After 17 Years, One Xbox Fan Just Got The Perfect Gamerscore
After nearly 17 years of playing games on Xbox, one fan has managed to achieve what they view as the perfect Gamerscore. Shared on the Xbox One subreddit, user RestiveHippo shared that after 17 years of gaming on the platform, they had achieved a Gamerscore of 123,456. For anyone unaware, the Xbox achievement system was introduced at the launch of the Xbox 360. This system awards players points (Gamerscore) for completing specific challenges within a video game. While there are plenty of exceptions, the standard has been that a game gets to have 1,000 Gamerscore available at launch, with the ability to add more whenever DLC and massive updates become available.
ComicBook
Marvel's Avengers Insider Shares Worrying Update About Future
It sounds like Marvel's Avengers' time on earth is coming to an end soon. There's no one who will deny that the Avengers game has not gone to plan for Crystal Dynamics. And there are a variety of reasons why the game has failed to live up to expectations. For one, it's not very good. Two, its post-launch support has been fairly lackluster and often too slow-moving. And three it also just missed out on peak Avengers hype both in timing and by distancing itself from the MCU as much as possible. It's unclear how many still play the game, but Crystal Dynamics continues to support it. Again, this support isn't the most robust post-launch support, but it's something. That said, it sounds like even this is coming to an end.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Gaming News: ‘The Witcher 3’ reveals first look at Netflix-inspired DLC and Sony takes extreme measures to stop Microsoft-Activision merger dead in its tracks
Despite initially keeping their cool — and perhaps unconsciously assuming that the deal would never be finalized — Sony is now resorting to every trick in the trade book to stop Microsoft from acquiring one of the largest game companies in the world. As fans come to terms with this new acquisition battle that seems to be raging on between the two juggernauts, CD Projekt Red has finally unveiled the next-gen update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and it comes with a glorious return for the Netflix scrotum armor.
IGN
Slave Zero X - Official Atavaka Voice Actor Reveal Teaser Trailer
Slave Zero X is an upcoming 2.5D biopunk hack-n-slash game set in the world of 1999's Slave Zero. Jordan Reynolds (Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, Lupin III) is set to voice the deadly armored swordsman and assassin, Atavaka. He is also one of the Five Calamities in the action game. Slave...
ComicBook
Popular 2022 PS4 Game Is Now Only $0.02
A popular PS4 game that was just released this Spring and previously cost $12.99 is now only $0.02 in a permanent price drop. It gets stranger though. While the game is two pennies on PS4, it's actually free on Xbox One and PC via Steam. The game in question is Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage, which just came out back on May 31. Today, THQ Nordic announced the game was going free-to-play, except on PS4, where it will now cost the aforementioned two pennies.
ComicBook
PS5 and Xbox Series X Stealth Release Is Free for Some
A new game has been stealth released on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X and it's free for some users. While stealth releases weren't common on PS4 and Xbox One, they are increasingly common on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. For example, today Superliminal was stealth released and everyone who owns it on PS4 or Xbox One gets a free copy on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X as long as you're going from Xbox to Xbox or PlayStation to PlayStation.
Modern Warfare 2 player unmasks Ghost, for real this time
Call of Duty is arguably the most iconic FPS franchise of our time. The series has a vice grip on both its fanbase and the games industry in general - Sony has recently been very concerned about the fact that if Microsoft really does go ahead and buy Activision, CoD could in theory become an Xbox exclusive. Xbox boss Phil Spencer says that this won’t be the case, however.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Losing One of Their Best Free Games
PlayStation Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium subscribers are losing one of the best "free" games available to all those that are subscribed to the two more expensive tiers of the subscription service. For those that don't know, PS Plus is available in three forms. There is the cheapest form which is PlayStation Plus Essential. This is just the original version of the subscription service that gives out a few "free games" every month. Then there's PlayStation Plus Extra, which is this plus access to a vast library of PS4 and PS5 games. And then there's PlayStation Plus Plus Premium, which is PS Plus Extra, plus access to a library of legacy games spanning the PS3, PS2, PS1, and PSP. So, this departure doesn't concern PS Plus Essential subscribers, but it does concern all other subscribers.
