bigislandvideonews.com
VIDEO: Big Waves Bury Highway, Hilo Locals React
HILO, Hawai'i - Bayfront Highway in Hilo was closed on Saturday, as high surf pounded north-facing shores of Hawaiʻi island. (BIVN) – Huge waves rolled into Hilo on Saturday, crashing over the Bayfront Highway and flooding surrounding parking areas. As of Sunday morning, the High Surf Warning that...
bigislandnow.com
Hilo’s beloved Christmas lights parade was back after being canceled in 2020 and 2021
After being canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hilo’s beloved Christmas lights parade was back Saturday night, with hundreds of residents lining the downtown streets to enjoy the festivities. “I think people need this,” said Danielle Preston, 27, from Mountain View. She was standing...
Road, business closures: Hawaii hit with high surf
Waves crashed onto roads on Hawaii Island and a popular attraction was forced to shut down for the day on Oahu.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Powerful’ north-northeast swell declines, but not before closing roads and beaches
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Warning level surf for north-facing shores was expanded to include east-facing shores across the state Saturday, along with north and west shores of Hawaii Island. Beachgoers were advised to use extreme caution as large breaking waves could make it dangerous for those standing along the shoreline. The...
bigislandnow.com
From homeless to a Big Island police officer; Hope Services provided ‘break’ his family needed
In 2016, Damien Grace was working two jobs, at Safelite Auto Glass and at Foodland in Hilo doing security, desperately trying to support his wife and five young children, including an 8-month-old. But for six months, the family cleaned themselves before dusk with water jugs warmed only by the sun....
Roth names new DD for Dept. of Public Works
Malia Kekai has been named the new Deputy Director for the Department of Public Works on Hawai'i Island.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Warning-level surf closes beaches across state, washes over roadways
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Warning-level surf closed beaches on Hawaii Island, with some of the swell washing rocks and debris on some east shores exposed to an extra large north-northwest swell. On Hawaii Island, officials have closed off Keokea Beach Park in North Kohala and Coconut Island and Onekahakaha Beach Park...
bigislandnow.com
Hikers warned not to trespass in East Hawai‘i’s Narnia without a permit or hunting license
The Department of Land and Natural Resources is working to curb illegal hiking in an area known as Narnia. On Saturday, five officers with the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement were stationed at the entrance to the area and stopped 20 would-be Narnia hikers to inform them that it’s illegal to hike in the area without a permit or hunting license.
bigislandvideonews.com
High Surf Warning Update: Road & Beach Closures
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Sections of Bayfront Highway, Kamehameha Avenue, and Kalanianaole Avenue are closed due to surf related ponding and debris. (BIVN) – The High Surf Warning for north-facing shores of Hawaiʻi island has been extended until 6 a.m. on Sunday. The National Weather service says dangerously...
bigislandnow.com
Update: Bayfront Highway is still closed due to high surf
Update [4:43 p.m.]: Bayfront Highway is still closed due to high surf and Kamehameha Avenue is partially open. Original post: Portions of both Bayfront Highway and Kamehameha Avenue in Hilo are closed this morning due to high surf. Hawaii Police Department issued an email at 2:45 a.m. indicating the closure...
bigislandnow.com
Hilo Christmas parade returns in full glory on Nov. 26
A glorious glow of thousands of twinkling and steadily shining bright lights will again bathe Downtown Hilo in holiday spirit on Saturday with the return of a yuletide tradition. Nearly 40 entries and more than 700 people will ring in the most wonderful time of the year, marching, driving, riding...
High surf closes Bayfront Hwy., Kamehameha Ave.
Hawai'i Police Department has said that portions of Bayfront Hwy. and Kamehameha Ave. have been closed due to high surf in the area.
bigislandnow.com
Beach parks in North Kohala and Hilo remain closed due to high surf
Beach parks in North Kohala and Hilo remain closed today due to high surf. The National Weather Service issued a high surf warning Thursday for north-facing shores through Saturday morning. Hawai‘i County announced Keokea in North Kohala and Coconut Island and Onekahakaha in Hilo closed this morning due to the dangerous surf.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Community members sought to address controversial Waipio Valley road
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth is seeking community members to join an advisory committee for the controversial Waipio Valley road. Officials said the 13-member committee will address community concerns and find possible solutions for road use during the emergency road closure period for the mayor to consider.
informnny.com
World’s largest active volcano continues to rumble in Hawaii
HONOLULU (KHON) — Mauna Loa remains in a yellow advisory with dozens of small daily earthquakes, a sign that the large volcano could be headed toward eruption. The unrest began back in July and peaked in September with 40 to 50 small earthquakes a day. Recently, there have been about 10 to 20.
bigislandnow.com
Hawai’i Island police searching for 17-year-old from Hilo
Hawai‘i Island police are searching for 17-year-old Ashley Tavares of Hilo, who was reported as a runaway. Tavares was last seen in Honomū during the evening hours of Nov. 21, 2022. She is described as local, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 150 pounds, with long brown and blond...
Photo gallery: No trespassing allowed in Narnia
The adventures of a group of siblings who found the enchanted land of Narnia in their family's wardrobe was chronicled by C.S. Lewis in the Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe. So, when we encounter a piece of paradise that is known as the land of Narnia, who can resist getting a glimpse or experiencing the adventure?
bigislandnow.com
Hoʻōla Farms in Hilo receives $750,000 USDA grant for veterans program
Hoʻōla Farms in Hilo is one of four organizations awarded a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant through the federal agency’s program to enhance agricultural opportunities for military veterans. The USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture selected projects offering onsite, hands-on training and classroom education that lead...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii businessman sentenced after using COVID relief funds to buy cars, homes
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hilo businessman has been sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison for defrauding COVID-19 relief programs, officials said. Prosecutors said 47-year-old Carey Mills stole nearly $1 million in COVID relief funds. He then used the money to buy eight cars and two homes. According to court...
newsfromthestates.com
Hawaii Sent At Least 10 Foster Children To An Abusive Home At The Center Of A Drug Ring
Child Welfare Services, part of the state Department of Human Services, placed at least 10 foster children in a home that turned out to be abusive. Cory Lum/Civil Beat/2019. At least a decade ago, Hawaii Child Welfare Services starting sending foster children to live in the Hilo home of Yvonne and Paul Caitano. The Caitanos eventually adopted five of them, which allowed them to take in five more foster children, according to one of the adopted kids.
