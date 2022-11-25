Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Messi sparks Argentina to 2-0 win over Mexico
Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez came through with clutch second-half goals to keep their country's 2022 FIFA World Cup hopes alive Saturday, as Argentina bounced back from a shocking upset loss against Saudi Arabia to beat Mexico 2-0 at Lusail Stadium in Qatar. Here are the top plays. 5': Early...
France 2-1 Denmark: World Cup 2022 – as it happened
Minute-by-minute report: Kylian Mbappe got the goals at Stadium 974 as the reigning champions booked their place in the knockout stages with a game to spare
World Cup 2022 LIVE: Portugal vs Ghana commentary stream as Ronaldo, Felix and Leao score in dramatic win
Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo shrugged off his bitter split with Manchester United to claim yet another record as he became the first player to score in five World Cups with a penalty to help steer his side to a nervy 3-2 win over Ghana.The first half of the Group H clash was forgettable apart from a couple of Ronaldo chances, but it burst into life after the interval as Portugal belatedly began their campaign. Ronaldo, a free agent after his second stint at Old Trafford ended abruptly on Tuesday, thumped home a dubiously-awarded penalty in the 65th minute after...
Lionel Messi Moves Level With Diego Maradona In Terms Of World Cup Appearances And Goals
Messi's long-range stunner against Mexico was the eighth World Cup goal of his career.
World Cup fan discovers ‘eerie’ abandoned city in Qatar
An England football fan exploring ‘hidden Qatar’ found ‘eerie abandoned apartment blocks’ where workers who built the stadium allegedly lived.Rob Dawley, 21, was visiting the country to support England in the World Cup, and decided on a whim to visit areas off the beaten path.On his day out, he stumbled upon “a migrant camp”, which he was denied access to, and was then taken by his taxi driver to the city centre of Mesaieed.At first, Rob was met with no entry signs around the entire city centre, which was made up of several abandoned apartment blocks.By chance, the lucky England...
FOX Sports
World Cup Group Scenarios: What does each team need to advance?
AL KHOR, Qatar — We are edging closer to the end of the group stage, which wraps Tuesday. So which teams are in position to advance, and what needs to happen for them to get there?. Here are the group-by-group scenarios for each team in the tournament. The Netherlands...
FOX Sports
Late red card changes everything for Iran, Wales — and USMNT
Al RAYYAN, Qatar — Iran substitutes Roozbeh Cheshmi and Ramin Rezaeian broke Wales' hearts with thrilling stoppage-time goals in a dramatic 2-0 victory Friday that will have a major impact on the United States' hopes of advancing from Group B. While a draw likely would have been the best...
France vs Denmark live stream: Where to watch World Cup fixture online and on TV today
France continue their World Cup campaign against Denmark in a Group D clash.The defending champions turned on the style after Australia gave Les Bleus an early scare in their opening match.Olivier Giroud scored twice while Kylian Mbappe got off the mark for the tournament in a 4-1 win over the Socceroos.Follow France vs Denmark LIVEDenmark were held to a 0-0 draw by Tunisia but they beat France in Paris during the recent Nations League campaign.Here’s everything you need to know.When is France vs Denmark?The match will kick off at 4pm GMT on Saturday 26 November at the Stadium 974.What...
France advances to knockout stage of World Cup after 2-1 win over Denmark
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Kylian Mbappe scored two goals and put defending champion France into the knockout stage of the World Cup with a 2-1 win over Denmark on Saturday. Mbappe gave his team the lead in the 61st minute and then scored the winner in the 86th with his right thigh as Les Bleus became the first team to advance to the round of 16.
Lionel Messi and Argentina look to revive World Cup campaign
All eyes will be on Lionel Messi and his Argentina side on Saturday as they look turn around a dreadful start to the World Cup.
World Cup frenzy puts strain on Qatar’s camels
MESAIEED, Qatar (AP) — Shaheen stretched out on the sand and closed his eyes, but there was little time to rest for the camel. World Cup fans coming in droves to the desert outside Doha were ready for their perfect Instagram moment: riding a camel on the rolling dunes.
Germany, France pledge mutual support to avert energy crunch
BERLIN (AP) — Germany and France pledged Friday to provide each other mutual support in preventing a possible energy crisis after supplies from Russia dried up amid the war in Ukraine. As part of a joint agreement signed by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne,...
Today at the World Cup: Crunch time for Argentina and France face a familiar foe
Argentina must put their shock defeat by Saudi Arabia behind them when they face Poland today looking to get their World Cup back on track.Lionel Scaloni’s side, one of the pre-tournament favourites, sit bottom of Group C after the first round of games, but can start to fix that when they take on Mexico.Saudi Arabia will try to prove it was no fluke against Poland, while in Group D France face Denmark and Australia are up against Tunisia.Here, the PA news agency keeps on top of events in Qatar.Argentina look to MaradonaA dos años de tu paso a la inmortalidad....
Croatia downs Canada 4-1 at World Cup on Kramaric's 2 goals
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — A bit of trash talk meant to inspire Canada instead motivated Croatia. Canada coach John Herdman had tried to boost his team following a loss to Belgium to open the team’s first World Cup appearance in 36 years — using colorful language that Croatia took exception to. The 2018 runners-up responded on Sunday with a 4-1 victory over the Canadians, who were eliminated after two matches in Qatar. “I have to say thank you to the head coach of Canada for the motivation,” said Andrej Kramaric, who scored two goals on Sunday.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Senegal shows strength with 3-1 win vs. Qatar
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued on Friday with Senegal earning a 3-1 win over Qatar at Al-Thumama Stadium in Qatar. A strong second half propelled Senegal as it scored two goals late, ultimately winning by that same number and capturing a well-earned three points. Earlier, Iran capitalized on a...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Belgium vs. Morocco, pick
Group F features a matchup between Belgium and Morocco on Sunday in their second game in Qatar. On Wednesday, Belgium posted a 1-0 win over Canada in its World Cup opener and Morocco played to a scoreless draw with Croatia. Belgium finished third in the 2018 World Cup, its highest...
NBC Sports
USA impress as they hold England to draw, keep last 16 hopes alive
The USA impressed massively as Gregg Berhalter’s young side drew 0-0 with England and were unlucky not to win their Group B game. Christian Pulisic hit the crossbar in the first half and Weston McKennie should have put them ahead as the young Americans were by far the more aggressive team.
Police smash European cocaine 'super cartel,' arrest 49 in international sting
Law enforcement in six countries worked to take down a 'super cartel' of drug-traffickers that controls about one-third of Europe's cocaine trade.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Cameroon vs. Serbia, pick
In both teams' second game in Qatar, Group G features a matchup between Cameroon and Serbia. Cameroon fell 1-0 to Switzerland in its opening match, while Serbia lost to favorites Brazil 2-0. Cameroon has not advanced past the group stage in its last five World Cup appearances, going back to...
BBC
South Africa's Rassie Erasmus has 'positive' discussions with World Rugby
Rassie Erasmus has had "positive discussions" with World Rugby after his latest suspension for criticising referees, South Africa Rugby says. Erasmus, South Africa's director of rugby, is serving a second ban in just over a year for criticism of officials. He met World Rugby chief executive Alan Gilpin and director...
Comments / 0