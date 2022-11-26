Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Days before deadly assault, LTD was told of bus operator concernsWhole Community NewsEugene, OR
Sorry, Portland. Vacation rentals are unexpectedly thriving in this Oregon townEllen EastwoodEugene, OR
Donut Shop Owner Allegedly Pours Cold Water On Homeless Woman (With Updates)Ossiana TepfenhartEugene, OR
Related
kezi.com
More people expected to support small businesses this holiday season
VENETA, Ore. -- As the holiday shopping scramble continues, a large percentage of Americans are expected to spend money at small businesses this year. According to a recent survey on Bankrate.com, that number is nearly 60% of Americans. Supporting small artists is something Annie Molnar says she does all year...
Lebanon-Express
This Corvallis tree farmer does it differently
In the hills above Corvallis, ringed by the disparate trails and nonprofit conservation efforts and public-private recreation interests, is a tree farm. Ed Easterling, the owner and manager at some 1,600 acres of pasture and woodlands collectively known as the Crestmont properties, is pretty clear that means some of the land is managed under a plan that calls for cutting trees down.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Eugene, OR
The city of Eugene is much more than just your typical college town. It is a vibrant and diverse city nestled along the southern portion of Willamette Valley in Lane County, Oregon. Also called Track Town USA because of the many outstanding Olympic runners it has produced, Eugene was once...
kptv.com
Chilly week ahead, but tough to get real snow to lowest elevations this week
Thanksgiving weekend is wrapping up and now it’s on to the last few days of November and then December. Right on cue, a colder airmass is arriving today with cold showers. I’ve seen a mix of hail/rain at home. Snow hasn’t been too heavy in the Cascades so...
hh-today.com
A plan to keep Waverly Lake clear
Albany’s Waverly Lake may stay clear of algae next summer if the city council grants a request from the city parks department for funds to bring that about. This summer and fall, a growing mat of algae or some kind of weed covered the lake between Salem Avenue and Pacific Boulevard. It looked bad and hampered use of the paddle boats available for rent.
Lebanon-Express
Albany church offers Advent organ recital series
Albany First United Methodist Church, 1115 28th Ave. SW, will hold a series of organ recitals at 3 p.m. on each of the four Sundays of Advent. A listing of performers and programs follows. Beverly Ratajak will open the series with the Nov. 27 program, including noels by Cesar Franck...
kezi.com
Officials warn of power outage in Corvallis area
CORVALLIS, Ore.- According to officials, there is a major power outage in the Corvallis area. In a post made on their Twitter page, Oregon State University officials said the following:. Corvallis area power outage has occurred. Most of Corvallis campus without power. Power has been restored to only Reser Stadium....
kezi.com
Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center lowering adoption fees for the holidays
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center will be offering $25 adoptions for all pets in the shelter as part of a national event to try to empty the shelters and find homes for adoptable pets. Saving Grace says they are one of more than 275 pet shelters in...
Corvallis power restored; game not affected
A substation problem in Corvallis left about 6500 without power beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, Pacific Power said -- including Reser Stadium, which was set to host the Oregon-Oregon State rivalry game
kqennewsradio.com
COUNTY CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING CEREMONY IS SUNDAY NIGHT
The Douglas County Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony is Sunday night at 6:00 p.m. on the steps of the courthouse. The event is a collaborative effort of the Douglas County Board of Commissioners, the City of Roseburg, and First Christian Church. The evening will include a family-oriented program with music performed by the Geneva Academy Honor Choir, a musical stage production from Occasionally Yours Party Rentals, and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus. First Christian Church will have their traditional nativity scene on display across the street, with refreshments served by the Miss Douglas County Scholarship Program.
wholecommunity.news
EPD: Trespass calls up 17% in Jefferson Westside
The EPD Crime Analysis Unit said "criminal trespass," up 17% from 2021, is the most frequent call for service from Jefferson Westside. At the Jefferson Westside meeting in November, the latest from Eugene Police Department. [00:00:06] Margaret Mazzotta (EPD): Sometimes any city bureaucracy can be hard to navigate, including the...
