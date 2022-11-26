El Cajon, November 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in El Cajon.
The Santana High School basketball team will have a game with Valhalla High School on November 25, 2022, 17:15:00.
Santana High School
Valhalla High School
November 25, 2022
17:15:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
The Granite Hills High School - Apple Valley basketball team will have a game with Valhalla High School on November 25, 2022, 20:15:00.
Granite Hills High School - Apple Valley
Valhalla High School
November 25, 2022
20:15:00
Freshman Boys Basketball
The Granite Hills High School - Apple Valley basketball team will have a game with Valhalla High School on November 26, 2022, 11:15:00.
Granite Hills High School - Apple Valley
Valhalla High School
November 26, 2022
11:15:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
Comments / 0