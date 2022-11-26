Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Video: Lakers’ Russell Westbrook loses it and goes after Spurs’ Zach Collins after catching stray elbow to face
One night after defeating the San Antonio Spurs 105-94, the Los Angeles Lakers got engaged in a shootout with their opponents from Texas. Both teams faced off again on Saturday, and there was a skirmish late in the third quarter when Zach Collins committed a flagrant foul on Russell Westbrook.
Anthony Davis Said He Wishes The New Orleans Pelicans Had Given Him A Tribute Video After He Left
Anthony Davis expressed his wish to have gotten a tribute video on his return to New Orleans after leaving the Pelicans.
Ja Morant 'not worried' about exchange with Pelicans forward Naji Marshall
Ja Morant and Naji Marshall both received technical fouls during the Memphis Grizzlies win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, but the exchange of words started long before the whistles. After the game, Morant said Marshall was having words with "his people" sitting courtside during the Grizzlies' 132-111 victory. Marshall pointed to fans sitting courtside with 2:05 remaining in the third quarter after a made 3-pointer, and he had words with the courtside group each...
“You're a loser! You've always been a loser!” - how Michael Jordan trash-talked his teammate into retirement
When MJ said he doesn't care, he really meant it - even if his teammate once retired because of his cruel trash talk.
Yardbarker
Richard Jefferson Says LeBron James 'Would Appreciate' Playing With The Brooklyn Nets Roster
Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets have been heavily criticized for their changing season, looking hot and cold depending on the day, and struggling to win consistently. These Nets were seen as the best version of this team since Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving joined them, but once again, they've been unable to play well.
Austin Reaves Trolls LeBron James Even After He Scored 39 Points On Spurs
Austin Reaves had a hilarious message after LeBron James went off on the San Antonio Spurs.
'Never want to see anybody lose money, though': Devin Booker on Patrick Beverley's suspension
Devin Booker declined to comment on Patrick Beverley’s three-game suspension without pay for shoving Deandre Ayton – but his closing words on the matter were interesting. “Never want to see anybody lose any money, though,” Booker said. Booker talked about several topics after Friday’s morning shootaround as...
NBA
Three Things to Know: Lakers vs Spurs 11-26-22
The Lakers (6-11) face San Antonio (6-14) on Saturday evening for the second straight night, and third time in four games. The game tips at 5:00 p.m. on Spectrum SportsNet and 710 ESPN radio. Below are three things to know in advance of the matchup:. LEBRON RETURNS. After missing five...
NBA
HEAT SIGN DRU SMITH TO TWO-WAY CONTRACT
Miami waives center Orlando Robinson from two-way contract. Your Miami HEAT announced today that they have signed guard Dru Smith to a two-way contract. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. In addition, Miami has waived center Orlando Robinson from his two-way contract. Smith, who was previously...
FOX Sports
Mitchell, Mobley lead Cavaliers to 102-94 win over Pistons
DETROIT (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points, Evan Mobley added 20 and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied late to beat the Detroit Pistons 102-94 on Sunday. Cleveland trailed for much of the game, but outscored the Pistons 29-16 in the fourth quarter. Darius Garland added 16 points for Cleveland,...
FOX Sports
Lakers top Spurs in James' return for first road victory
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — LeBron James scores 21 points in his return from a five-game absence, Anthony Davis had 25 points and 15 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the San Antonio Spurs 105-94 on Friday night for their first road victory of the season. James wasted no...
NBA
Recap: Wizards fall to Heat 110-107 despite 28 apiece from Beal, Kuzma
Friday night's matchup in Miami between the Wizards and Heat was a high-level basketball game. Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma each scored 28 points, while Bam Adebayo poured in a career-high 38 on 15-of-22 shooting from the field. It was a back-and-forth night, but ultimately, the Heat out-lasted the Wizards by a final score of 110-107.
NBA
Game Preview: Pacers at Lakers
The Pacers (11-8) will try to avoid going 0-for-Los Angeles on Monday night, when they take on LeBron and the Lakers (7-11) for their second game in as many days in Crypto.com Arena. Indiana will hope to put together a better second-half performance than they did in Sunday's 114-100 loss...
NBA
NBA Fantasy Stat Stuffers: Players available in Yahoo leagues
Despite Thanksgiving being in our rearview mirror, stuffing is still on the menu. Specifically, it’s time to serve up some “stat stuffers” still available in most Yahoo leagues and can help fantasy basketball managers in specific categories. Rebounds. John Konchar, Memphis Grizzlies (57% available) Konchar is one...
NBA
Recap: Despite a spirited fourth-quarter run, Wizards lose 130-121 in Boston
The Wizards received some impactful offensive performances from multiple players, led by Bradley Beal's 30 points, but couldn't keep the Celtics in check Sunday evening. Final score: Celtics 130, Wizards 121. The first half set the tone for the rest of the game. Right from the jump, the Celtics' offense...
NBA
Pregame Post-Ups: The Latest on Tatum's Ankle
Jayson Tatum will miss tonight’s matchup with the Washington Wizards with a sprained left ankle. This absence comes after the star wing was listed as questionable Wednesday night due to the same issue. Despite the lingering ankle sprain, Tatum was able to play in both Wednesday’s and Friday’s victories....
NBA
Cavs Announce Partnership with Cleveland-based MCPC
The Cleveland Cavaliers are excited to announce a sustainability-led partnership with Cleveland-based MCPC, a global endpoint management company that inspires not just endpoint defense, but business offense by protecting devices, bringing simplicity to endpoint management complexity, and empowering employee performance. MCPC is teaming up with the Cavs to help promote...
NBA
Tatum-Less Celtics Drop 130 on the Wizards
A great offense might score 130 points on its best day. This Celtics offense can score 130 points even when its MVP candidate is on the sideline. While Jayson Tatum was resting a sprained left ankle Sunday night, his teammates stepped up and made sure Boston's top-ranked offense didn't skip a beat in a 130-121 win over the visiting Washington Wizards.
NBA
Cavs Get Back on Track, Top Pistons in Detroit
WRAP-UP Sometimes, you gotta win ugly. The shorthanded Cavaliers didn’t post their sharpest performance of the season. But when it comes time to tally up the wins in April, it won’t matter that the Wine and Gold that shot 43 percent from the floor and handed out just 14 assists.
NBA
Preview: Wizards aim to bounce back in Boston on Sunday
WHERE: TD Garden (Boston, MA) Delon Wright (right hamstring strain -- out) Monte Morris (right ankle soreness -- questionable) Rui Hachimura (right ankle soreness -- questionable) Johnny Davis (right groin soreness -- questionable) Kyle Kuzma (low back pain -- questionable) CELTICS:. Danilo Gallinari (left knee; ACL repair -- out) Jayson...
Comments / 0