Durham, NC

Week 12 Connecticut high school football top performers

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A look at some of the top performances from high school football for Week 12:. Brandon Alvarado, Wilcox/Kaynor: His six carries went for 221 yards and four touchdowns in a 51-2 win over VG Techs. Johnathan Angione, McMahon: Scored...
CONNECTICUT STATE
‘It's a Buzz': Connecticut Soccer Fans Rally Behind USMNT

Four years ago, the United States men’s national soccer team fans had little to root for in the World Cup, as the Americans were left out of the tournament. “This is the biggest game in the last 10 years,” said Steven Klopp of the American Outlaws Hartford fan club. “We’ve been waiting eight years for this moment.”
HARTFORD, CT
Power duo: Conn. mother, daughter graduate together from SNHU

Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut mother and daughter had the chance to celebrate their triumphs together this holiday season. Shannon Freda, 40, of Danbury, and her daughter, 22-year-old Courtney Miles, graduated from Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) on November 19. Freda, a mother of five, said that it was amazing to be able to walk […]
DANBURY, CT
A Local’s Guide to New England

When I first moved to Rhode Island in New England from the west coast, some of my California friends were very confused about New England. New England is a geographic area comprising the states of Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont. It is in the very northeastern United States and has bustling seaside towns complete with gorgeous lighthouses on its rocky coastline or islands and quaint ski or artist towns nestled in forested mountains.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Connecticut Politician Wins by One Vote

Len and Michael talked with newly elected State Rep. Chris Poulos from Connecticut. Chris and the guys talked about his win over Tony Morrison by one vote. The vote went through a recount and Poulus was named the winner. Poulos is a teacher and a lifelong resident of Southington CT.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Firefighters battle massive fire in Connecticut

STONINGTON, C.T. (WJAR) — Firefighters are at the scene of a massive fire in Connecticut. A four-alarm fire broke out at the Seaport Marine in Mystic on Sunday night. Footage shows huge flames and large plumes of smoke. The Norwich Firefighters Union Local 892 shared a video on Facebook,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
5 Spots in Rhode Island to Dine in an Outdoor Igloo

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated form a previous version posted in 2021. One positive thing the pandemic did for restaurants is to inspire and encourage all-season outdoor dining experiences just like in Scandinavian countries. There are several restaurants in Rhode Island that have brought back igloo dining for yet another winter season. Bring your own blanket and cozy on up while dining al fresco in a cozy igloo in Newport, Providence, Cranston, East Greenwich, Smithfield and more. The igloos are lit up, most are heated, and all are sanitized after each use for guests to enjoy.
SMITHFIELD, RI

