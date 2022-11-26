Read full article on original website
Hochul Signs Historic Anti-Hate Crime LegislationJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Linguine’s, A Paradise of PastaJ.M. LesinskiBowmansville, NY
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenHamburg, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
Western New York received nearly 6 feet of snow the weekend before Thanksgiving, causing road closuresZoran BogdanovicBuffalo, NY
NBC Sports
Bills will be without key defensive player in Week 13 game vs. Patriots
The Buffalo Bills have one of the NFL's best defenses, but this unit will be without an important player in next Thursday night's Week 13 game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Bills linebacker Von Miller suffered a knee injury in the team's Thanksgiving Day victory over the...
Bills’ plan for Von Miller after devastating knee injury
The Buffalo Bills suffered a major blow to this season after Von Miller was diagnosed with a knee injury. The edge rusher suffered this injury during their Thanksgiving game against the Detroit Lions. While Miller did not suffer an ACL tear, there’s still a lot of questions about his availability for the rest of the year.
Bills injury update: Our thoughts and the latest on Von Miller’s knee injury
It’s been two days since the Buffalo Bills beat the Detroit Lions in dramatic fashion on Thanksgiving Day. Bills fans have a lot to be thankful for with their team riding a two-game winning streak into a critical three-game stretch against the rest of the AFC East in December. But the win in Detroit didn’t come without major concerns for the organization and the fan base.
Former Buffalo Bills Player Fights Dude At CVS [WATCH]
You never know when you will encounter a celebrity or when a celebrity will end up knocking you out! It has been a few years since we have heard the name Terrell Owens but he is back in the news and was trending on Twitter early Monday morning. The former...
Bills vs. Patriots Practice Report: Will Illness & Injury Key AFC East Showdown?
The Buffalo Bills continue to have health concerns heading into their Thursday night matchup with the Patriots in New England.
Patriots Release 'Redtro' Hype Video Ahead of Bills Showdown: WATCH
New England, which once owned Buffalo, will wear its throwback uniforms against the AFC East's new bully.
Bill Belichick Has Odd Reply To Question About Bills Not Punting
The Bills did not punt in either of their wins over the Patriots last season. That’s a stat you’ve probably heard by now as those AFC East rivals prepare to square off on “Thursday Night Football.”. But Bill Belichick was quick to point out Monday that Buffalo...
Patriots using playoff beatdown as motivation for Josh Allen, Bills
FOXBOROUGH – The last time the New England Patriots’ defense shared the field with the Buffalo Bills’ offense, it didn’t go well. Check that, the last two times New England faced Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and Co. it went really bad. The Patriots have failed to...
Yardbarker
Bills WR Stefon Diggs - Top 6 All-Time in Unusual NFL Stat
Stefon Diggs was a standout wide receiver in his days with the Minnesota Vikings, and now that he's established himself with the Buffalo Bills, the only statistical changes have been for the better. How good was he in Minnesota? How good is he now?. Put it all together and to...
Patriots Bill Belichick on Bills QB Josh Allen: ‘MVP’ Candidate
Despite his struggles against them early in his career, Bills’ QB Josh Allen has enjoyed significant success in his recent meetings with the Patriots.
'We Love Him!': Josh Allen Welcomes Bills Signing of ‘Smoke’
The Buffalo Bills welcome back (another) old friend in John Brown - and Josh Allen likes it.
