Austin, TX

Roschon Johnson Delivers For Texas in Win Over Baylor

By Cole Thompson
 2 days ago

In his final game at DKR, Roschon Johnson came up clutch.

He delivered for Texas . One last time.

Roschon Johnson won't find his name in the Longhorns' record books. He won't be watching a player on Saturdays come for his record decades after he's hung the cleats for good.

But Johnson is a part of No. 23 Texas' history, especially the tales as of late. He'll be memorialized among players and peers who watched him transform from passer to playmaker in the open space.

Whenever the Longhorns needed a spark, Johnson swooped in to save the day. And on Friday, he might have been the catalyst to keep Texas in the running for a Big 12 title.

"For [Rochson and Bijan Robinson ] to have the moment that they had today, especially in the fourth quarter, nobody deserves it more," Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said.

Johnson rushed for 77 yards on 13 carries and averaged 5.9 yards per run. He picked up five first downs and bullied his way through Baylor defenders in a 38-27 win in front of a packed Royal-Memorial Stadium.

But it was his two drives in the second half that cemented his status as more than the "other" running back. Then again, those who know him best knew that was never the case.

Down by two with minutes remaining in the third quarter, Quinn Ewers connected with Jordan Whittington for a gain of 19 to put the Horns down at Baylor's 5-yard line. Johnson, who set up the pass on the play prior, bulldozed his way forward for a gain of five before punching it in from the 1 a play later.

That was the first time Texas (8-4, 6-3 Big 12) would call on No. 2 to be the No. 1 option. The second play was even better.

Following a 24-yard fumble returned for a touchdown by Gabe Hall on a strip-sack against Ewers, Sarkisian elected to run it the rest of the way. Switching between Robinson and Johnson, the Longhorns moved with ease before the former eventually scored on a 1-yard run.

Up by four, Sarkisian kept things rolling on the ground. Johnson picked up six on his first run of the ensuing drive. Then another six. Then two more.

Then, he had some fun, catapulting himself over a Bears' defender for an 11-yard touchdown to seal it.

"I saw it was one-on-one between me and the safety, so I just stuttered and jumped over [him]," Johnson said postgame.

Sarkisian said that his mind drew him back to last November. After the Longhorns' overtime loss to Kansas, Johnson was the first player to speak. He demanded better from his teammates and expected more from those who donned with Brunt Orange uniform.

Two weeks later, Johnson near single-handily ended Texas' six-game losing streak behind a 179-yard performance against Kansas State. For the second time, Sarkisian let Johnson address the locker room.

On Friday, he let him do it again.

"I felt like he deserved it for what he's given to our program," Sarkisian said when asked of Johnson's outing. "And Bijan's the same way. They represent the University of Texas with class."

From the time he touched down in Austin, Johnson did everything asked of him. Then-coach Tom Herman asked him to make a position switch after his freshman season. Without hesitation, he picked up a ball and began working drills.

When Robinson arrived, Johnson accepted his role as the secondary runner. He did it with grace. He acted maturely. Most of all, he never withered in practice, always looking for a second chance at reps.

Then a third. And a fourth.

He led by example as the drill sergeant of the locker room. If players weren't working at RoJo's level, that would change on the ensuing play.

“When you're tired on Fridays or you don’t want to go to practice some days, he’s always the guy to lift you up,” Robinson said. “Ro has been such a huge part for me in my growing stages. He’s always been a leader for me and the whole team as well as a brother to me.”

Johnson stood on DKR's turf for as long as he could. He took pictures with the Longhorn faithful. He signed autographs for kids and thanked the crowd for their support over the last four years.

But really, Johnson wasn't ready to say goodbye. To leave his home away from home. To end one chapter of his life for another. Perhaps even a brighter one.

Quarterbacks are taught to lead from the time a ball is placed in their hands. Running backs are showboaters that create highlight reels to show when they're old.

Johnson is and always has been both for Texas. Take out the title. Leave in the leadership.

"I'm thankful," said Johnson. "Just thankful to be here."

