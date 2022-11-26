Read full article on original website
Forecast: Drier conditions with lighter winds expected through the weekend
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds and mostly dry weather are expected through early Wednesday, with some high clouds periodically. Light to moderate northeasterly trade winds will develop during the day Wednesday, and will continue to support a mostly dry weather pattern through the end of the week, except for a few windward showers. Little change is expected through the weekend.
Forecast: Light winds persist, more heavy rain possible
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A low pressure system far north of the Hawaii region will continue to weaken the large scale winds over the state through Wednesday afternoon. Periods of showers will remain in the forecast through Tuesday with locally heavy showers possible. Isolated thunderstorms continue through the overnight hours. On Wednesday more stable trade winds will takeover lasting through Saturday.
Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 30, 2022)
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. As lava approaches key Hawaii Island highway, officials develop plan as concerns grow. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
Chance of heavy rain, thunder to start the work week
A trough moving over the islands from the south will bring the potential for locally heavy rainfall and a slight chance of thunderstorms Monday, with a flood watch posted for all main Hawaiian islands through Monday afternoon. Winds will be blowing from the south and southeast, bringing showers and possible...
When to expect vog to hit your area
MAUNA LOA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The USGS was at the summit of Mauna Loa Monday collecting information to update things such as flow maps and vog dispersion models. According to the Mauna Kea Weather Center’s website, vog is expected to impact Hilo, Hamakua and Kohala districts. They warn that air quality may change rapidly as […]
Fire and Ice: Mauna Kea snow, Mauna Loa lava
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The islands of Hawaii are best known for fire, in the form of volcano eruptions. And as Mauna Loa continues to erupt, Mauna Kea is also showing off–in the form of ice. The current warnings at the summit of Mauna Kea include an ice warning and a wind chill advisory along with […]
Flood watch issued statewide as area of possible heavy rain approaches
Despite inflation-driven price hikes, business is brisk at Christmas tree sellers. Inflation is driving up prices for just about everything, including Christmas trees. But that isn’t stopping people from getting into the holiday spirit. Hawaii football falls to San Jose State, 27-14 to close out the 2022 season. Updated:...
‘Powerful’ north-northeast swell declines, but not before closing roads and beaches
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Warning level surf for north-facing shores was expanded to include east-facing shores across the state Saturday, along with north and west shores of Hawaii Island. Beachgoers were advised to use extreme caution as large breaking waves could make it dangerous for those standing along the shoreline. The...
First Alert Forecast: Flood watch posted for the entire state, heavy rainfall possible
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A statewide Flood Watch is on until 6 pm tonight. A trend toward muggier and wetter weather is expected to begin tonight, then continue through Monday night, bringing some widespread beneficial rain to most areas. Light to moderate southeast to south winds will develop Monday and Tuesday, with a few locally heavy downpours possible. Shower coverage will be on the decline and sunshine will be on the increase by mid week, with a more typical trade wind weather pattern developing Wednesday night and holding in place through next weekend.
Mauna Loa erupts, Big Island officials warn people to prepare | UPDATE
KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii -- Waves of orange, glowing lava and smoky ash belched and sputtered Monday from the world’s largest active volcano in its first eruption in 38 years, and officials told people living on Hawaii’s Big Island to be ready in the event of a worst-case scenario. The...
PHOTOS: Hawaii Island residents awake to fiery spectacle of Mauna Loa eruption
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The eruption at Mauna Loa is continuing, but officials say lava is largely remaining at the summit caldera. Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
As lava approaches key Hawaii Island highway, officials develop plan as concerns grow
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 30, 2022) Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Your top local headlines for Wednesday, Nov....
Flood watch issued as system approaches state, packing potential for heavy rains
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for all main Hawaiian islands until 6 p.m. Monday as an area of deep moisture approaches the state from the south. The rainfall may be light at first, but heavier, slow-moving showers are expected to develop, increasing the...
Maui Flood Warning until 11 p.m.
The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for the island of Maui until 11 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. At 8:05 p.m., radar showed heavy rain from nearly stationary thunderstorms anchored over East Maui. Rain was falling at a rate of 2 to 3 inches per hour. The NWS reports that flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
Trending: $5 million mac'n'cheese suit and watching tv nonchronologically
Hawaii Tourism Authority explains how Mauna Loa eruption could impact tourism. Hawaii Tourism Authority President John De Fries explains Mauna Loa eruption's impact on tourism. ‘It’s epic’: People flock to view Mauna Loa eruption as lava flow lights up sky. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Flowing lava from...
Despite inflation-driven price hikes, business is brisk at Christmas tree sellers
Flood watch issued statewide as area of possible heavy rain approaches. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 5 p.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii football falls to San Jose State, 27-14 to close out the 2022 season. Updated: 14 hours ago.
Road, business closures: Hawaii hit with high surf
Waves crashed onto roads on Hawaii Island and a popular attraction was forced to shut down for the day on Oahu.
Governor says Mauna Loa eruption should not cancel travel plans to Big Island
Southwest Airlines canceled its flights to Hilo on Monday following a volcanic ash advisory from Mauna Loa’s eruption; these schedule adjustments also caused delays for other airline routes.
Mauna Loa erupts, exits summit; ashfall advisory canceled
The worlds largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, started an eruption just before midnight Sunday on Hawaii Island.
4.0-magnitude earthquake strikes near Pahala coast; no tsunami threat
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The United States Geological Survey reported a 4.0-magnitude earthquake in the Pahala area of Hawaii Island early Tuesday morning. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said the quake was not large enough to trigger a tsunami. Officials said the quake happened around 3:30 a.m. east of Pahala at...
