Dolphins LT Terron Armstead ruled out with pec injury
Miami Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead exited their Week 12 matchup against the Houston Texans on Sunday before the half. Just after halftime, it was announced that Arsmtead wouldn’t return to action, as he was ruled out with a pectoral injury. The severity of the injury is unclear, at this point.
WBAL Radio
Ravens rule out OT Ronnie Stanley for Week 12 matchup with Jaguars
The Baltimore Ravens ruled out offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley for Sunday's Week 12 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Stanley suffered an ankle injury during the Ravens Week 11 matchup with the Carolina Panthers. He has not practiced since the injury. Baltimore also ruled out cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis for the matchup...
Packers' OL Sean Rhyan suspended six games for NFL violation
Rookie offensive lineman Sean Rhyan, a third-round draft pick of the Green Bay Packers, was suspended six games for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances, the league announced on Friday.
Missouri sophomore WR Dominic Lovett to enter transfer portal
A source confirms to ESPN that Missouri sophomore wide receiver Dominic Lovett plans to enter the transfer portal and will be eligible to do so as of Dec. 5.
Bucs elevate RB Gio Bernard from IR, set to play against Browns
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have activated veteran running back Giovani Bernard from Injured Reserve, the team announced Saturday. The 31-year-old returns to the active roster for Sunday's game against the Browns. Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles said Friday Bernard has been working out and getting...
Saints activate rookie Offensive Tackle from injured reserve
The Saints have activated first-round draft pick from 2022, OT Trevor Penning, a rare positive piece of news on the injury front for the team. The New Orleans Saints have activated rookie offensive tackle, Trevor Penning from the injured reserve list ahead of their Week 12 matchup according to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.football. \
Yardbarker
49ers Promote DL T.Y. McGill, Waive DL Kemoko Turay
Turay, 27, was drafted by the Colts in the second round out of Rutgers in 2018. He signed a four-year, $5.2 million rookie deal with Indianapolis and made a base salary of $954,400 for the 2020 season. Turay was testing out the free-agent market for the first time in his...
numberfire.com
Josh Jacobs (calf) officially active for Raiders in Week 12
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs will play Sunday in the team's Week 12 game against the Seattle Seahawks. Jacobs was a late add to the injury report on Friday night, listed questionable with a calf injury. However, reports early Sunday expressed optimism he'd play, and now he is officially in there.
Ravens TE Isaiah Likely downgraded to out for Week 12 vs. Jaguars
The Baltimore Ravens travel to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars in Week 12 of the 2022 season. It was announced earlier in the week that cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis and offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley would be out for the game, but another player has since joined them in not suiting up for the contest.
NFL Power Rankings Week 13: Where Bears Stand After Loss Vs. Jets
Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand after loss vs. Jets originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Week 12 of the NFL season reinforced some beliefs I've held for most of the year. Justin Fields, despite the need to improve as a passer, is the only thing standing between the Bears...
Jaguars vs. Ravens: Tre Herndon Among Inactives
The Jacksonville Jaguars have one mild surprise on their inactives list, with the healthy 3-7 squad announcing veteran cornerback Tre Herndon as a healthy scratch ahead of their Week 12 home tilt against the Baltimore Ravens. The Jaguars will also have wide receiver Kendric Pryor, running back Darrell Henderson Jr.,...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL Transactions for November 26, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl
Cardinals signed WR Andre Baccellia to their active roster. Cardinals elevated WR Pharoh Cooper and TE Maxx Williams to their active roster. Cardinals placed TE Zach Ertz and OL DJ Humphries on I/R. Atlanta Falcons. Falcons eleveated OL Jonotthan Harrison to their active roster. Baltimore Ravens. Ravens signed DB Daryl...
Seahawks Week 12 injury report: WR Dee Eskridge ruled out vs. Raiders
The Seahawks are about as healthy as they have been all season heading into their Sunday matchup with the Raiders. Wide receiver Dee Eskridge has been ruled out with a broken hand he suffered against the Buccaneers but otherwise everyone else is good to go. Here’s the team’s complete injury...
