Woman dies on hike in Utah; husband hospitalized for hypothermia

OMAHA, Neb. — Another 1.8 million chickens to be killed after bird flu was found on a farm in Nebraska. According to a news release from the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, NDA along with the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) have confirmed another case of bird flu, also known as highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). The total number of cases in Nebraska this year has been brought up to 13. The most recent case was found at a farm in Dixon County, Nebraska.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO