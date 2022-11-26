ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

3 Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying Ahead of a Rally in 2023

The stock market can play tricks on your mind. You feel invincible in a bull market, but in a bear market you feel like you'll never make money again. It's been a long fall for many growth stocks in 2022, but keep your head up. Historically, Wall Street has always recovered, and there isn't a reason why this would be any different.
Motley Fool

Warren Buffett Bet $4.1 Billion on This Beaten-Down Tech Stock. Should You Follow Him?

Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway, the holding company he's managed since 1965, recently disclosed trading activity from the third quarter. Berkshire Hathaway isn't known for tech stocks, but it opened a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter, worth over $4.1 billion. Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor look...
NASDAQ

2 Growth Stocks to Buy Before the Big Bull Rally

Investors looking for growth stock choices ahead of the next potential bull rally would do well to look to the fitness industry. Planet Fitness (NYSE: PLNT) and Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) sit at the head of a pack of fitness offerings suppressed by the start of the global pandemic event. These shares faced further headwinds with the recent downturn in financial markets and increases in interest rates from central banks.
NASDAQ

2 Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

Did the big disappointment Meta Platforms delivered from its latest quarter leave you feeling nervous about investing in tech stocks? If so, you're not alone. The tech-stock-heavy Nasdaq 100 index has lost more than one-fifth of its value since August. At times like these, it's nice to own stocks tied...
Motley Fool

The Dow Jones Is on Track to Do the Unthinkable

The Dow is on track to outperform the Nasdaq Composite by the widest margin since 2000. 2022 has been an amazing year for blue chip dividend stocks. But that doesn’t mean you should sell your growth stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
tipranks.com

2 Israeli Tech Stocks with Great Growth Prospects

Wix and CyberArk are Israeli software companies that have innovation in their veins. After a rough year, both stocks are worthy of consideration while valuation multiples are still depressed. When it comes to exciting, high-growth tech stocks, the 2022 bear market has been one of the worst since the dot-com...
NASDAQ

2 Supercharged Tech Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation

It's hard to find growth stocks that can withstand the heat these days. The sector has taken a beating in 2022 as rising interest rates have compressed valuations, and fears of a recession are weighing on growth rates. However, some companies are still putting up strong growth numbers even in this difficult environment, and these two are primed to deliver impressive long-term returns.
tipranks.com

3 Travel and Leisure Stocks with Rebound Potential

Travel and leisure stocks can’t seem to catch a break. As recession fears become overblown, it’s the top travel plays that may be worthy bets to play a post-bear-market bounce. It’s been a rocky and muted recovery for many of the top travel and leisure stocks that fell...
Benzinga

Tesla, Apple And 8 Other Tech Stocks On Cramer's Buy List Once Fed Pivots

Tech stocks have led the current market downturn and most of these, including big techs, have seen billions wiped away from their market capitalization. What Happened: CNBC’s “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer on Tuesday recommended a bunch of beaten-down tech stocks that could make a comeback when the Federal Reserve begins to reverse course.
msn.com

Stagflation Will Rule 2023, Keeping Stocks in Peril

(Bloomberg) -- Stagflation is the key risk for the global economy in 2023, according to investors who said hopes of a rally in markets are premature following this year’s brutal selloff. Most Read from Bloomberg. Almost half of the 388 respondents to the latest MLIV Pulse survey said a...
kalkinemedia.com

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks slip on growth concerns, set to end week flat

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks fell on Friday on mounting worries about economic growth, while a less-hawkish rhetoric from the U.S. Federal Reserve dulled the dollar and put an index of risky currencies on course for a weekly gain. MSCI's index of emerging market shares fell 0.3%, set...
tipranks.com

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Loses 41% in 2022; Should You Invest?

Intel has consistently eroded its shareholders’ wealth. Ongoing challenges could continue to play spoilsport. Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) stock has eroded its shareholders’ wealth. Importantly, INTC stock has lost substantial value in 2022 (down about 41%) and has consistently underperformed the benchmark index in the last five years. Given its underperformance and ongoing demand weakness, investors should take caution before going long on INTC stock.

