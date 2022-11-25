If you're looking to go down the Black Friday refurbished deals route this year, then we can hardly blame you. Not only is it a better option for the environment, but it's better for your wallet, too. For anyone who (understandably) doesn't have £500+ to spend on the best new vacuum cleaner from Dyson or £200 for a Ninja air fryer just before Christmas and in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis, then we totally get it. And we're here to offer up a couple of alternatives that are exactly the same, only they've been used but then revamped and re-sold.

