A 38-27 win over Baylor in the regular-season finale on Friday not only allowed Texas to finish the 12-game schedule with eight victories and sole possession of third place in the Big 12 standings but also elevated head coach Steve Sarkisian’s Longhorns in the Associated Press Top 25 and the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. Texas (8-4, 6-3 Big 12) moved up three spots in both polls, checking in at No. 21 as the Longhorns’ focus shifts to closing out Sarkisian’s second season with a to-be-determined bowl game.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO