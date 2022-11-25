ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robeson County, NC

WBTW News13

Sheriff: 36-year-old Lumberton woman found safe

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 36-year-old Lumberton woman previously reported missing in Robeson County has been found safe, according to the sheriff’s office. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all photos and identifying information have been removed.
LUMBERTON, NC
cbs17

Safety concerns grow after shootings at popular area shopping spots

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two shootings at popular shopping spots in the area have some people concerned about their safety. Police say a man was shot outside the Regal movie theater in North Hills Sunday night and suffered non life-threatening injuries. They say the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening....
RALEIGH, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: James Hamby

HAMLET — James “Uncle J” Hamby, 36, of Hamlet, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at his home. He was born on May 15, 1986, in Channelview, Texas, to James Hamby and Delia Bishop. Shortly after graduating high school, James enlisted in the USMC. He went on...
HAMLET, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Kwalei Jah’Cere Reynolds

HAMLET — Kwalei Jah’Cere Reynolds, 11, of Hamlet, passed on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 at Monroe Avenue Elementary School, 400 Monroe Ave., Hamlet. Public viewing will be Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, 1-5 p.m. at Nelson Funeral...
HAMLET, NC
cbs17

1 taken to hospital in daytime shooting along Hoke County street

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A person was shot near Raeford and taken to the hospital over the weekend, the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Sheriff’s detectives responded to First Health Hoke around 12:15 p.m. Sunday in reference to a shooting victim. According to the sheriff’s office,...
HOKE COUNTY, NC

