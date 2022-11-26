Read full article on original website
Gonzaga avoids upset against Xavier, places third in Phil Knight Legacy Tournament
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Gonzaga men’s basketball team finished its weekend in Portland with a win against Xavier. The Zags competed in the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament over the weekend, losing to future tournament champion Purdue in the semifinal round. Purdue beat Duke in the championship game. The Zags got third place in the tournament with Sunday’s win. The Zags...
nbcrightnow.com
Recap and highlights: Julian Strawther makes key shots to lift No. 6 Gonzaga past Xavier despite shaky second half
PORTLAND – Gonzaga allowed another team to hang around and take the lead in the second half. Julian Strawther made a pair of late 3-pointers as Gonzaga surged to a 88-84 win over Xavier for third place at the Phil Knight Legacy tournament. The Musketeers (4-3) trailed by as...
nbcrightnow.com
Apple Cup rewind: Usually strong Washington State defense gives up staggering stat totals against Washington
PULLMAN – Washington State’s one-year reign as Apple Cup champion came to a bitter end, and the Cougars’ 2022 regular season concluded with a thud. Washington’s high-powered offense outclassed a typically strong Cougars defense during the highest-scoring Apple Cup in the rivalry series' 114-game history, a 51-33 Husky victory Saturday night at Gesa Field.
Saturday’s game between Gonzaga, EWU women’s basketball postponed
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga women’s basketball team’s game against Eastern Washington University has been postponed due to health concerns. Both teams mutually agreed to postpone the game according to institution health and safety protocols. Both teams are looking for a date to reschedule Saturday’s game. If you bought tickets for Saturday’s game, you can use them for the rescheduled...
nbcrightnow.com
Julian Strawther comes up clutch as Gonzaga rallies past Xavier 88-84
PORTLAND – On a night that was the ultimate roller coaster ride for Gonzaga’s Drew Timme, teammate Julian Strawther made sure a wild 40 minutes of basketball arrived safely in the win column. Strawther saved his best for last, scoring 10 of his career-high 23 points in the...
bannersontheparkway.com
Xavier v. Gonzaga: Phil Knight Legacy preview, matchup, keys to the game
There is a mug that Cleveland Browns fans have up here where I live that says “we almost always almost win.” Recently, that has been the lament of the Xavier Musketeers. You can certainly take positives from Xavier’s performances against Indiana and Duke, but the simple fact is that Xavier is 0-2 in what will be Q1 games come the end of the season and are currently sitting at 0 WAB. The Selection Committee won’t care that Xavier almost didn’t lose or that the game was close, they will only take the L into account.
nbcrightnow.com
Recap and highlights: No. 12 Washington reclaims Apple Cup with 51-33 win over Washington State
PULLMAN – Washington State played like it could ill-afford an empty possession. The Cougars couldn't if they wanted to keep pace with Washington on Saturday. The two rivals traded blows in the first half, but the Cougars couldn't keep up in the second, as the Huskies won 51-33 to reclaim the Apple Cup trophy at Gesa Field.
nbcrightnow.com
Analysis: Eastern Washington takes unfamiliar feeling into offseason with questions to answer after down year
Losing seasons are uncommon around the Eastern Washington football program. Its last one, before this season’s 3-8 overall record and 2-6 mark in the Big Sky, came in 2006 when the Eagles had the same overall mark. Their most recent losing year before that was in 1998, a 5-6 under Mike Kramer.
nbcrightnow.com
Washington State sets record for made 3-pointers in rout of Detroit Mercy
PULLMAN – Jabe Mullins is growing comfortable in Washington State colors. In just his fifth game playing for coach Kyle Smith, Mullins hit six 3-pointers en route to 22 points in the Cougars’ 96-54 win over Detroit Mercy in a nonconference game at Beasley Coliseum on Friday. It...
nbcrightnow.com
The pick: Why Washington State will beat No. 12 Washington
PULLMAN – Washington State is taking a new approach to its rivalry series with Washington. During the past decade, the Cougars’ former coaching staff chose to downplay the significance of the Apple Cup. WSU went 1-10 against the Huskies in the 2010s. But under coach Jake Dickert, who...
