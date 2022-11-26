ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins LT Terron Armstead ruled out with pec injury

Miami Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead exited their Week 12 matchup against the Houston Texans on Sunday before the half. Just after halftime, it was announced that Arsmtead wouldn’t return to action, as he was ruled out with a pectoral injury. The severity of the injury is unclear, at this point.
WBAL Radio

Ravens rule out OT Ronnie Stanley for Week 12 matchup with Jaguars

The Baltimore Ravens ruled out offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley for Sunday's Week 12 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Stanley suffered an ankle injury during the Ravens Week 11 matchup with the Carolina Panthers. He has not practiced since the injury. Baltimore also ruled out cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis for the matchup...
BALTIMORE, MD
10 Tampa Bay

Bucs elevate RB Gio Bernard from IR, set to play against Browns

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have activated veteran running back Giovani Bernard from Injured Reserve, the team announced Saturday. The 31-year-old returns to the active roster for Sunday's game against the Browns. Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles said Friday Bernard has been working out and getting...
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Saints activate rookie Offensive Tackle from injured reserve

The Saints have activated first-round draft pick from 2022, OT Trevor Penning, a rare positive piece of news on the injury front for the team. The New Orleans Saints have activated rookie offensive tackle, Trevor Penning from the injured reserve list ahead of their Week 12 matchup according to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.football. \
Yardbarker

49ers Promote DL T.Y. McGill, Waive DL Kemoko Turay

Turay, 27, was drafted by the Colts in the second round out of Rutgers in 2018. He signed a four-year, $5.2 million rookie deal with Indianapolis and made a base salary of $954,400 for the 2020 season. Turay was testing out the free-agent market for the first time in his...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Josh Jacobs (calf) officially active for Raiders in Week 12

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs will play Sunday in the team's Week 12 game against the Seattle Seahawks. Jacobs was a late add to the injury report on Friday night, listed questionable with a calf injury. However, reports early Sunday expressed optimism he'd play, and now he is officially in there.
JaguarReport

Jaguars vs. Ravens: Tre Herndon Among Inactives

The Jacksonville Jaguars have one mild surprise on their inactives list, with the healthy 3-7 squad announcing veteran cornerback Tre Herndon as a healthy scratch ahead of their Week 12 home tilt against the Baltimore Ravens. The Jaguars will also have wide receiver Kendric Pryor, running back Darrell Henderson Jr.,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

NFL Transactions for November 26, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl

Cardinals signed WR Andre Baccellia to their active roster. Cardinals elevated WR Pharoh Cooper and TE Maxx Williams to their active roster. Cardinals placed TE Zach Ertz and OL DJ Humphries on I/R. Atlanta Falcons. Falcons eleveated OL Jonotthan Harrison to their active roster. Baltimore Ravens. Ravens signed DB Daryl...