ComicBook
Popular Star Wars Game Now 100% Free
A popular Star Wars game is now 100 percent free, no strings attached. The last decade has seen Star Wars return in a major way. In the video game space, this has been via games like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Star Wars Battlefront and its sequel, and Star Wars: Squadrons. And the latter that has been made free to download courtesy of Epic Games Store. More specifically, between now and next Thursday, the game is free to download on the PC digital storefront, and once downloaded it's yours to keep. And considering the game is usually $40, this is a pretty great deal.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Fantasy News: The next ‘Witcher’ spinoff reportedly revealed as fans realize Daemon’s actor from ‘House of the Dragon’ isn’t like his character at all
Even despite the fact that the main show on Netflix is standing on the precipice with Henry Cavill’s departure, The Witcher world is only expanding its horizons with more spinoffs, the latest of which is going to depict an unlikely gang of rogues trying to make their way in the volatile landscape of the Continent.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Gaming News: The UK government apparently knows the release date for ‘Elder Scrolls 6’ as GameStop experiences a strange customer security glitch
Most Bethesda fans are currently waiting on Starfield, which is supposed to be the company’s next big role-playing game, and this time a Microsoft exclusive, no less. But truth be told, every gamer is probably itching to get their hands on the next Elder Scrolls game, and there might actually be a release date in sight too, but even if some folks know it, the UK government included, they’re probably going to keep the information pretty close to the chest.
ComicBook
Netflix's One Piece Showrunner Teases Live-Action Show's Easter Eggs
One Piece is currently gearing up for its live action debut with Netflix, and one of the executives behind the upcoming series is teasing fans that they should keep a look out for Easter Eggs hidden in the new adaptation! While there is currently no set release window or date for Netflix's upcoming live-action series for Eiichiro Oda's long running manga franchise, it's clear that progress on the series is moving forward not only has much of the cast wrapped filming, but those behind the scenes are ready for fans to check out the new take as well.
Marina Sirtis Confirms Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Role Isn’t The ‘Same Old Troi'
Marina Sirtis spoke to CinemaBlend about Season 3 of Star Trek: Picard and how it'll differ from past adventures featuring Deanna Troi.
ComicBook
Star Trek Reveals a Mole Within Starfleet
Star Trek has revealed that there's a mole in Starfleet. SPOILERS follow for the most recent episode of Star Trek: Prodigy, "Masquerade." An earlier episode of Star Trek: Prodigy revealed the origin of the show's main antagonist, The Diviner. He is a Vau N'Akat from the planet Solum and believes himself to be one of the last of his race along with his clone-daughter Gwyndala. He traveled back through time in search of the USS Protostar to use it in his attempt to stop Starfleet from ever making first contact with his homeworld, sparking a debate among the Vau N'Akat about how to respond that would plunge Solum into war.
wegotthiscovered.com
The sequel fans demanded but wished they never got wins a streaming battle long after losing the war
You know a movie doesn’t have the most stellar of reputations when the director publicly apologizes to fans more than a decade after the fact, but that’s exactly what happened earlier this year when McG held his hands up and admitted Terminator Salvation wasn’t very good, although he did make a point of saying he shot an ending that wasn’t terrible.
ComicBook
Amazon Prime Gaming Leak Reveals Free Games for December 2022
Prime Gaming, the gaming extension of the Amazon Prime subscriptions, hasn't yet announced its free games planned for December 2022, but they've leaked already. In a post shared on a site focused on deals like these, it was revealed that the free Prime Gaming games for December will supposedly be Brothers – A Tale of Two Sons, Quake, Spinch, Doors: Paradox, and Banners of Ruin. Those have of course yet to be confirmed, however, so we don't know for sure just yet what games will be given away next month.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Leak Reveals Ghost's Face
A new leak for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 reveals what Ghost looks like under his mask. Ghost is one of the most coveted characters in gaming and one of the most beloved heroes in the Call of Duty franchise. In the original Modern Warfare 2 from 2009, he doesn't have a ton of characterization. He's just a bad ass, but the fact he wears this cool mask makes him mysterious. Ghost is like the Master Chief of the Call of Duty games as a result of this. He had a charming personality to go along with the mystery to make you care about him in just a matter of hours, but then he's tragically killed. Infinity Ward brought him back for the sequel in the rebooted series and he's a bit different, but retains his key traits.
ComicBook
New Star Wars Movie May Begin Work Soon According to Latest Rumor
The future of Star Wars on the big screen has been unclear ever since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was released in 2020. Part of that is because the COVID-19 pandemic forced every studio to shuffle their plans and release calendar, but in that same time Lucasfilm has released three different live-action Star Wars TV shows with plans for many, many more. Reports have popped up in recent months about projects that are both in development and no longer happening, and a new rumor may point to when the next movie in the franchise could finally get going.
ComicBook
Does the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Have a Post-Credits Scene?
Post-credit scenes have been a staple of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since its inception. When Werewolf by Night was released in October without a post-credits tidbit, however, fans were left wondering if Marvel Studios' Special Presentations on Disney+ would disband the tradition. Luckily for fans hoping for a quick glimpse at some kind of teaser, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special treated with a funny post-credits stinger only entries in the franchise could conjure. Light spoilers up ahead for the latest Marvel Studios release—proceed with caution if you've yet to see The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special!
