Laurens County, SC

Teen dead after Laurens Co. shooting

By Robert Cox
 2 days ago

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 14-year-old has died following a shooting early Friday morning in Laurens County.

The shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. at a home on Memory Lane near the Enoree community, according to the Laurens County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner’s office said a 14-year-old was taken to Laurens County Hospital where he died.

The shooting is being investigated by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Comments / 2

Amanda Hitt
2d ago

kids/adults need to wake up and change their life style and way of living..most of these shootings are a case of retaliation..

