Saline, LA

Benton tree farm offers tips to keep your tree fresh

BENTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Thanksgiving is now over, so here come the Christmas decorations. Homes in the Arklatex will be displaying their holiday lights including Christmas trees. If you are thinking of purchasing a live Christmas tree, it is important to remember it is a responsibility to keep it alive.
Hush yo mouth: no speaking on Sunday’s silent hike

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – When you’re on the silent nature hike at Walter B. Jacobs Memorial Nature Park on Sunday, you’ll be able to hear sounds like a woodpecker tapping against a distant oak or a squirrel fussing at a bird for flying too close to her nest.
Wanna help the Caddo Nation thatch a grass house roof Sunday?

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Would you like to help members of the Caddo Tribe thatch the roof of a traditional grass house at Caddo Mounds State Historic Site on Sunday, November 27?. Kay O’Neal is a member of the Caddo Nation’s Tribal Council and the liaison between the Caddo...
Bayou Classic fans urged to buckle up when driving this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Roadways in Louisiana will be busy as Bayou Classic fans drive to New Orleans for the 49th annual matchup between Southern University and Grambling State University. State highway officials are urging those driving to the Crescent City to wear a seat belt in its...
West Monroe man breaks into victim’s vehicle; charged with burglary

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 24, 2022, a citizen contacted the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office to report a complaint at her home on Larry Henry Road in West Momroe, La. The victim made the call due to a noise from what seemed to be a male screaming and yelling outside of her residence.
“You’re not getting my daughter”: West Monroe man accused of kidnapping daughter; choked victim with gun in his hand

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 24, 2022, the Monroe Police Department was dispatched about a disturbance on Bonner Drive in Monroe, La. Upon arrival, a witness advised police that they observed 35-year-old Timothy Lakeith Elliot with a handgun in his right hand and his left hand on his daughter’s throat. At the same time, Elliot was forcing his daughter into a silver Chevrolet Equinox, according to the police report.
