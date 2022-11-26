ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Iowa's second quarter comeback not enough

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Azzi Fudd scored 24 points to rally No. 3 UConn past No. 9 Iowa 86-79 Sunday in the championship game of the first Phil Knight Legacy women’s tournament. “It really was difficult to play against these guys,” UConn coach Geno Auriemma said. “I don’t...
Week starts sunny before next round of wintry weather

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Following a little rain this morning, most of today was dry and pretty typical of late November. Temperatures warmed back into the 40s, but northerly winds held wind chills down in the 30s. Tonight, high pressure drifting overhead will calm...
Stolen sleigh returned in Iowa City

IOWA CITY, Iowa — A sleigh thatdisappeared overnight on Nov. 18 from Iowa City's downtown district has been returned. On Sunday, Iowa City Public Safety posted an update on Facebook, saying it's been recovered. The sleigh is displayed every year in the Pedestrian Mall. Previous coverage: Police search for...
Two dead, three injured after crash in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Iowa — Two people are dead after a car ran off the roadway on Highway 34 and hit a parked truck in Henry County. After hitting the truck, the car then rolled onto its side and came to a stop. Three others were rushed to the hospital.
