLAND – On a night that was the ultimate roller coaster ride for Gonzaga’s Drew Timme, teammate Julian Strawther made sure a wild 40 minutes of basketball arrived safely in the win column. Strawther saved his best for last, scoring 10 of his career-high 23 points in the...
SPOKANE, WA
bannersontheparkway.com

Xavier v. Gonzaga: Phil Knight Legacy preview, matchup, keys to the game

There is a mug that Cleveland Browns fans have up here where I live that says “we almost always almost win.” Recently, that has been the lament of the Xavier Musketeers. You can certainly take positives from Xavier’s performances against Indiana and Duke, but the simple fact is that Xavier is 0-2 in what will be Q1 games come the end of the season and are currently sitting at 0 WAB. The Selection Committee won’t care that Xavier almost didn’t lose or that the game was close, they will only take the L into account.
CINCINNATI, OH
nbcrightnow.com

The pick: Why Washington State will beat No. 12 Washington

PULLMAN – Washington State is taking a new approach to its rivalry series with Washington. During the past decade, the Cougars’ former coaching staff chose to downplay the significance of the Apple Cup. WSU went 1-10 against the Huskies in the 2010s. But under coach Jake Dickert, who...
PULLMAN, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Key matchup: Xavier senior guard Souley Boum, Gonzaga have seen each other before

PORTLAND – Souley Boum first occupied the key matchup space against Gonzaga on Jan. 13, 2018, when he was 6-foot-3, 145 pounds and wearing San Francisco’s green and gold. The Oakland, California, native makes a repeat appearance nearly five years later, 30 pounds heavier, a proven scorer and one of college basketball’s most experienced guards.
SPOKANE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

SRX PURDUE GU 11

PORTLAND – They quelled their turnover issues. They threw the first punch, racing out to an eight-point lead less than 5 minutes in. They got another 20-point outing from Drew Timme, season-high production from Nolan Hickman and late shot-making from reserve forward Ben Gregg.
SPOKANE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Commentary: The hardest part of losing the Apple Cup for Washington State fans isn't actually the loss, it's not winning when it matters most

PULLMAN – One narrative floating around before Saturday night’s Apple Cup in Pullman was that great defense beats great offense, a truism demonstrated time and again by Jake Dickert’s predecessor’s predecessor. That was of course former WSU head coach Mike Leach, whose cavalier “just another game”...
PULLMAN, WA