Lebanon-Express
Wintry weather could hit mid-valley
The Tuesday morning commute could include wintry weather in the mid-Willamette Valley. The National Weather Service is predicting a slim possibility of snow early Tuesday morning for the Corvallis and Albany areas. But even if that doesn’t occur, a 40% chance of precipitation is forecast and overnight temperatures are expected to dip down to 29 degrees, so roads could be slippery.
kezi.com
Family of Eugene man found in storm drain hunt for their own answers
EUGENE, Ore. -- While police have ruled it a tragic accident, the family of a man found dead in a storm drain on November 8 is still searching for answers. The family identified him as 65-year-old George Serna Jr., who served several tours of duty in the United States Marine Corps before retiring.
focushillsboro.com
Dozens More Affordable Homes Will Be Built by Two Oregon Enterprises
Affordable Homes: Dozens of homes priced for low-income families are being constructed in Eugene and Lincoln City as part of two separate projects designed to alleviate Oregon’s housing issue. While the Eugene development will offer reasonably priced homes for sale, the Lincoln City project is meant to house those...
kcfmradio.com
Standoff Ends Peaceably; Agressive Coyotes; LCSO Looking for Information on Abandoned Vehicle; Caregiver Month Recognized
A brief standoff with a possibly armed subject Wednesday at a Florence apartment complex disrupted things for a few hours. Lane County Sheriff’s Deputies had information that a man wanted by the Oregon State Parole Board was at an apartment at the 43rd Street Apartments. Deputies also had information that 39-year old Justin Martinez may have been armed, so the Sherrif’s Special Response Team was called in at 10:45 Wednesday morning to make the arrest. According to spokesman Sgt. Tom Speldrich Martinez initially refused to exit the apartment, but after nearly four hours he surrendered and was taken into custody at 3:30 PM without incident. Martinez was also wanted on a Florence Municipal Court warrant. Troopers with the Oregon State Police and Florence Police officers assisted.
nbc16.com
Springfield Police: Driver dies in crash after speeding past officers
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — A driver is dead after police spotted a vehicle traveling at high speeds Saturday night, the Springfield Police Department reported. Around 10:20 p.m. Saturday, while stopped at a red light at 42nd and Main streets, a Springfield patrol officer observed a dark colored Range Rover pass him eastbound on Main at 80-90 mph.
oregontoday.net
Suspicious Vehicle at Walton, Nov. 25
Deputies are seeking information regarding a vehicle that was abandoned at the Walton Post Office on Hwy. 126W on or around Monday 11/21/22. The vehicle is a dark gray or blue GMC Envoy SUV bearing OR Plate #682JKZ. Anyone with information about this vehicle is asked to contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 541-682-4167.
oregontoday.net
Warrant Service, Florence, Nov. 25
On 11/23/22 at approximately 10:45am deputies from the Lane County Sheriff’s Office learned that 39-year-old Justin Martinez was at an apartment in the 1700blk of 43rd St. in Florence. Martinez had confirmed warrants for his arrest out of the Oregon State Parole Board and Florence Municipal Court. Due to information that Martinez may have been armed, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team responded to execute the warrant. Martinez initially refused to exit the apartment, but eventually surrendered shortly prior to 3:30pm and was taken into custody without incident. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Oregon State Police and Florence Police Department for their assistance with this investigation.
kezi.com
OHSU, OSU researchers discover nanotechnology could detect, treat ectopic pregnancies
PORTLAND, Ore. — Breakthrough medical research shows nanotechnology could be used to better detect and treat ectopic pregnancies, according to researchers from Oregon Health & Science University and Oregon State University. An ectopic pregnancy is a pregnancy in which the fertilized egg grows outside of the uterus. It's often...
Pulling from extremist playbook, Oregon sheriffs refuse to enforce gun laws
A growing list of Oregon sheriffs are telling their constituents they won’t enforce voter-approved gun restrictions despite not yet knowing how some aspects of the law will work and not having a clear role in enforcing others. In a Nov. 9 Facebook post, Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan said...
Comments / 0