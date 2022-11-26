ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, MN

Eyota, November 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

The Houston High School basketball team will have a game with Dover-Eyota High School on November 25, 2022, 18:10:00.

Houston High School
Dover-Eyota High School
November 25, 2022
18:10:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

Comments / 0

Related
nbc15.com

Watching our next system moving in on Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A little bit of light rain this morning wasn’t enough to put a complete damper on our Sunday! Temperatures were still comfortable and skies cleared enough to see a bit of sunshine. Skies will continue to clear overnight, we’ll wake up to sunnier conditions to start the workweek on Monday. The sunshine won’t last long, as we’re already tracking our next system which looks to arrive on Tuesday.
WISCONSIN STATE
Cresco Times

John, Betty Grube to retire

CRESCO - Grube Lawn and Garden has been a fixture in Cresco for almost 50 years. John and Betty Grube bought it from the previous owners in 1973, but John’s been working at the same location since 1959 (That’s 63 years!). At first, it was mostly roofing and...
CRESCO, IA
visitwinona.com

Meet Winona: Minnesota’s Sweetest Small Town (& Why It’s Worth Visiting)

Minnesota. The very name conjures up images of a frigidly cold place, with trees shedding their leaves and a terrain that resembles parts of Nebraska or Kansas for their flatness. Of course, some of this information is correct. But some are just commonplace generalizations which are, to be honest, unwarranted attempts to paint the state with a broad brush. Of course, Minnesota is stunning. Perhaps, even more when the cold season is at its peak and trees are covered in frosty snow. The quintessential silver lining in a cloud. And while parts of Minnesota may have that overhyped pancake look, the Land of 10,000 lakes still boasts plenty of topography. Besides, is beauty all about mountains, hills, and ridges?
WINONA, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Man Injured in Crash on Frost-Covered Highway

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was injured in a two-vehicle crash this morning along Highway 52 between Rochester and Chatfield. The State Patrol says 39-year-old Michael Narveson was driving a car south on Highway 52 when he lost control on the frost-covered road surface and collided with the northbound pickup truck driven by 38-year-old Daniel Crowson of Chatfield. He was not hurt, but Narveson was transported by ambulance to St. Marys Hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Rollover on Broadway Ave S

(ABC 6 News) – Three people were able to walk away from a rollover accident in Rochester. It happened near 2909 Broadway Ave S around 2:30 p.m. Police confirmed that two kids were in the car. A Mayo Clinic Ambulance was called but both kids and the driver were...
ROCHESTER, MN
Z-Rock 107.7

Sad Closing News From Another Restaurant In Rochester

Another Rochester, Minnesota business in the downtown area is closing. I'm still not over the fact that Newt's and Hefe Rojo in downtown Rochester are closed. That news came as a shock to me just a few weeks ago. And now, it sounds like another spot will soon be empty.
ROCHESTER, MN
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Trempealeau family tree farm closing ahead of Christmas season, family hopeful for the future

TREMPEALEAU, Wis. (WKBT) — For many families, cutting down your own Christmas tree is tradition. If its yours– you might be seeing fewer options. Lamke Tree Farm, a family business in Trempealeau, is closing its gates ahead of the season. “This would be our 58th year being open,” said Paul Lamke, a second generation tree farmer. “Every year that I...
TREMPEALEAU, WI
KAAL-TV

Brooklyn Park man arrested with empty vodka flask in vehicle

(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Brooklyn Park man after a DWI crash at a Stewartville stoplight. According to Capt. James Schueller, deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of Highway 63 and 20th Street SW at about 12:42 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
wizmnews.com

Man arrested for attempted homicide, after 58-year-old found stabbed in Tomah

One arrested after an alleged stabbing in Tomah early on Thanksgiving. According to Tomah police, they were dispatched to the 700 block of Lisa Square around 1:30 a.m., where they found a 58-year-old “semiconcious,” who had suffered a “significant stab/puncture wound to his upper torso.”. After what...
TOMAH, WI
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
255K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy