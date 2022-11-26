Read full article on original website
Anthony Davis Said He Wishes The New Orleans Pelicans Had Given Him A Tribute Video After He Left
Anthony Davis expressed his wish to have gotten a tribute video on his return to New Orleans after leaving the Pelicans.
Ja Morant’s 10-word call-out of Klay Thompson, Ben Simmons haters
Ja Morant may be one of the NBA’s most prominent trash-talkers today. The Memphis Grizzlies star point guard is a menace on the court, due to his trash talking antics. It backfires on him sometimes, but at the end of the day, Morant just wants to talk smack against his fellow competitors.
Kevin Durant Reveals Ben Simmons Yelled at Him During Recent Game
Ben Simmons yelled at KD during the Brooklyn Nets vs. Portland Trail Blazers game
Shaquille O'Neal Criticizes The Relationship Between Larsa Pippen And Marcus Jordan
Shaquille O'Neal spoke about the Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan relationship, saying it looks 'bad.'
Nia Long Celebrates ‘New Places’ Following Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal
Nia Long is moving on just a few months after her fiancé’s very public cheating scandal. Back in late September, Long’s fiancé Ime Udoka made headlines after being caught in alleged affair. The previous coach for the Boston Celtics, was accused of having an alleged affair with a female staffer at the NBA organization.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Philadelphia 76ers Tobias Harris’ Wife, Jasmine Winton
Tobias Harris of the 76ers performed impressively against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. On the job, he’s experienced both successes and failures this year. But off the court, this year, the basketball player tied the knot with the woman of his dreams. However, the couple is lowkey about their personal life. On the other hand, Fans are keen to learn more about Tobias Harris’s wife, Jasmine Winton. Therefore, this Jasmine Winton wiki goes in-depth on his wife’s background.
LeBron James Sets Insane NBA Record After His Incredible Game Against The Spurs
LeBron James set another NBA record after his spectacular performance against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night.
Jets CB Sauce Gardner throws shade at Zach Wilson after Mike White takes flight vs. Bears
Following a disastrous loss against the New England Patriots in Week 11, the New York Jets found themselves embarrassed and needed significant change. However, with quarterback Mike White under center in Week 12, the Jets emerged victorious over the Chicago Bears by a score of 31-10 on Sunday. Following the game, Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner threw shade in the direction of recently-benched quarterback Zach Wilson, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.
NBA Fans React To LeBron James' Return To The Lakers: "He Needs To Stop Dribbling So Much... All Them Turnovers Hurt The Team."
NBA fans reacted to LeBron James' performance on his return to the Lakers against the Spurs after missing 5 games with an adductor strain.
Celtics handed worrisome Jayson Tatum injury news
The Boston Celtics are taking a cautious approach to Jayson Tatum’s sprained left ankle, and rightfully so. The team released its injury report for Sunday’s game against the Washington Wizards on Saturday, with the superstar forward listed as out due to his balky left ankle. Tatum was questionable...
Ja Morant gifts jerseys to father, Derrick Rose following triple-double
Ja Morant planned to give his jersey to Derrick Rose after the game. But following his triple-double in a Memphis win, his father, Tee Morant, asked his son for the game-used jersey, too.
When Michael Jordan ruthlessly shut down Chamillionaire’s picture request
Michael Jordan is known for being one of the greatest basketball players of all time, but he also has a reputation for being incredibly ruthless.
LeBron James wanted to ‘do something’ to Zach Collins after bloody Russell Westbrook incident
LeBron James and Russell Westbrook’s relationship has been a source of speculation since midway through last season — particularly during NBA Summer League. On Saturday, however, during the Los Angeles Lakers’ fourth win in five games — a defenseless 143-138 victory over the San Antonio Spurs (L.A.’s third win this week over S.A.) — the […] The post LeBron James wanted to ‘do something’ to Zach Collins after bloody Russell Westbrook incident appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Danny Green recalls avoiding Joel Embiid-Ben Simmons matchup in practice
At this point, everybody knows about the drama between Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers toward the end of his time with the team. The 3-time All-Star wanted no part of the Sixers and he made it clear on a regular basis at the beginning of the 2021-22 season. When...
LeBron James makes history with unreal game against the Spurs
LeBron James recently returned to the Los Angeles Lakers lineup after dealing with an adductor strain and on Saturday he just added to his list of accomplishments. His statline of 39 points, 11 rebounds and seven made three-pointers made him the oldest player in NBA history to put up a game of at least 35 […] The post LeBron James makes history with unreal game against the Spurs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA roundup: LeBron scores 39 for sizzling Lakers
LeBron James scored a season-high 39 points — 16 of them in a decisive stretch — as the visiting Los
Clippers drop concerning updates on Paul George, Kawhi Leonard
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Clippers are hitting the road for a post-Thanksgiving back-to-back set against the Portland Trail Blazers and Utah Jazz. Unfortunately, they’ll be doing so without the services of both Paul George and Luke Kennard, as well as potentially Kawhi Leonard. The Clippers announced...
The All-Time NBA GOAT Pyramid: There Is Only One GOAT
There is a lot of great players in NBA history, but only one is the GOAT. Check our latest NBA GOAT Pyramid.
Dejounte Murray called Rockets' Jabari Smith 'too small' in skirmish before Hawks finish big upset
Dejounte Murray and the Atlanta Hawks were involved in a minor altercation against the Houston Rockets on Friday evening. The back-and-forth was mostly involved around Murray and Houston rookie forward Jabari Smith Jr. Murray hit a 3-pointer against Smith, and Smith said Murray tapped him on the head after the shot.
Patrick Beverley Reveals Kawhi Leonard's Real Personality
Patrick Beverley talked about the real personality of Kawhi Leonard after being asked if his former teammate was a 'weirdo.'
