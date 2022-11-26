ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers News: Props And Odds Ahead Of Spurs-Lakers Part II

By Alex Kirschenbaum
AllLakers
 2 days ago

Can L.A. win another "gimme" game?

Tonight at 5 p.m. PT, your Los Angeles Lakers will be suiting up against the San Antonio Spurs in the first of a back-to-back set of games at the AT&T Center. Los Angeles will be getting some help tonight in the form of newly-recuperated LeBron James, who missed the team's last five games (during which it went 3-2) as a result of a left adductor strain.

Let's take a look at some odds and prop bets ahead of the contest, via The Action Network .

The Game's Spread

The Lakers opened the day as -5 favorites to win, but are currently listed as just -3 favorites.

LeBron James's Over/Under On Points Scored

The 18-time All-Star forward will be back for L.A. tonight. His listed over/under for points scored is 24.5, right in line with his season average. Given that the tanking Spurs seemed more than willing to be walloped by the Lakers last week without King James, one wonders if LBJ will see enough playing time tonight to get to that over. Take the under.

LeBron James's Made Three-Pointers

With James back in the lineup, we here at All Lakers figured it was only right to have a second, bonus over/under with an LBJ theme. The 6'9" vet has seen his three-point percentage crater across his 10 healthy games this season. He is making just 23.9% of his 7.1 attempts, which translates to 1.7 -- a notch below the projected 2.5 makes that Vegas is betting on. Again, take the under to be safe.

Russell Westbrook's Rebounds + Assists

Los Angeles sixth man Westbrook has been lighting up stat sheets since being moved to the Lakers bench. Will he nab more than his projected 12.5 combined rebounds and dimes? Against this Spurs club on Sunday, Brodie notched 10 assists and grabbed four rebounds. I think he can do something similar again. Take the over.

