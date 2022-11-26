Read full article on original website
Michigan owned Ohio State in a battle of unbeatens Saturday to highlight rivalry weekend's College Football Playoff-altering results that also included South Carolina's stunning upset of Clemson. The Gamecocks' second-straight win over a top-10 team snapped the Tigers' 40-game home winning streak and opened the door for others in the final four race heading into conference championship weekend. Who will be at the top of the AP Top 25 poll entering Week 14?
Entering Week 13, everyone knew what was on the line. With plenty of rivalry matchups taking place all over the country, many of which had major postseason implications at play, the action was very highly anticipated. The results across Week 13 have shaken up the picture yet again, and that is apparent in the updated AP Top 25 Poll.
Michigan moved up to No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday, with TCU at No. 3 and Southern California at No. 4 behind top-ranked Georgia after four top-10 teams lost on the final day of regular-season games. The Bulldogs (12-0) are No. 1 for the eighth straight...
With the release of the latest AP college football poll, here's what is up next for each team in the new rankings.
Michigan moved up to No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday, with TCU at No. 3 and Southern California at No. 4 behind top-ranked Georgia after four top-10 teams lost on the final day of regular-season games. The Bulldogs (12-0) are No. 1 for the eighth straight...
Rivalry week has come to an end, as has college football’s regular season. The games across the Week 13 slate certainly lived up to the hype, as nine AP-ranked teams lost over the weekend. Following all of the action across Week 13, CBS Sports has predicted how the AP Top 25 Poll will look later on Sunday, and they predict great movement.
Notre Dame still ranked in updated USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll
The loss last night to USC wasn’t as bad as some other losses around the country, which is why Notre Dame didn’t fall too far in this weeks USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll. With teams just having a championship game left on the schedule, the College Football Playoff picture has become much clearer.
Oregon State Ranked No. 16 in Week 14 AP Poll and Coaches Poll
Oregon State (9-3, 6-3) is ranked No. 16 in the week fourteen AP Top 25 College Football Poll, climbing six spots from last week’s position. The Beavers received 662 voting points, 44 more than No. 17 UCLA, and 39 fewer than No. 15 Oregon. Oregon State also moved up...
Ending regular season ranked in AP Top 25, Coaches Poll a recent rare achievement for Texas
A 38-27 win over Baylor in the regular-season finale on Friday not only allowed Texas to finish the 12-game schedule with eight victories and sole possession of third place in the Big 12 standings but also elevated head coach Steve Sarkisian’s Longhorns in the Associated Press Top 25 and the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. Texas (8-4, 6-3 Big 12) moved up three spots in both polls, checking in at No. 21 as the Longhorns’ focus shifts to closing out Sarkisian’s second season with a to-be-determined bowl game.
