Chronicle
Duke women’s basketball outlasts Oregon State in offensively stagnant Phil Knight Legacy finale
PORTLAND, Ore.—The PK85 tournaments have seen some excellent exhibitions of basketball, from the women’s thriller between UConn and Iowa to the Iowa State men’s big upset of North Carolina. But Sunday’s finales were filled with bizarre affairs—and on a day when one game went to quadruple overtime, Duke and Oregon State may have topped them all.
Chronicle
Career day for Proctor a bright spot for Duke men's basketball despite loss to Purdue at Phil Knight Legacy
PORTLAND, Ore.—The phrase “it’s always darkest before the dawn” does not make much sense. But for Blue Devil freshman Tyrese Proctor, it seems that truer words have never been spoken. Proctor exploded for 16 points on 57.6% true-shooting in the eighth-ranked Blue Devils’ 75-56 loss to...
Chronicle
5 observations from Duke men's basketball's first half against Purdue at Phil Knight Legacy
PORTLAND, Ore.—No. 8 Duke fell behind early in its Phil Knight Legacy championship game, with No. 24 Purdue putting together a big run before the break. After one half at the Moda Center, the Blue Devils trail the Boilermakers 46-35. Tough-shot takers. To say the Boilermaker defense had a...
Chronicle
BOILED: Duke men's basketball falls behind early, drops Phil Knight Legacy final to Purdue
PORTLAND, Ore.—The Rose Quarter. The Rose Garden. The City of Roses. Oregon’s largest city is all about roses, and Sunday afternoon, Purdue won rose gold. In the final of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament Sunday afternoon, the 24th-ranked Boilermakers rode a first-half slaughter to a 75-56 win against head coach Jon Scheyer and his eighth-ranked Blue Devils. The Boilermakers also secure another marquee win and a morale-boosting piece of early-season hardware.
Chronicle
No. 7-seed Duke men's soccer holds on to slim lead to beat No. 10-seed FIU in NCAA tournament third round
It is an important time for soccer, with the World Cup in full swing in Qatar. Sunday afternoon, a heavyweight matchup between Spain and Germany raged on overseas. Meanwhile, No. 7-overall seed Duke laced up its boots at Koskinen Stadium for its third-round NCAA tournament matchup against No. 10-overall seed Florida International.
thebutlercollegian.com
Men’s basketball vs. BYU, NC State: Beyond the box score
Sophomore guard Jayden Taylor looks readied on defense versus Tiffin on Oct. 29. Photo by Lauren Hough. MATTHEW CRANE | SPORTS CO-EDITOR | mcrane@butler.edu. In their final two games of the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament, the Butler men’s basketball team split the two matchups, winning against BYU 75-70 on Nov. 24 and losing to NC State 76-61 the following day. The Bulldogs leave the Bahamas with a 4-3 record and will face more non-conference opponents before Big East play begins on Dec. 17.
Duke basketball's starting lineup for championship clash
STREAM: fuboTV (start your free trial) While the No. 8 Blue Devils (6-1, 0-0 ACC) warmed up at the Moda Center, the program's official Twitter account announced the Duke basketball starting lineup against Purdue:. Junior point guard Jeremy Roach. Freshman combo guard Tyrese Proctor. Freshman small forward Mark Mitchell. Freshman...
Chronicle
Duke women’s basketball's loss to No. 3 UConn demonstrates that superstar players are not everything
PORTLAND, Ore.—Alaska’s annual Iditarod, a long-distance dog sled race across the state, is one of the world’s hardest sporting endeavors for numerous reasons—the weather, the terrain, the competition, etc. In so many ways, however, the key to pulling through the finish line at Nome on the western coast is just hanging on.
Phil Knight Tourneys Come Down to Compelling Championships
Duke-Purdue and UConn–Iowa State will cap a marathon weekend in Portland, and all four have the chance to make a statmeent.
Chronicle
Beats' picks: Will Duke men's basketball defeat Purdue for Phil Knight Legacy title?
