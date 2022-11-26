Read full article on original website
Nia Long Celebrates ‘New Places’ Following Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal
Nia Long is moving on just a few months after her fiancé’s very public cheating scandal. Back in late September, Long’s fiancé Ime Udoka made headlines after being caught in alleged affair. The previous coach for the Boston Celtics, was accused of having an alleged affair with a female staffer at the NBA organization.
Andrew Wiggins' Dunk Over Rudy Gobert Is Going Viral
Andrew Wiggins had a big highlight in Sunday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves.
Durant, Seth Curry help Nets pull away, beat Blazers 111-94
NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 31 points, Seth Curry added a season-high 29 off the bench and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Portland Trail Blazers 111-94 on Sunday. Curry was 7 for 10 on 3-pointers and had his highest point total with the Nets and the most by a Brooklyn reserve this season. “I’ve always felt like if I get good shots I’m going to make them at a high clip,” Curry said. “Our offense was flowing pretty well. Guys found me open early on to start the game and I felt pretty good, aggressive.” Kyrie Irving added 22 points for the Nets. Ben Simmons took just three shots but had 12 rebounds and eight assists.
Shaquille O'Neal Criticizes The Relationship Between Larsa Pippen And Marcus Jordan
Shaquille O'Neal spoke about the Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan relationship, saying it looks 'bad.'
Ja Morant 'not worried' about exchange with Pelicans forward Naji Marshall
Ja Morant and Naji Marshall both received technical fouls during the Memphis Grizzlies win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, but the exchange of words started long before the whistles. After the game, Morant said Marshall was having words with "his people" sitting courtside during the Grizzlies' 132-111 victory. Marshall pointed to fans sitting courtside with 2:05 remaining in the third quarter after a made 3-pointer, and he had words with the courtside group each...
Jemele Hill Reacts To The Embarrassing Sean Taylor Statue
The Washington Commanders' Sean Taylor "tribute" was unveiled on Sunday. To say it wasn't well-received would be an understatement. Essentially, the Commanders erected a mannequin to honor their former Pro Bowl safety, who was tragically killed 15 years ago today. They didn't even bother to match the logos on the uniform, with the figure wearing a Nike jersey and Reebok pants.
Meet Philadelphia 76ers Tobias Harris’ Wife, Jasmine Winton
Tobias Harris of the 76ers performed impressively against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. On the job, he’s experienced both successes and failures this year. But off the court, this year, the basketball player tied the knot with the woman of his dreams. However, the couple is lowkey about their personal life. On the other hand, Fans are keen to learn more about Tobias Harris’s wife, Jasmine Winton. Therefore, this Jasmine Winton wiki goes in-depth on his wife’s background.
Celtics handed worrisome Jayson Tatum injury news
The Boston Celtics are taking a cautious approach to Jayson Tatum’s sprained left ankle, and rightfully so. The team released its injury report for Sunday’s game against the Washington Wizards on Saturday, with the superstar forward listed as out due to his balky left ankle. Tatum was questionable...
LeBron James wanted to ‘do something’ to Zach Collins after bloody Russell Westbrook incident
LeBron James and Russell Westbrook’s relationship has been a source of speculation since midway through last season — particularly during NBA Summer League. On Saturday, however, during the Los Angeles Lakers’ fourth win in five games — a defenseless 143-138 victory over the San Antonio Spurs (L.A.’s third win this week over S.A.) — the […] The post LeBron James wanted to ‘do something’ to Zach Collins after bloody Russell Westbrook incident appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Quando Rondo Disses King Von On NBA YoungBoy '3860' Collab Album
Quando Rondo has added more fuel to his rivalry with King Von, this time taunting the late rapper and his family on his latest project. The Never Broke Again signee dropped a joint album with his label boss NBA YoungBoy called 3860 on Friday (November 25), and on the song “Want Me Dead,” he takes aim at Von and his sister Kayla B.
Patrick Beverley takes apparent swipe at NBA over his suspension
Patrick Beverley is definitely not thankful for the NBA league office this Thanksgiving week. The NBA announced on Wednesday that the L.A. Lakers guard Beverley will be suspended multiple games due to his incident against the Phoenix Suns earlier in the week. Beverley shoved Suns big man Deandre Ayton from behind for standing over Lakers teammate Austin Reaves (video here).
LeBron James makes history with unreal game against the Spurs
LeBron James recently returned to the Los Angeles Lakers lineup after dealing with an adductor strain and on Saturday he just added to his list of accomplishments. His statline of 39 points, 11 rebounds and seven made three-pointers made him the oldest player in NBA history to put up a game of at least 35 […] The post LeBron James makes history with unreal game against the Spurs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyle Kuzma drops truth bomb on Lakers title chances in 2021
The Los Angeles Lakers were NBA champions in 2020 after being the last team standing in the Orlando bubble, and Kyle Kuzma played a key role on that team. He came off the bench as the Lakers sixth man averaging 10.0 points per game and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 43 percent from the field. And […] The post Kyle Kuzma drops truth bomb on Lakers title chances in 2021 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dejounte Murray called Rockets' Jabari Smith 'too small' in skirmish before Hawks finish big upset
Dejounte Murray and the Atlanta Hawks were involved in a minor altercation against the Houston Rockets on Friday evening. The back-and-forth was mostly involved around Murray and Houston rookie forward Jabari Smith Jr. Murray hit a 3-pointer against Smith, and Smith said Murray tapped him on the head after the shot.
‘I’m capable of anything’: Celtics star Jaylen Brown sounds off on 36-point explosion with Jayson Tatum out injured
The Boston Celtics were without superstar swingman Jayson Tatum on Sunday night as they took on the Washington Wizards. This did not turn out to be much of an issue for them, though, with Jaylen Brown stepping up to the plate without his backcourt running mate. Brown exploded for a...
LeBron James sends subtle Myles Turner trade hint to Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers might be playing better now, but that doesn’t mean that potential trades are out of the question now. There are still glaring holes with the team that needs to be addressed if they want to compete for the championship. It’s not really surprising, then, that LeBron James is sending out subliminal hints for the front office to make a move.
Twitter erupts after Iowa State upsets No. 1 UNC basketball in shocking fashion
Iowa State pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the 2022 college basketball season after taking down no. 1 UNC basketball during Friday’s showdown at the Phil Knight Invitational tournament. Naturally, it sent the whole Twitterverse buzzing. The Iowa State Cyclones have Caleb Grill to thank for the...
WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry’s son Canon adorably loads up punch on Draymond Green before Ayesha stops him
Draymond Green isn’t exactly the best role model out there. The Golden State Warriors veteran is a great player and all, but he’s not exactly the type who you’d want your kids to idolize. This is especially once you take into consideration how he knocked out his own teammate in practice with a sucker punch […] The post WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry’s son Canon adorably loads up punch on Draymond Green before Ayesha stops him appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mavs closing in on Kemba Walker move to help Luka Doncic
If one thing is clear about the Dallas Mavericks roster, it’s that it is far too dependent on Luka Doncic. The superstar has been handling a massive workload to carry the offense and could use more ball handlers around him. The Mavs are trying to partly alleviate his burden by signing Kemba Walker. According to […] The post Mavs closing in on Kemba Walker move to help Luka Doncic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
"Then what happens? They’re gonna consider him a bust" — Vince Carter gave Zion Williamson helpful advice
Like Zion, Carter was also branded as primarily a dunker when he entered the league and everybody expected him to throw it down all the time.
