Hawaii State

hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Drier conditions with lighter winds expected through the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds and mostly dry weather are expected through early Wednesday, with some high clouds periodically. Light to moderate northeasterly trade winds will develop during the day Wednesday, and will continue to support a mostly dry weather pattern through the end of the week, except for a few windward showers. Little change is expected through the weekend.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Light winds persist, more heavy rain possible

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A low pressure system far north of the Hawaii region will continue to weaken the large scale winds over the state through Wednesday afternoon. Periods of showers will remain in the forecast through Tuesday with locally heavy showers possible. Isolated thunderstorms continue through the overnight hours. On Wednesday more stable trade winds will takeover lasting through Saturday.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 30, 2022)

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. As lava approaches key Hawaii Island highway, officials develop plan as concerns grow. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Chance of heavy rain, thunder to start the work week

A trough moving over the islands from the south will bring the potential for locally heavy rainfall and a slight chance of thunderstorms Monday, with a flood watch posted for all main Hawaiian islands through Monday afternoon. Winds will be blowing from the south and southeast, bringing showers and possible...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

When to expect vog to hit your area

MAUNA LOA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The USGS was at the summit of Mauna Loa Monday collecting information to update things such as flow maps and vog dispersion models. According to the Mauna Kea Weather Center’s website, vog is expected to impact Hilo, Hamakua and Kohala districts. They warn that air quality may change rapidly as […]
HILO, HI
KHON2

Fire and Ice: Mauna Kea snow, Mauna Loa lava

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The islands of Hawaii are best known for fire, in the form of volcano eruptions. And as Mauna Loa continues to erupt, Mauna Kea is also showing off–in the form of ice. The current warnings at the summit of Mauna Kea include an ice warning and a wind chill advisory along with […]
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Flood watch issued statewide as area of possible heavy rain approaches

Despite inflation-driven price hikes, business is brisk at Christmas tree sellers. Inflation is driving up prices for just about everything, including Christmas trees. But that isn’t stopping people from getting into the holiday spirit. Hawaii football falls to San Jose State, 27-14 to close out the 2022 season. Updated:...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

First Alert Forecast: Flood watch posted for the entire state, heavy rainfall possible

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A statewide Flood Watch is on until 6 pm tonight. A trend toward muggier and wetter weather is expected to begin tonight, then continue through Monday night, bringing some widespread beneficial rain to most areas. Light to moderate southeast to south winds will develop Monday and Tuesday, with a few locally heavy downpours possible. Shower coverage will be on the decline and sunshine will be on the increase by mid week, with a more typical trade wind weather pattern developing Wednesday night and holding in place through next weekend.
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Maui Flood Warning until 11 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for the island of Maui until 11 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. At 8:05 p.m., radar showed heavy rain from nearly stationary thunderstorms anchored over East Maui. Rain was falling at a rate of 2 to 3 inches per hour. The NWS reports that flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Trending: $5 million mac'n'cheese suit and watching tv nonchronologically

Hawaii Tourism Authority explains how Mauna Loa eruption could impact tourism. Hawaii Tourism Authority President John De Fries explains Mauna Loa eruption's impact on tourism. ‘It’s epic’: People flock to view Mauna Loa eruption as lava flow lights up sky. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Flowing lava from...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

4.0-magnitude earthquake strikes near Pahala coast; no tsunami threat

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The United States Geological Survey reported a 4.0-magnitude earthquake in the Pahala area of Hawaii Island early Tuesday morning. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said the quake was not large enough to trigger a tsunami. Officials said the quake happened around 3:30 a.m. east of Pahala at...
PAHALA, HI

