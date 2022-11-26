El Cajon, November 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The San Diego Police Department reported a motor vehicle accident on Wednesday. The accident occurred at the intersection of Granada Avenue and Date Street at 3:34 p.m. According to the officials, the victim was riding his BMX-style bike south in the 1700 block of Granada Avenue when he failed to stop at the stop sign at Granada and Date. He was struck by a 2019 Subaru Ascent that was heading east in the 2800 block of Date Street.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO