dakotanewsnow.com
Bishop Paul Swain dies in hospice care
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Diocese of Madison, Wisconsin announced Sunday the death of Most Reverend Paul J. Swain, Bishop Emeritus of the Diocese of Sioux Falls. Bishop Swain died on Saturday, November 26, at the age of 79, in hospice care after suffering significant medical complications...
dakotanewsnow.com
Stampede fall at home against Tri-City
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Stampede continue to struggle in the early part of the season, falling at home 6-3 to Tri-City. The Stampede started the scoring with a Jaksen Panzer goal early in the first period, giving the Herd a 1-0 lead. Kieran Cebrian would level the game up on a 5-on-3 power play goal midway through the period, his eighth of the year.
Coyotes claim Summit League Championship, earn NCAA tournament bid
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The University of South Dakota Coyotes swept Omaha to win its second consecutive Summit League Championship. Kylen Sealock contributed a match-high 14 kills while tournament MVP Elizabeth Juhnke chipped in 11. USD earned an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament for the fourth time in five years.
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota tops Denver to advance to Summit League Championship
OMAHA, Neb. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Coyotes beat Denver in straight sets to advance to the Summit League Championship, and one game away from securing an NCAA Tournament berth. The Coyotes received a match-high 15 kills from Elizabeth Juhnke in a three-set sweep over Denver in the...
dakotanewsnow.com
Jackrabbits use byes for rest and rehab ahead of playoff date with Delaware
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State Jackrabbit football team begins their FCS Playoff run next Saturday and, thanks to getting a bye as a seeded team on top of their regular season bye, it’ll be the first time in three weeks that SDSU will be taking the field.
dakotanewsnow.com
Coyotes get Houston in NCAA Volleyball Tournament Friday at Omaha
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the third consecutive season the South DAkota volleyball team gathered together to watch the NCAA Tournament Selection Show with their ticket to the Big Dance in hand. The question this year is whether their 29-3 record and strong RPI, both the best during...
redlakenationnews.com
'Secret, not a secret': Southwestern Minnesota meatpacking towns react to child labor allegations
WORTHINGTON, MINN. - In a basement office, across the street from the Casey's convenience store and just a block from the high school football field, a sign on the window for PSSI, a meatpacking janitorial service, announces nearly $20 an hour pay. Inside, three women sit around a laptop and...
KELOLAND TV
Pride of the Dakotas homecoming
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Members of the South Dakota State University march band returned home Friday exhausted, yet exhilarated, from their appearance at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Their time in New York City was a whirlwind of music and site-seeing for the Pride of the Dakotas.
dakotanewsnow.com
Minnesota rallies past SDSU in thrilling dual at Frost Arena
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Minnesota closed Sunday’s wrestling dual with South Dakota State by winning the final four matches to pull out a 19-16 victory in a battle between ranked squads before a crowd of 1,603 at Frost Arena. The 13th-ranked Golden Gophers improved to 2-0 in...
dakotanewsnow.com
3-PEAT!! Coyote volleyball sweeps at Omaha to continue reign as Summit League Tournament Champions
OMAHA, NE (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota (29-3) won its second straight Summit League Championship as they defeated Omaha in three straight sets on Saturday. The Coyotes were led by a match-high 14 kills from Kylen Sealock and 11 kills from tournament MVP Elizabeth Juhnke. Game scores went 25-20, 25-14, 30-28. With the win, the Coyotes earned an automatic berth to the NCAA tournament for the fourth time in five years.
Declining use of mobile crisis team is good and bad news for Sioux Falls area
Just over a decade ago, police in Sioux Falls began a partnership with Southeastern Behavioral Health that allowed counselors to take over for officers during mental health crisis calls. The goal of that mobile crisis team (MCT) was to de-escalate situations where a caller had expressed thoughts of suicide or self-harm by working through the […] The post Declining use of mobile crisis team is good and bad news for Sioux Falls area appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
KELOLAND TV
WATCH: Sioux Falls Jingle Bell Run
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Saturday was a beautiful day to maybe go out for a run or a walk… which is what a crowd of people did at Fawick Park for the annual Jingle Bell Run. The annual 5K and 1-mile walk helps raise awareness about arthritis...
kelo.com
Sioux Falls adds new cops
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sioux Falls will soon have more cops hitting the beat. The city had 8 officers graduate from the Law Enforcement Certification Course after 13 weeks of training. They will have several more weeks of in-house training before hitting the streets with a training officer.
dakotanewsnow.com
Chance of snow tonight, tomorrow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re going to be in and out of cloud cover for the rest of our Monday. The wind will switch around to the northwest, as well. High temperatures will range from the upper 30s in the north to the upper 40s in the south. Clouds will thicken up overnight and the wind will start to pick up.
kelo.com
Faith Temple dog food giveaway Thursday, December 1st
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — 300 households can sign up for free dog food through Faith Temple Food. The free dog food will be delivered through DoorDash, on December 1st, if you live within 10 miles of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. The Faith Temple Food giveaway is done in partnership with the Helpline Center and United Way Worldwide. The next food giveaway is Friday, December 2nd.
kelo.com
Friday fire ruins Thanksgiving for Sioux Falls family
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Friday afternoon fire ruined the holiday weekend for a Sioux Falls family. At 2:45 pm Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a reported structure fire in the 2900 block of N. Highland Ave. The shed was on fire, as well as the exterior...
dakotanewsnow.com
Augustana women crush Chadron State
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Augustana women’s basketball team defeated the Eagles of Chadron State, 71-33, in the Elmen Center on Sunday afternoon. The Vikings advance to a 6-0 overall record, to remain undefeated. The Eagles move to a 0-6 overall record. The Vikings opened the...
KELOLAND TV
Will it be a white Christmas this year?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With Thanksgiving behind us, plenty of shoppers today probably had thoughts of Christmas. But with the mild air in place on this Black Friday, it may have been hard to think of a white Christmas. Well, I did think of a white Christmas, and here’s a look at our historic chance for a white Christmas.
Downtown Sioux Falls Restaurant Closing Temporarily
Diners in Sioux Falls will be down an option beginning this week. Starting Monday (November 28), Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen on Main Avenue will be closed while the restaurant replaces the floor in its kitchen. Customers were notified by e-mail over the Thanksgiving weekend. The owners of Bread &...
KELOLAND TV
Sunday Boredom Busters: November 27th
LUVERNE, MN (KELO) — Santa and Mrs. Claus will be boarding the Santa Train for a trip to southwest Minnesota. The Ellis & Eastern Railroad has stops scheduled in Rushmore, Adrian and Magnolia in the afternoon. The Santa Train’s final stop is at the Luverne depot at 4:30 p.m. The city park will be open for parking. Fireworks take place at 7 p.m.
