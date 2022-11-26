ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

KGW

'Small Business Saturday' encourages people to shop local

PORTLAND, Ore. — "Small Business Saturday" encourages people to shop at small local businesses — a sentiment that Portland business owners are encouraging after a rough couple of years. Kamelah Adams, owner of Mimi's Fresh Tees in downtown Portland, said she hopes people come back to downtown. She...
PORTLAND, OR
beachconnection.net

All Aboard! Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad Goes All Christmasy

(Garibaldi, Oregon) – A now-standard Christmas feature on the Oregon coast is back – and this time without the limitations of the pandemic. The Candy Cane Express out of Garibaldi has started its run already, with the next three weekends full of rolling and puffing Christmas cheer, as rides take to the rails every Sunday and Saturday until December 18. Aboard this moving feast of lights, you'll get cookies and hot cocoa on top of some beautiful scenery between here and Rockaway Beach. (Courtesy photo above)
ROCKAWAY BEACH, OR
The Oregonian

Opinion: An SOS to Portlanders from a neighborhood abandoned

Burke is owner of The Society Hotel in Old Town and chair of the Old Town Community Association. She lives in Portland. These last two years have been a tipping point for Old Town. The crushing weight of watching our most vulnerable roam the streets – with no one providing a plan for who will care for them – is always hard. But combined with empty offices and empty storefronts, a decline in traffic from tourists and locals, and a short-staffed police force, our neighborhood has lost the life and sense of order it once had. And with that loss, a new crowd started making their way to the streets of Old Town – a more dangerous crowd.
PORTLAND, OR
shescatchingflights.com

13 Things to Do Alone in Portland, Oregon￼

If you’re looking for things to do alone in Portland, Oregon, you’ve come to the right place. Whether you’re a local or just visiting, there’s plenty to keep you entertained in this vibrant city. From exploring its parks and gardens to checking out its trendy restaurants...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

8 things to do around Portland this weekend | Nov. 25-27

PORTLAND, Ore. — If you were out and about Wednesday night and driving down Burnside Bridge you may have noticed the stag on the Portland sign over Old Town has a new look: a bright red-nose. This flip signals the start of the holiday season for Portlanders. Here are...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Portland stores navigate changing shopping habits for Cyber Monday

PORTLAND, Ore. — With customers looking for holiday gifts, nothing reminds people of shopping more than the branded post-Thanksgiving gauntlet of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday. "We just are in full holiday shopping mode now," said Ariel Kusby, bookseller at Broadway Books in Northeast Portland. Kusby...
PORTLAND, OR
Ask Salem

Are decorative lights allowed on a car in Salem?

It’s about that time of year again, the holiday season we all look forward to celebrate with family and friends. I was just wondering if I can get into the festive season and turn my car into a Christmas Tree. What troubles will I run into if I do? Is it even possible.
SALEM, OR
theorcasonian.com

People in Portland planted trees. Decades later, a stunning pattern emerged

Money may not grow from trees, but something even better does. In a new study led by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service, researchers found that each tree planted in a community was associated with significant reductions in non-accidental and cardiovascular mortality among humans living nearby. On top...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland will see first cold snap next week – and maybe, snow

Get your hats, gloves, and winter boots ready as the Portland area will see freezing temperatures next week -- and maybe snow – for the first time this season. Even before the cold snap hits, travelers heading across the Cascades tonight and tomorrow should be ready for heavy snow. The National Weather Service office in Portland has issued a winter snow watch from Saturday through Monday, with models predicting between one and two feet of snow, said Rebecca Muessle, a meteorologist with the Portland office.
PORTLAND, OR
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Camas, WA

Camas is one of the many beautiful cities in Clark County, Washington, bordering Washougal City on the east side and Vancouver on the west side. One of the greatest features of Camas is Prune Hill, an extinct volcanic vent and a part of the Boring Lava Field. The region is...
CAMAS, WA

