Yardbarker

Not Even Suns SG Devin Booker Wants to See Patrick Beverley Lose Money

Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley has been suspended three games for body-checking Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton in LA's recent loss at the Footprint Center. While Ayton wasn't looking, Beverley shoved him from behind, causing him to fall on the floor. A scrum from both benches cleared out as a result.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Commercial Appeal

Why Ja Morant credited Derrick Rose after Memphis Grizzlies' win over Knicks

Pictures of Derrick Rose still hang around Memphis. Whether it's in FedExForum or a restaurant like Ching's Hot Wings, Rose's one season as a Memphis Tigers point guard is etched into the city's history. Ja Morant is now doing the same thing for the Memphis Grizzlies. The similarities between Morant and Rose go far beyond being two of the most celebrated point guards to ever play in Memphis. ...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Commercial Appeal

Ja Morant leads Memphis Grizzlies past Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans in dominant win

It had been 647 days since the top two picks of the 2019 NBA Draft played in an NBA game against one another. Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant and New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson weren't matched up against one another, but it didn't take long for their first meeting at the rim. Morant drove to the basket past the Pelicans defense, and Williamson was the last player left. Morant and Williamson soared in the air, but the Grizzlies star altered his layup with his left hand to go around Williamson.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

East Rumors: Pistons, Saddiq Bey, Cavs, Cedi Osman, Heat

The Pistons have taken calls on forward Saddiq Bey and are open to trading him for the right price, per Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. “The Villanova product was recently demoted from the starting lineup before bouncing right back into Dwane Casey’s opening unit,” Fischer wrote. “Bey will become extension-eligible this summer and has had a noticeable drop in production. Detroit has taken early calls on Bey from inquiring teams, sources said, a change in behavior from recent trade windows. But it seems the Pistons are intent on further evaluating Bey before truly entertaining his trade market.”
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

LeBron James sends subtle Myles Turner trade hint to Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers might be playing better now, but that doesn’t mean that potential trades are out of the question now. There are still glaring holes with the team that needs to be addressed if they want to compete for the championship. It’s not really surprising, then, that LeBron James is sending out subliminal hints for the front office to make a move.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Mavs, Clippers linked to potential trade for Pistons’ young stud

December is just right around the corner, which means that the NBA trade market could soon be heating up. Right now, the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Clippers are two teams that could be looking to use the trade market to fortify their respective squads ahead of what they’re hoping will be a deep playoff run this season. It now seems that both teams have been keeping tabs on a particular young stud from the Detroit Pistons.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Chicago Blackhawks get blown out by the Winnipeg Jets

Seeing the Chicago Blackhawks lose to the Winnipeg Jets is not at all surprising. The Jets are one of the best teams in the league and the Hawks are one of the worst. Not only are the Hawks bad, but they are also in an extreme slump where they haven’t won a game in a while.
CHICAGO, IL
dodgerblue.com

Trea Turner Free Agency: Dodgers Maintaining Communication

Trea Turner is easily the headliner among current Los Angeles Dodgers free agents, as he’s part of a star-studded group of shortstops on the open market. In addition to Turner, Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson are top shortstops available as well. The Dodgers have interest in re-signing Turner, and they have additionally been linked to Correa and Swanson.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

