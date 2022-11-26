United States coach Gregg Berhalter challenged his team to focus on delivering their own required performances rather than background noise surrounding the all-or-nothing final Group B game against Iran.Having recovered from their opening 6-2 defeat by England to beat Wales, Carlos Queiroz’s squad stand on the verge of Iran taking a place in the knockout stage of the World Cup for the first time.The USA, meanwhile, have two points after being held by Wales then battling to a goalless draw against England."We can go toe to toe with anyone in the world."48 hours til our Group B finale. pic.twitter.com/EKNxIa7kEZ— U.S....

