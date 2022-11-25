Read full article on original website
4 Robeson County parades are scheduled this week
The Robeson County parade procession continues this week with four Christmas parades scheduled throughout four municipalities. The
Empty Stocking Fund surpasses $5k
The Empty Stocking Fund has grown by $1,220 with the donation of two more generous gifts. Robert and Bettina Fishe donated $100 and
Lady Tornadoes dominate Seventy-First
FAYETTEVILLE — The Fairmont girls basketball team earned a dominant 51-10 road nonconference win Monday at Seventy-First. Par
Sheriff: 36-year-old Lumberton woman found safe
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 36-year-old Lumberton woman previously reported missing in Robeson County has been found safe, according to the sheriff’s office. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all photos and identifying information have been removed.
Deputies arrest Fayetteville man wanted in Hope Mills shooting death
A Fayetteville man wanted in connection with a deadly Hope Mills shooting on Friday has been arrested in Georgia.
A nighttime stroll in Clinton
More than 80 buildings have been decorated in downtown Clinton as Sampson’s seat has been transformed into a winter wonderland, with sce
cbs17
Safety concerns grow after shootings at popular area shopping spots
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two shootings at popular shopping spots in the area have some people concerned about their safety. Police say a man was shot outside the Regal movie theater in North Hills Sunday night and suffered non life-threatening injuries. They say the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening....
2 charged in February shooting death of Fayetteville man
Two people have been charged in the February shooting death of a Fayetteville man
UNCP’s Chepkesir earns 3rd Region Athlete of the Year honor
PEMBROKE — Postseason accolades continued to roll in for Joshua Chepkesir on Tuesday when he has been crowned as the United States Track
OBITUARY: James Hamby
HAMLET — James “Uncle J” Hamby, 36, of Hamlet, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at his home. He was born on May 15, 1986, in Channelview, Texas, to James Hamby and Delia Bishop. Shortly after graduating high school, James enlisted in the USMC. He went on...
Fayetteville woman allegedly caught with meth, gun, pot in East Rockingham traffic stop
ROCKINGHAM — A woman with an outstanding warrant from another county was reportedly found with a gun and cannabis following a traffic stop last week. A patrol deputy with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office saw a vehicle with an expired registration plate in front of him while patrolling on Mill Road Nov. 23, according to a press release.
OBITUARY: Kwalei Jah’Cere Reynolds
HAMLET — Kwalei Jah’Cere Reynolds, 11, of Hamlet, passed on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 at Monroe Avenue Elementary School, 400 Monroe Ave., Hamlet. Public viewing will be Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, 1-5 p.m. at Nelson Funeral...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘I’m not going where the trouble is’: Shoppers wary of safety on Black Friday
CHARLOTTE, NC (WSOC) — After shopping was disrupted by shootings in a pair of North Carolina towns on Black Friday, safety was as much on the mind of shoppers as the deals were. “Whether it’s coming a little later or paying attention to where the police are or looking...
cbs17
Fayetteville man identified as victim in deadly shooting at Cumberland County apartments, deputies say
HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man died after a shooting in Cumberland County Friday night, according to deputies. At about 10:42 p.m., deputies said they were called to the 3500 block of Town Street near Fayetteville and Hope Mills in reference to a shooting. They said they...
cbs17
1 taken to hospital in daytime shooting along Hoke County street
RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A person was shot near Raeford and taken to the hospital over the weekend, the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Sheriff’s detectives responded to First Health Hoke around 12:15 p.m. Sunday in reference to a shooting victim. According to the sheriff’s office,...
Braves’ late 3 sinks Virginia State
PETERSBURG, Va. — The 9th-ranked UNC Pembroke men’s basketball team rallied all the way back from a 12-point deficit early in the
Lady Braves edge St. Augustine’s in OT for 1st win
RALEIGH — The UNC Pembroke women’s basketball team shot better than 35-percent from the field, including a 55.5-percent shooting p
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County man arrested for alleged indecent liberties with child
TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for an alleged indecent liberties with a child. Officers responded to the Columbus Regional Healthcare System in Whiteville on November 8th in reference to a sexual assault. A thorough investigation was conducted, and evidence...
Funeral announced for woman stabbed to death at NC Food Lion
Funeral arrangements have been announced for a woman who was stabbed to death Monday at a Lumberton Food Lion.
Police investigate after reported gunshot victim shows up at Laurinburg business
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — Police are investigating Sunday night after a report of a gunshot victim that showed up to a Laurinburg business, according to Capt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department. Police were called Sunday night to a business on Main Street, Young said. Young said the victim is being “very uncooperative” and […]
