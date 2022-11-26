ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodrich, MI

South Christian shuts out Goodrich for Division 4 state title

By Remi Monaghan
 2 days ago
South Christian 28, Goodrich

South Christian defeated Goodrich Friday at Ford Field to win the Division 4 state title.

Second Quarter
Jake Dehaan passes three yards to Nate Brinks to score the first TD of the game. 9:48 left in the second quarter. South leads 7-0.
DeHaan connects with Carson Vis, 23 yards for a touchdown. Kick is good. Sailors up 14-0 with 5:48 left in the game.

First quarter
No scoring drives in the first. Headed to the second quarter scoreless.

