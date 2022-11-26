ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Cajon, CA

El Cajon, November 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

There are 3 high school 🏀 games in El Cajon.

The Santana High School basketball team will have a game with Valhalla High School on November 25, 2022, 17:15:00.

Santana High School
Valhalla High School
November 25, 2022
17:15:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Granite Hills High School - Apple Valley basketball team will have a game with Valhalla High School on November 25, 2022, 20:15:00.

Granite Hills High School - Apple Valley
Valhalla High School
November 25, 2022
20:15:00
Freshman Boys Basketball

The Granite Hills High School - Apple Valley basketball team will have a game with Valhalla High School on November 26, 2022, 11:15:00.

Granite Hills High School - Apple Valley
Valhalla High School
November 26, 2022
11:15:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pointloma-obmonthly.com

Point Loma’s bid for Division III high school football crown falls short in loss to University City

The 33-28 defeat ends the Pointers’ season with a 10-3 record. Samuel Cooper put his team on his back, carrying University City High School to its first CIF San Diego Section football championship as the top-seeded Centurions held off No. 2 seed Point Loma, 33-28, in the Division III title game Nov. 25 at Southwestern College in Chula Vista.
SAN DIEGO, CA
thedesertreview.com

Imperial resident Caleb Rollins rings the cancer-free bell

Nineteen-year-old Imperial resident Caleb Rollins rang the cancer-free bell at Rady Children’s Hospital Monday, November 21 in San Diego. Ringing the bell marks a milestone in cancer treatment and Rollins decided it was time to share his story with the Imperial Valley community via an interview with The Desert Review.
IMPERIAL, CA
triton.news

Man Stabbed on Trolley Passing UCSD

A 52-year-old man was stabbed last Tuesday, November 15, on a northbound trolley in the La Jolla area, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD). The incident was reported at 3:10 p.m. at the Executive Drive trolley stop on Genesee Avenue. Officers arrived to find a male with a stab wound to the left wrist and requested an ambulance shortly thereafter.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Nationwide Report

14-Year-Old Boy Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In San Diego (San Diego, CA)

The San Diego Police Department reported a motor vehicle accident on Wednesday. The accident occurred at the intersection of Granada Avenue and Date Street at 3:34 p.m. According to the officials, the victim was riding his BMX-style bike south in the 1700 block of Granada Avenue when he failed to stop at the stop sign at Granada and Date. He was struck by a 2019 Subaru Ascent that was heading east in the 2800 block of Date Street.
SAN DIEGO, CA
vvng.com

Teenager airlifted after Polaris overturns in Oak Hills on Jenny Street

OAK HILLS, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A teenage girl was airlifted after a Polaris off-road vehicle crashed on Jenny Street in an unincorporated part of Hesperia, in the community of Oak Hills. San Bernardino County Fire, California Highway Patrol and AMR responded to the crash on Jenny Street between Mariposa...
HESPERIA, CA
San Diego Channel

San Diego police respond to shooting at Southcrest Recreation Center park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department says it responded to a shooting at the Southcrest Recreation Center park Saturday afternoon. According to police, the shooting happened around 3:40 p.m. as the victim, a 29-year-old man, entered the park at Alpha Street to go home. SDPD says this is when the suspect approached the victim and shot him one time in the leg.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Winds up to 80 mph threaten vehicles headed east

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The day after Thanksgiving proved a dangerous morning to drive home in eastern parts of San Diego. Winds of up to 80 mph gusts pushed drivers out of their lanes on routes just outside of Alpine. KUSI’s Ed Lenderman went live to showcase the intensity...
SAN DIEGO, CA
thestarnews.com

Downtown Chula Vista prepares for Starlight Nights

Chula Vista Starlight Nights is headed to downtown on Dec. 4 from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. with holiday activities for the entire family. Although there will not be a parade again this year, it is not being phased out of the yearly city event. Chula Vista Marketing and Communications Manager...
CHULA VISTA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Gardena man killed in Compton area crash

WEST RANCHO DOMINGUEZ, Calif. – A Gardena man was identified Saturday as the person killed when a car crashed into parked vehicles in the unincorporated community of West Rancho Dominguez. Eddie Irby III was 56 years old and died at the scene of the accident from blunt-force injuries, according...
GARDENA, CA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
255K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy