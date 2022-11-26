Read full article on original website
Police Never Test Gun As Evidence In Family's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedPortland, OR
The richest person in OregonLuay RahilOregon State
Maine Veteran Sues Over Medical Coverage for Transgender DaughterThe Maine WriterMaine State
Tuesday in Portland: PPB investigating after pedestrian killed by DUII driver in city's 55th traffic fatality this yearEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Children's hospitals implementing crisis standards of care amid RSV outbreakEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Pioneer Square tree and other fun Christmas events in Portland.
For the first time in three years, a live tree lighting ceremony was held at Pioneer Courthouse Square, and despite the dreary weather, it did not fail to make spirits bright.
'Small Business Saturday' encourages people to shop local
PORTLAND, Ore. — "Small Business Saturday" encourages people to shop at small local businesses — a sentiment that Portland business owners are encouraging after a rough couple of years. Kamelah Adams, owner of Mimi's Fresh Tees in downtown Portland, said she hopes people come back to downtown. She...
The Grotto’s Christmas Festival of Lights begins Friday
With Thanksgiving over, The Grotto's Christmas Festival of Lights will begin twinkling Friday night through the month of December.
beachconnection.net
All Aboard! Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad Goes All Christmasy
(Garibaldi, Oregon) – A now-standard Christmas feature on the Oregon coast is back – and this time without the limitations of the pandemic. The Candy Cane Express out of Garibaldi has started its run already, with the next three weekends full of rolling and puffing Christmas cheer, as rides take to the rails every Sunday and Saturday until December 18. Aboard this moving feast of lights, you'll get cookies and hot cocoa on top of some beautiful scenery between here and Rockaway Beach. (Courtesy photo above)
Winter arrived in Oregon. Are your tires ready?
As the region braces for wintery weather and icy roads, tire and transportation experts urged residents to not wait to get your tires prepped.
Opinion: An SOS to Portlanders from a neighborhood abandoned
Burke is owner of The Society Hotel in Old Town and chair of the Old Town Community Association. She lives in Portland. These last two years have been a tipping point for Old Town. The crushing weight of watching our most vulnerable roam the streets – with no one providing a plan for who will care for them – is always hard. But combined with empty offices and empty storefronts, a decline in traffic from tourists and locals, and a short-staffed police force, our neighborhood has lost the life and sense of order it once had. And with that loss, a new crowd started making their way to the streets of Old Town – a more dangerous crowd.
Winter Wonderland drive-thru light show returns
Get ready to hit the track to help the Sunshine Division for the 30th Winter Wonderland Holiday Light Show.
shescatchingflights.com
13 Things to Do Alone in Portland, Oregon￼
If you’re looking for things to do alone in Portland, Oregon, you’ve come to the right place. Whether you’re a local or just visiting, there’s plenty to keep you entertained in this vibrant city. From exploring its parks and gardens to checking out its trendy restaurants...
'Here for Portland' hands out 3,000 gift cards to support downtown businesses
PORTLAND, Ore. — "Here For Portland" — a city-led nonprofit — distributed three thousand $50 dollar gift cards at the Pioneer Square tree lighting ceremony on Friday night. The gift cards were distributed through the free Kuto app and can be used at participating businesses in Portland.
KGW
8 things to do around Portland this weekend | Nov. 25-27
PORTLAND, Ore. — If you were out and about Wednesday night and driving down Burnside Bridge you may have noticed the stag on the Portland sign over Old Town has a new look: a bright red-nose. This flip signals the start of the holiday season for Portlanders. Here are...
Hike to the smallest lighthouse in Oregon, at the tip of Sauvie Island
Drive out to Sauvie Island, take Reeder Road all the way to the end, and hike the Warrior Point Trail three miles until it emerges from the forest onto the beach. There you’ll see it: Warrior Rock Lighthouse, the smallest lighthouse in Oregon. The journey to reach the tiny...
Portland stores navigate changing shopping habits for Cyber Monday
PORTLAND, Ore. — With customers looking for holiday gifts, nothing reminds people of shopping more than the branded post-Thanksgiving gauntlet of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday. "We just are in full holiday shopping mode now," said Ariel Kusby, bookseller at Broadway Books in Northeast Portland. Kusby...
Are decorative lights allowed on a car in Salem?
It’s about that time of year again, the holiday season we all look forward to celebrate with family and friends. I was just wondering if I can get into the festive season and turn my car into a Christmas Tree. What troubles will I run into if I do? Is it even possible.
Southwest Portland Starbucks workers go on strike
Some workers at a Southwest Portland Starbucks are going on strike, the latest to join the ongoing labor disputes between Starbucks and employees at hundreds of stores across the country.
Mt. Hood Meadows anticipates limited opening Tuesday after fresh snow
GOVERNMENT CAMP, Ore. — Mt. Hood Meadows ski area announced Sunday that it expects at least a limited opening this week after receiving several inches of fresh snow over the weekend. The anticipated opening is set for Tuesday, Nov. 29. As of Sunday afternoon, the ski area reported getting...
theorcasonian.com
People in Portland planted trees. Decades later, a stunning pattern emerged
Money may not grow from trees, but something even better does. In a new study led by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service, researchers found that each tree planted in a community was associated with significant reductions in non-accidental and cardiovascular mortality among humans living nearby. On top...
Portland will see first cold snap next week – and maybe, snow
Get your hats, gloves, and winter boots ready as the Portland area will see freezing temperatures next week -- and maybe snow – for the first time this season. Even before the cold snap hits, travelers heading across the Cascades tonight and tomorrow should be ready for heavy snow. The National Weather Service office in Portland has issued a winter snow watch from Saturday through Monday, with models predicting between one and two feet of snow, said Rebecca Muessle, a meteorologist with the Portland office.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Camas, WA
Camas is one of the many beautiful cities in Clark County, Washington, bordering Washougal City on the east side and Vancouver on the west side. One of the greatest features of Camas is Prune Hill, an extinct volcanic vent and a part of the Boring Lava Field. The region is...
Portland weather Sunday sees rain, with chance for snow later in the week
Pockets of sunshine may interrupt the rain and showers Sunday, when the high temperature is expected to hit 46 degrees. The weather Monday will be more of the same, with a 70% chance of rain and a high of 43 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. On Tuesday, the...
Portland store shuts down, posts blistering note on front door slamming rampant crime: 'city is in peril'
Portland, Oregon, clothing store Rains PDX shut down after facing more than a dozen break-ins and covering expensive repairs, according to a note posted the store's front door.
Comments / 0