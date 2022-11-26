Lincoln, November 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Lincoln.
The Union Mine High School basketball team will have a game with Lincoln High School on November 25, 2022, 17:30:00.
Union Mine High School
Lincoln High School
November 25, 2022
17:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
The Union Mine High School basketball team will have a game with Lincoln High School on November 25, 2022, 19:00:00.
Union Mine High School
Lincoln High School
November 25, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