On the heels of back-to-back wins against Oregon State and Xavier, No. 8 Duke now looks ahead to its championship tilt at the Phil Knight Legacy against No. 24 Purdue in Portland, Ore. With both the Blue Devils and Boilermakers in pursuit of a trophy in the Rose Quarter, our beat writers make their predictions before Sunday's 3:30 p.m. tipoff at the Moda Center.
Chronicle
Extra point: Explosive air attack propels Duke football past Wake Forest in regular season finale
In its final regular season game, Duke football defeated Wake Forest in a thrilling contest, 34-31. The Blue Zone breaks down the Blue Devils’ performance with three key takeaways, stats and a look ahead:. Three key takeaways:. 1. Riley Leonard’s career day. With hopes of earning a better...
thecomeback.com
Basketball world reacts as Alabama upsets UNC in 4 overtimes
The North Carolina Tar Heels and Alabama Crimson Tide played an early season game Sunday that belonged in March Madness. This game turned into an endurance slog, as the two teams battled through four overtimes in the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Oregon. No. 18 Alabama finally prevailed, 103-101, against No. 1 North Carolina.
Chronicle
X-MEN: Duke men's basketball takes down Xavier, punches ticket to Phil Knight Legacy championship game
PORTLAND, Ore.—One of history’s great questions concerns who fired the infamous “shot heard ‘round the world” to kickstart the Revolutionary War. In the semifinal of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament at the Moda Center Friday afternoon, the question was not who shot first, but who shot next. No. 8 Duke shook Thursday’s wasteful shooting performance en route to a 71-64 victory against Xavier, spearheaded once again by its talented freshman class and an impressive 21-point showing from junior captain Jeremy Roach.
Chronicle
DEACONS DOWN: Duke football defeats Wake Forest in exciting regular-season finale
Duke’s regular-season finale against Wake Forest was a heavyweight bout resembling that of a boxing match. There was a certain suspenseful atmosphere that lingered throughout the whole game, heightened by the back-and-forth push. No team ever had complete momentum, as a crushing blow that left one of them stumbling would simply be countered with a haymaker by the other. There was still, however, this sensation that a knockout punch could come at any moment.
Chronicle
5 observations and more from Duke football's first half against Wake Forest
On Thanksgiving weekend, featuring college football’s most heated rivalries, Duke took on Wake Forest at home. After two quarters of football, the Blue Devils and Demon Deacons are locked in a tight, high-scoring battle, but Duke has a slight 20-17 advantage heading into the locker room:. Five observations:. Third...
Chronicle
CRIMSON TRIED: Duke women’s soccer’s season ends as Elite Eight comeback falls short in overtime at Alabama
One of the sporting world’s greatest truths, as stated by American soccer star Alex Morgan is that “winning and losing isn’t everything; sometimes, the journey is just as important as the outcome.” The Blue Devils, who closed their historic season Friday night with a 15-5-3 record, experienced that truth.
Duke football declares Mike Elko 'Coach of the Year'
With a 34-31 win over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-5, 3-5 ACC) at Wallace Wade Stadium on Saturday, the Duke football team (8-4, 5-3 ACC) finished with at least five conference wins for the first time since 2014 and only the third time this century. And the Blue Devils...
tarheelblog.com
UNC Basketball: Tar Heels knocked out of Phil Knight Invitational behind Caleb Grill’s hot night
UNC fans didn’t even get a good 15 minutes to settle themselves after the football team’s overtime loss to NC State before the basketball team added insult to injury with a 70-65 loss to Iowa State. The Cyclones went on a 10-0 run as UNC imploded down the stretch as Caleb Grill torched them for 31 points on seven threes.
Twitter erupts after Iowa State upsets No. 1 UNC basketball in shocking fashion
Iowa State pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the 2022 college basketball season after taking down no. 1 UNC basketball during Friday’s showdown at the Phil Knight Invitational tournament. Naturally, it sent the whole Twitterverse buzzing. The Iowa State Cyclones have Caleb Grill to thank for the...
Chronicle
Beats' picks: Will Duke football close out regular season with a win against Wake Forest?
Before every game this season, our football beat writers predict whether the Blue Devils will pick up a win in their weekly matchup and keep track of their records throughout the year. Duke has one last regular-season game Saturday when Wake Forest comes to Wallace Wade Stadium for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff.
