North Carolina Democrats May Benefit from Population Growth in Metro AreasMatt O'HernCharlotte, NC
Newly Local Cary Crafter Uses Laser Cutting to Create Jewelry and Other ProductsJames TulianoCary, NC
Cary Christmas Tree Farm to Open the Day After ThanksgivingJames TulianoCary, NC
Brown ready to lift St. Aug’s program to new heightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
theuconnblog.com
No. 20 UConn men’s basketball takes Phil Knight Invitational title with 71-53 win over Iowa State
Two pieces of hardware are coming back to Storrs. After the women’s team won the Phil Knight Legacy on Sunday afternoon, No. 20 UConn men’s basketball took down Iowa State, 71-53, to win the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Oregon. The Huskies had a massive rebounding advantage, grabbing...
wiltonbulletin.com
Week 12 Connecticut high school football top performers
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A look at some of the top performances from high school football for Week 12:. Brandon Alvarado, Wilcox/Kaynor: His six carries went for 221 yards and four touchdowns in a 51-2 win over VG Techs. Johnathan Angione, McMahon: Scored...
NBC Connecticut
‘It's a Buzz': Connecticut Soccer Fans Rally Behind USMNT
Four years ago, the United States men’s national soccer team fans had little to root for in the World Cup, as the Americans were left out of the tournament. “This is the biggest game in the last 10 years,” said Steven Klopp of the American Outlaws Hartford fan club. “We’ve been waiting eight years for this moment.”
Power duo: Conn. mother, daughter graduate together from SNHU
Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut mother and daughter had the chance to celebrate their triumphs together this holiday season. Shannon Freda, 40, of Danbury, and her daughter, 22-year-old Courtney Miles, graduated from Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) on November 19. Freda, a mother of five, said that it was amazing to be able to walk […]
thedailyadventuresofme.com
A Local’s Guide to New England
When I first moved to Rhode Island in New England from the west coast, some of my California friends were very confused about New England. New England is a geographic area comprising the states of Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont. It is in the very northeastern United States and has bustling seaside towns complete with gorgeous lighthouses on its rocky coastline or islands and quaint ski or artist towns nestled in forested mountains.
Troubling times for CT community colleges
As the consolidation of CT community colleges continues, troubling developments suggest the need for legislative intervention and oversight.
News 12 Connecticut Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
These holiday movies were filmed in New England
Many towns in Massachusetts are considered to be picturesque holiday communities. But if holiday charm is measured in Hallmark-esque movies, Connecticut takes the win.
Do You Need a Marriage License To Be Legally Married in Connecticut?
I remember my dad's friends joking around in the 70's & 80's about how they had to find a new place to live, because they were approaching 10 years of living with their girlfriends. Dangerously close to a Common-Law Marriage. I always thought it existed in Connecticut, it does, in a way.
iheart.com
Connecticut Politician Wins by One Vote
Len and Michael talked with newly elected State Rep. Chris Poulos from Connecticut. Chris and the guys talked about his win over Tony Morrison by one vote. The vote went through a recount and Poulus was named the winner. Poulos is a teacher and a lifelong resident of Southington CT.
WJLA
Firefighters battle massive fire in Connecticut
STONINGTON, C.T. (WJAR) — Firefighters are at the scene of a massive fire in Connecticut. A four-alarm fire broke out at the Seaport Marine in Mystic on Sunday night. Footage shows huge flames and large plumes of smoke. The Norwich Firefighters Union Local 892 shared a video on Facebook,...
People in Connecticut don’t know how to pronounce ‘Connecticut,’ according to Google
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — People are Googling how to pronounce Connecticut more and more, according to the search giant. And leading the charge is none other than the Constitution State itself. The only other state with enough searches to appear on Google’s records is New York. The data shows search data since 2004. In […]
The Best Place To Live In Connecticut
Connecticut packs a lot into a relatively small space. It is a beautiful pivot point on the Northeastern seaboard. Here's the best place to live in the state.
STORM WATCH: Heavy rain and wind Sunday afternoon in Connecticut
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michele Powers says rain starts by late in the morning. Heavier rain is expected in the afternoon around 3 or 4 p.m. There could be some heavy rain with gusty winds.
Connecticut lawmakers set to convene Monday for special session
HARTFORD, Conn. — State lawmakers will head back to work at the Capitol Monday for a special session. The Connecticut General Assembly was called into special session by Governor Lamont to address several issues that will affect residents this winter. A special session is a period when the legislative...
rimonthly.com
5 Spots in Rhode Island to Dine in an Outdoor Igloo
Editor’s Note: This article has been updated form a previous version posted in 2021. One positive thing the pandemic did for restaurants is to inspire and encourage all-season outdoor dining experiences just like in Scandinavian countries. There are several restaurants in Rhode Island that have brought back igloo dining for yet another winter season. Bring your own blanket and cozy on up while dining al fresco in a cozy igloo in Newport, Providence, Cranston, East Greenwich, Smithfield and more. The igloos are lit up, most are heated, and all are sanitized after each use for guests to enjoy.
Small shifts in power hide big changes within CT General Assembly
More than half of the seats in the CT House and nearly two-thirds in the Senate will have turned over since 2018, some more than once.
wshu.org
Eversource, United Illuminating will cut Connecticut's electric rates for some, but not until 2024
The electric bills for roughly 1.5 million power customers in Connecticut are expected to spike dramatically come January, but a long-awaited initiative that would ease monthly energy costs for the state’s lowest-income residents is still more than a year away. Last week, both Eversource and United Illuminating — Connecticut’s...
ctexaminer.com
After Falling for Eight Years, Homelessness is on the Rise in Connecticut
This Thanksgiving, Leroy Jordan is grateful for his friends Ellis Crawford and Reggie Spears. The two support what Jordan has made his life’s work – helping the people who live on the streets of Stamford. This time of year, Crawford and Spears collect coats and jackets for the...
NBC Connecticut
Face the Facts: Hero Pay – What Qualifying Essential Workers Can Expect
The promise of a $1,000 bonus for frontline workers who headed to work when everyone else was in the safety of their homes during the pandemic, what has been dubbed Hero Pay, has turned into quite a headache for state lawmakers recently, and now they're trying to fix it. State...
