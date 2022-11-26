Teen dead after Laurens Co. shooting

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 14-year-old has died following a shooting early Friday morning in Laurens County.

The shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. at a home on Memory Lane near the Enoree community, according to the Laurens County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner’s office said a 14-year-old was taken to Laurens County Hospital where he died.

The shooting is being investigated by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

