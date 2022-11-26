Woman dies on hike in Utah; husband hospitalized for hypothermia

Read full article on original website
Related
fox13memphis.com
Suspect in triple homicide in California dead after shooting with deputies
NEEDLES, Calif. — A suspect in a triple homicide in Southern California was pronounced dead on Friday after a shooting with deputies, officials say. A suspect in a three-person homicide case in Southern California was pronounced dead on Friday, according to The Associated Press. He was reportedly killed by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies, spokeswoman Gloria Huerta said.
fox13memphis.com
Bird flu leads to killing of about 1.8 million chickens in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. — Another 1.8 million chickens to be killed after bird flu was found on a farm in Nebraska. According to a news release from the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, NDA along with the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) have confirmed another case of bird flu, also known as highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). The total number of cases in Nebraska this year has been brought up to 13. The most recent case was found at a farm in Dixon County, Nebraska.
Comments / 0