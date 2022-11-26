Read full article on original website
Football: More questions need answers after No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Passenger Forces Southwest Flight to Emergency Land in ArkansasLarry LeaseLittle Rock, AR
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes handle ‘disheartening’ consecutive loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State ends regular season on four-game losing skidThe LanternColumbus, OH
U.S. Soccer Fans Furious After Starting Lineup Revealed For England Game
The U.S. Men's National Team has announced its official starting lineup for this afternoon's highly-anticipated World Cup matchup against England. There's a notable absence from this starting 11 — 20-year-old midfielder Gio Reyna. There's a large portion of American soccer fans who are frustrated by this lineup decision from...
Clayton News Daily
FIFA World Cup Group Tiebreaker Rules Explained
View the original article to see embedded media. The 2022 FIFA World Cup took center stage on Nov. 20, when the 32 nations vying for international glory opened group stage action in Qatar. Over the course of 2.5 weeks, the group stage will see each country (Groups A-H) compete in...
USMNT Starting XI: Why Isn’t Gio Reyna Starting
The U.S. men’s national team forward was once again left out of the team’s starting XI ahead of its game against England.
U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter has silenced critics at World Cup, but his biggest test is next: Iran
AL KHOR, Qatar — The fierce collective loathing of Gregg Berhalter among American soccer fans is a phenomenon whose roots aren’t difficult to trace. Criticism has dogged Berhalter ever since U.S. Soccer, which for two decades employed his brother as a top executive, hired him in late 2018 to become the U.S. men's national team head coach.
World Cup 2022: Jürgen Klinsmann suggests it's Iran's 'culture' to play dirty, soccer team fires back
Former German star Jürgen Klinsmann's remarks about the Iranian soccer team roiled the coach and the country's soccer federation on Sunday.
Iran Stunned the U.S. at the 1998 World Cup. That Game Offers Lessons For a Monumental Rematch in Qatar
Back in 1998, Iran stunned America at the World Cup. Here's how the U.S. can avoid a repeat
Tensions flare as U.S. Soccer alters Iran flag on social media ahead of World Cup match
AL-RAYYAN, Qatar – An already-contentious occasion with massive stakes got even spicier for the U.S. men’s national team on Sunday, as a social-media squabble turned up the heat on Tuesday’s must-win World Cup match versus Iran.Fierce, women-led street protests have rumbled on in Iranian streets for weeks, with the nation’s hardline Islamic government responding with violent crackdowns that have reportedly killed hundreds and led to thousands of arrests. Amid that backdrop, U.S. Soccer officials decided to show support for Iran’s human-rights activists by using an Iranian flag without the Emblem of Iran on the USMNT’s Twitter header and some social-media...
thecomeback.com
Soccer world reacts to Lionel Messi’s World Cup goal
Magical. Mercurial. Magnanimous. Messi. In a FIFA World Cup grudge match between Mexico, Argentina broke the deadlock through the prodigious left foot of Lionel Messi. Having lost their opener to Saudi Arabia 2-1, this game was a must-win for Argentina. But, with all the hype, pressure, and expectations, the little wizard produced a moment of World Cup magic that may be the difference in Argentina’s World Cup run.
Sporting News
Where is Gio Reyna? USA World Cup soccer star on bench again for England match in Qatar
USMNT fans were left confused by the lineup to face England in the crucial Group B World Cup clash, as livewire Gio Reyna was left out in the cold once again. The Borussia Dortmund star was an unused substitute against Wales in the 1-1 draw that kicked off the USA's tournament, and despite his obvious talents, coach Gregg Berhalter waited until the 83rd minute to introduce Reyna against tournament heavyweights England.
U.S. Soccer makes bold protest move ahead of Iran match at World Cup
The United States Soccer Federation shared a controversial photo including an Iran flag without the emblem of the Islamic Republic in a social media post in support of ongoing protests in the country ahead of the USMNT vs. Iran World Cup clash. The post from the U.S. Soccer Federation was criticized by the Iran government, which indicated it had removed the name of God from its flag.
Queiroz slams Klinsmann's criticism of Iran's World Cup team
The Iranian soccer federation and national team coach Carlos Queiroz have angrily hit back at former Germany great Jurgen Klinsmann for saying that Iran's World Cup players use dirty tactics because its in their "culture."
US Soccer's biggest misstep with Iran support was mistaking the World Cup for a bubble | Opinion
US Soccer removed the Islamic Republic emblem from Iran's flag in some of its social media posts in show of support for women protesters.
Gregg Berhalter calls for USA to focus on performance ahead of Iran decider
United States coach Gregg Berhalter challenged his team to focus on delivering their own required performances rather than background noise surrounding the all-or-nothing final Group B game against Iran.Having recovered from their opening 6-2 defeat by England to beat Wales, Carlos Queiroz’s squad stand on the verge of Iran taking a place in the knockout stage of the World Cup for the first time.The USA, meanwhile, have two points after being held by Wales then battling to a goalless draw against England."We can go toe to toe with anyone in the world."48 hours til our Group B finale. pic.twitter.com/EKNxIa7kEZ— U.S....
NBC Sports
World Cup Today – Latest news, analysis, reaction on 2022 World Cup in Qatar
During the 2022 World Cup we are breaking down all the action and will be discussing all of the key storylines from Qatar. From upsets to powerhouses flexing their muscles, from the USMNT to new stars emerging and everything in-between, we have you covered. Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick...
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: Gauff and her brother support US soccer team during FIFA World Cup
Coco Gauff and her bother showed their support for Team USA at the World Cup with a TikTok they made before the match with England. Coco Gauff loves TikTok and she admitted to scrolling through the app for hours every day. It's something that she said needs to be reduced but with no tennis right now the teenager is enjoying her TikTok time. She recruited her brother for a TikTok in support of the USA men's national football team who are playing at the Fifa World Cup.
USMNT legend Landon Donovan is elected to the US National Soccer Hall of Fame alongside fellow stars DeMarcus Beasley and Lauren Cheney Holiday
Landon Donovan and DaMarcus Beasley were elected Saturday to the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame and will be inducted May 6 along with Lauren Cheney Holiday. Vote totals were not announced by the hall. Donovan, 40, was a midfielder and forward who scored 57 goals in 157 international appearances...