nbcrightnow.com
'This is not just another game': Washington State plays to retain Apple Cup against No. 12 Washington
PULLMAN – Washington State captured an Apple Cup victory last year and marked the occasion with a wild celebration on the field at Husky Stadium. It was undoubtedly one of the most blissful moments for the Cougars in recent memory – a long-awaited outpouring of emotion after years of misery against their bitter rivals from the West Side .
nbcrightnow.com
Key matchup: Xavier senior guard Souley Boum, Gonzaga have seen each other before
PORTLAND – Souley Boum first occupied the key matchup space against Gonzaga on Jan. 13, 2018, when he was 6-foot-3, 145 pounds and wearing San Francisco’s green and gold. The Oakland, California, native makes a repeat appearance nearly five years later, 30 pounds heavier, a proven scorer and one of college basketball’s most experienced guards.
nbcrightnow.com
Two-minute drill: Keys to victory for Washington State against No. 12 Washington
Washington State (7-4, 4-4 Pac-12) closes its regular season at home in frigid temperatures defending its Apple Cup trophy, looking to extend its three-game winning streak and seeking to improve its standing in the eyes of the bowl-selection committee. No. 12 Washington (9-2, 6-2) is riding a five-game spree and...
nbcrightnow.com
SRX PURDUE GU 11
PORTLAND – They quelled their turnover issues. They threw the first punch, racing out to an eight-point lead less than 5 minutes in. They got another 20-point outing from Drew Timme, season-high production from Nolan Hickman and late shot-making from reserve forward Ben Gregg.
nbcrightnow.com
Commentary: The hardest part of losing the Apple Cup for Washington State fans isn't actually the loss, it's not winning when it matters most
PULLMAN – One narrative floating around before Saturday night’s Apple Cup in Pullman was that great defense beats great offense, a truism demonstrated time and again by Jake Dickert’s predecessor’s predecessor. That was of course former WSU head coach Mike Leach, whose cavalier “just another game”...
nbcrightnow.com
Ethan Price, Steele Venters lead Eastern Washington to win against Stony Brook 81-52
MIAMI – Sophomores Ethan Price and Steele Venters scored 15 points apiece and led the Eastern Washington men’s basketball team to an 81-52 victory over Stony Brook on Friday in its first game at the Florida International Tournament . The Eagles (2-4) led 36-25 at halftime and stretched...
nbcrightnow.com
Drew Timme's consistency, Gonzaga's scattered bench play and three other takeaways from the Phil Knight Legacy
PORTLAND – Gonzaga’s first 48 hours at the Phil Knight Legacy came with a mixed bag of emotions. It will take another 40 minutes to determine if the program’s second trip to the Portland-based tournament celebrating Nike co-founder Phil Knight is ultimately deemed a success or failure.
CBS Sports
Watch Gonzaga vs. Xavier: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NCAAB game
The Xavier Musketeers will square off against the #6 Gonzaga Bulldogs at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'. Xavier came up short against the Duke Blue Devils on...
No. 6 Gonzaga takes on No. 24 Purdue in Phil Knight Legacy Tournament
PORTLAND, Ore. — Following a victory on Thanksgiving night, the Gonzaga men’s basketball will look to continue its winning ways in the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament. The Zags beat the Portland State Vikings 102-78 in the first round of the tournament. Transfer Malachi Smith was one of six double-digit scorers for the Zags, leading the pack with 23 points. Drew...
nbcrightnow.com
Gonzaga unable to keep pace with Zach Edey, Purdue in 84-66 loss at Phil Knight Legacy
PORTLAND – They quelled their turnover issues. They threw the first punch, racing out to an eight-point lead less than 5 minutes in. They got another 20-point outing from Drew Timme, season-high production from Nolan Hickman and late shot-making from reserve forward Ben Gregg. Under normal circumstances, all things...
