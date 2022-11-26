Duke’s regular-season finale against Wake Forest was a heavyweight bout resembling that of a boxing match. There was a certain suspenseful atmosphere that lingered throughout the whole game, heightened by the back-and-forth push. No team ever had complete momentum, as a crushing blow that left one of them stumbling would simply be countered with a haymaker by the other. There was still, however, this sensation that a knockout punch could come at any moment.

DURHAM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO