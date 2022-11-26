It’s the week of Thanksgiving and gratitude is all that’s on our minds.

Gratitude and turkey but gratitude nonetheless.

“God has not promised me – Sunshine That’s not the way, it’s going to. But a little rain, mixed with sunshine. A little pain, makes me appreciate the good times. Be eeeeeee grateful.” ~ MISSISSIPPI MASSED CHOIR

There aren’t enough hours in the days to thank you Detroit for providing so many stories and so many openings and celebrations that we’re often overwhelmed with all that we have to share.

That’s actually a good thing. BLAC Detroit is doing so well that we don’t have enough time in the day to share it all. Just come back every day and there will always be something new and wonderfully joyous about the pages of BLAC Detroit.

This week, BLAC features the work of visual artist Jonathan Harris whose’ Critical Race Theory ’ piece of artwork propelled him to open his own gallery in Pontiac as a way to say ‘thank you.’ There’s the introduction of our “Eastern Market Presents BLAC Holiday Gift Guide” with all of the Black-owned businesses right here in Detroit that would be ever so grateful for your support.

And of course, we are bringing back ‘ Cooking with Que’ s’ Recipe series of healthy meals that are delicious yet keep us looking and feeling tight. Finally, I’ve added more and more Sex Health articles to the mix because we at BLAC understand the importance of sexual conversation. Let me know if you’re reading and practicing.

This week’s ‘Grateful,’ BLAC Playlist is perfect for driving, cooking or just singing along.

Until next week;

We’re humbled & grateful to have you as our audience;

Thank you

Darralynn and Team BLAC

The post BLAC Fridays Playlist: Be Grateful appeared first on BLAC Media .