crimereads.com

How Grief and Revenge Made Geronimo Into a Legendary War Chief

Before Geronimo met any white Americans or came to think of them as enemies of the Apaches, he spent years fighting Mexicans. In Geronimo’s youth, the north reaches of Mexico formally encompassed the Arizona homeland of the Apaches. Yet even after Mexico in the 1840s relinquished what became the American Southwest—the region stretching from the Sabine River on the eastern border of Texas to the Pacific coast of California—the Apaches for years encountered Mexicans more often than Americans.
Kirkus Reviews

Hill Infuses Magic Into California History

Laurel Anne Hill’s third novel, Plague of Flies: Revolt of the Spirits, 1846, takes place in California in the days leading up to the frenzy of the gold rush. During the flurry of unrest and massive population growth happening in the area at the time, a group of Americans tried to claim California for themselves in a skirmish known as the Bear Flag Revolt. Of course, in 1846, those Americans were on Mexican land and attacking Mexican officials, including Gen. Mariano Vallejo.
HackerNoon

The Pilgrimage to Lonely Hut

Marriage by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. The Pilgrimage to Lonely Hut. Marjorie was surprised to find how easy it was at-431- last to part from her children and go with Trafford. "I am not...
TheDailyBeast

A National Park Wants to Use Rat Poison to Get Rid of a Fish They Brought In

Glacier National Park in Montana is a fisherman’s paradise. Hundreds of snow-fed lakes pepper the park, home to over 20 species of fish, including six kinds of trout. And, because it’s federal land, no license is required to cast a reel. But in a warming world, the National Park Service (NPS) is hoping to transform one of Glacier National Park’s coldest lakes into a refuge for a species of trout.But it’s not as simple as translocating this species into the park. In order to create an environment for these fish, NPS first needs to get rid of the non-native trout...
