Rock Island, IL

Rock Island, November 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Rock Island.

The Dyett High School basketball team will have a game with Rock Island High School on November 25, 2022, 17:30:00.

Dyett High School
Rock Island High School
November 25, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Waukegan High School basketball team will have a game with Rock Island High School on November 26, 2022, 10:00:00.

Waukegan High School
Rock Island High School
November 26, 2022
10:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

wgil.com

Galesburg Silver Streaks Boys Basketball vs. Dekalb Barbs

The Galesburg Silver Streaks boys basketball team lose to the Dekalb Barbs in the final game of the Galesburg Thanksgiving Tournament, 71-40. Former Streaks head coach Mike Reynolds returned to John Theil Gym as Dekalb’s head coach leading the Barbs to a decisive victory against the Streaks. The GHS Boys are now 2-2 on the season.
GALESBURG, IL
ourquadcities.com

St. Ambrose to hold memorial service for Patrick Torrey

St. Ambrose University will host a university-wide prayer service in memory of Patrick Torrey on Monday, Nov. 28 at 7 p.m., in Christ the King Chapel, 518 W. Locust St., Davenport. The service will be open to the public. The 22-year SAU senior died suddenly on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022....
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Rock Island Arsenal plans lighting ceremony, family fun

The Rock Island Arsenal annual tree lighting ceremony and activities will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, in Heritage Hall and Lock & Dam Lounge in Building 60. Visitors will have a chance to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus, as well as the Grinch. Also featured will be the Holiday...
Western Iowa Today

Iowa men’s basketball suffers first loss of the season

(Iowa City) TCU defeated #25 Iowa on Saturday in the Emerald Coast Classic. Both teams are 5-1 on the year. Tony Perkins made 7/15 shots and scored 15 points. Ahron Ulis (pictured) went 7/8 from the field and also scored 15. Kris Murray posted 11 points and 10 rebounds. The Hawkeyes shot only 17.6% from 3-point range (3/17).
IOWA CITY, IA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Davenport, IA

Davenport is a vibrant city nestled along the Mississippi River in Iowa. Located in Scott County, it is famously known for being a part of the Quad Cities, along with Rock Island, Moline, and East Moline. The term "Quad Cities" is a misnomer since Bettendorf is also a part of...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Thoms: SSA good for businesses with ‘skin in the game’

Rock Island moving forward with plan for new tax on downtown property owners. Economic development is a goal for all of the Quad Cities. We’ve seen significant steps in varying degrees in Davenport, Bettendorf, Moline and East Moline. The one city that’s lagged behind is Rock Island, but definitely not for lack of trying.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
QuadCities.com

Illinois Housing Resource Fair Set For Wednesday

Economic Growth Corporation (GROWTH) in partnership with the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA), Project Now, and the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center invites the Illinois region to participate in a Housing Resource Fair on Wednesday, November 30 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 630 9th Street, Rock Island, IL 61201.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Alina Andras

Three Great Steakhouses in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Alex Munsell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised for their food and service.
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
IOWA STATE
Local 4 WHBF

Christmas on Main Street is all day fun

Mark your calendars for East Moline’s Christmas on Main Street! The holiday fun takes place all day on Saturday, December 10. There will be a free toy giveaway for children up to age 13 at 1033 Seventh Street (the old East Moline Glass building) from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. The lighting ceremony starts at 5 p.m. […]
EAST MOLINE, IL
tspr.org

90.7 FM down in Galesburg

Tri States Public Radio’s signal in Galesburg is down due to a network issue at Knox College. TSPR broadcasts NPR and local content on WVKC’s 90.7 FM on the Knox campus via the Internet, under an agreement approved in 2013. As the college responds to a system disruption...
GALESBURG, IL
High school basketball game info.

