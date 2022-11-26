Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant chain opens another location in LouisianaKristen WaltersNatchitoches, LA
He Was Found Encased In Cement Inside A Metal Drum? Who Is The Natchitoches John Doe?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNatchitoches Parish, LA
LHSAA Cross Country State ChampionshipUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
Cedar Creek Lady Cougars Win Regional 1 Division IV Race And Other Region 1 Division IV QualifiersUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
Related
cenlanow.com
Benton tree farm offers tips to keep your tree fresh
BENTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Thanksgiving is now over, so here come the Christmas decorations. Homes in the Arklatex will be displaying their holiday lights including Christmas trees. If you are thinking of purchasing a live Christmas tree, it is important to remember it is a responsibility to keep it alive.
cenlanow.com
Hush yo mouth: no speaking on Sunday’s silent hike
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – When you’re on the silent nature hike at Walter B. Jacobs Memorial Nature Park on Sunday, you’ll be able to hear sounds like a woodpecker tapping against a distant oak or a squirrel fussing at a bird for flying too close to her nest.
cenlanow.com
Wanna help the Caddo Nation thatch a grass house roof Sunday?
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Would you like to help members of the Caddo Tribe thatch the roof of a traditional grass house at Caddo Mounds State Historic Site on Sunday, November 27?. Kay O’Neal is a member of the Caddo Nation’s Tribal Council and the liaison between the Caddo...
cenlanow.com
Bayou Classic fans urged to buckle up when driving this weekend
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Roadways in Louisiana will be busy as Bayou Classic fans drive to New Orleans for the 49th annual matchup between Southern University and Grambling State University. State highway officials are urging those driving to the Crescent City to wear a seat belt in its...
cenlanow.com
West Monroe man breaks into victim’s vehicle; charged with burglary
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 24, 2022, a citizen contacted the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office to report a complaint at her home on Larry Henry Road in West Momroe, La. The victim made the call due to a noise from what seemed to be a male screaming and yelling outside of her residence.
cenlanow.com
Union Parish traffic stop ends with driver hitting parked car and commercial building; suspect on the run
UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 26, 2022, at 5:15 PM, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office attempted to initiate a traffic stop in Bernice, La. According to deputies, the driver then allegedly sped away at a high-speed to Spearsville, La. During the chase, the vehicle struck a...
cenlanow.com
Wellness check lands West Monroe man behind bars; allegedly threatened to assault police en route to jail
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, November 24, 2022, around 10:14 AM, the Monroe Police Department received a call that 27-year-old Hunter McKenzie Varino texted his girlfriend stating, “I’m going to meet God today.” According to police, the text message also included a picture of Varino’s blooding hand.
cenlanow.com
Monroe woman breaks into ex-boyfriend’s home, causing physical altercation; eight-month-old child present
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, November 25, 2022, at 10:09 PM, the Monroe Police Department responded to a disturbance reported on South First Street. The disturbance led to the arrest of 29-year-old Samone Thompson. Thompson was charged with home invasion damage to property and battery of a dating partner child endangerment.
cenlanow.com
“You’re not getting my daughter”: West Monroe man accused of kidnapping daughter; choked victim with gun in his hand
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 24, 2022, the Monroe Police Department was dispatched about a disturbance on Bonner Drive in Monroe, La. Upon arrival, a witness advised police that they observed 35-year-old Timothy Lakeith Elliot with a handgun in his right hand and his left hand on his daughter’s throat. At the same time, Elliot was forcing his daughter into a silver Chevrolet Equinox, according to the police report.
cenlanow.com
Monroe woman allegedly shoots at ex-husband as he attempted to visit children on Thanksgiving, police confirms
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 24, 2022, at 4:48 PM, Monroe Police were dispatched to McKeen Plaza Apartments in reference to a possible shooting and damage to property complaint. Once at the scene, police learned that 36-year-old Domeca Larissa Williams allowed her ex-husband to visit their children for Thanksgiving.
Comments / 0