Durham, NC

Chronicle

BOILED: Duke men's basketball falls behind early, drops Phil Knight Legacy final to Purdue

PORTLAND, Ore.—The Rose Quarter. The Rose Garden. The City of Roses. Oregon’s largest city is all about roses, and Sunday afternoon, Purdue won rose gold. In the final of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament Sunday afternoon, the 24th-ranked Boilermakers rode a first-half slaughter to a 75-56 win against head coach Jon Scheyer and his eighth-ranked Blue Devils. The Boilermakers also secure another marquee win and a morale-boosting piece of early-season hardware.
DURHAM, NC
thebutlercollegian.com

Men’s basketball vs. BYU, NC State: Beyond the box score

Sophomore guard Jayden Taylor looks readied on defense versus Tiffin on Oct. 29. Photo by Lauren Hough. MATTHEW CRANE | SPORTS CO-EDITOR | mcrane@butler.edu. In their final two games of the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament, the Butler men’s basketball team split the two matchups, winning against BYU 75-70 on Nov. 24 and losing to NC State 76-61 the following day. The Bulldogs leave the Bahamas with a 4-3 record and will face more non-conference opponents before Big East play begins on Dec. 17.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball's starting lineup for championship clash

STREAM: fuboTV (start your free trial) While the No. 8 Blue Devils (6-1, 0-0 ACC) warmed up at the Moda Center, the program's official Twitter account announced the Duke basketball starting lineup against Purdue:. Junior point guard Jeremy Roach. Freshman combo guard Tyrese Proctor. Freshman small forward Mark Mitchell. Freshman...
DURHAM, NC
Chronicle

Beats' picks: Will Duke men's basketball defeat Purdue for Phil Knight Legacy title?

On the heels of back-to-back wins against Oregon State and Xavier, No. 8 Duke now looks ahead to its championship tilt at the Phil Knight Legacy against No. 24 Purdue in Portland, Ore. With both the Blue Devils and Boilermakers in pursuit of a trophy in the Rose Quarter, our beat writers make their predictions before Sunday's 3:30 p.m. tipoff at the Moda Center.
DURHAM, NC
thecomeback.com

Basketball world reacts as Alabama upsets UNC in 4 overtimes

The North Carolina Tar Heels and Alabama Crimson Tide played an early season game Sunday that belonged in March Madness. This game turned into an endurance slog, as the two teams battled through four overtimes in the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Oregon. No. 18 Alabama finally prevailed, 103-101, against No. 1 North Carolina.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Chronicle

X-MEN: Duke men's basketball takes down Xavier, punches ticket to Phil Knight Legacy championship game

PORTLAND, Ore.—One of history’s great questions concerns who fired the infamous “shot heard ‘round the world” to kickstart the Revolutionary War. In the semifinal of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament at the Moda Center Friday afternoon, the question was not who shot first, but who shot next. No. 8 Duke shook Thursday’s wasteful shooting performance en route to a 71-64 victory against Xavier, spearheaded once again by its talented freshman class and an impressive 21-point showing from junior captain Jeremy Roach.
DURHAM, NC
Chronicle

DEACONS DOWN: Duke football defeats Wake Forest in exciting regular-season finale

Duke’s regular-season finale against Wake Forest was a heavyweight bout resembling that of a boxing match. There was a certain suspenseful atmosphere that lingered throughout the whole game, heightened by the back-and-forth push. No team ever had complete momentum, as a crushing blow that left one of them stumbling would simply be countered with a haymaker by the other. There was still, however, this sensation that a knockout punch could come at any moment.
DURHAM, NC
Chronicle

5 observations and more from Duke football's first half against Wake Forest

On Thanksgiving weekend, featuring college football’s most heated rivalries, Duke took on Wake Forest at home. After two quarters of football, the Blue Devils and Demon Deacons are locked in a tight, high-scoring battle, but Duke has a slight 20-17 advantage heading into the locker room:. Five observations:. Third...
DURHAM, NC

