South Christian shuts out Goodrich for Division 4 state title

South Christian 28, Goodrich

South Christian defeated Goodrich Friday at Ford Field to win the Division 4 state title.

Second Quarter

Jake Dehaan passes three yards to Nate Brinks to score the first TD of the game. 9:48 left in the second quarter. South leads 7-0.

DeHaan connects with Carson Vis, 23 yards for a touchdown. Kick is good. Sailors up 14-0 with 5:48 left in the game.

First quarter

No scoring drives in the first. Headed to the second quarter scoreless.

