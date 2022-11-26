ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

NBC Sports

Bills will be without key defensive player in Week 13 game vs. Patriots

The Buffalo Bills have one of the NFL's best defenses, but this unit will be without an important player in next Thursday night's Week 13 game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Bills linebacker Von Miller suffered a knee injury in the team's Thanksgiving Day victory over the...
ClutchPoints

Bills’ plan for Von Miller after devastating knee injury

The Buffalo Bills suffered a major blow to this season after Von Miller was diagnosed with a knee injury. The edge rusher suffered this injury during their Thanksgiving game against the Detroit Lions. While Miller did not suffer an ACL tear, there’s still a lot of questions about his availability for the rest of the year.
Syracuse.com

Bills injury update: Our thoughts and the latest on Von Miller’s knee injury

It’s been two days since the Buffalo Bills beat the Detroit Lions in dramatic fashion on Thanksgiving Day. Bills fans have a lot to be thankful for with their team riding a two-game winning streak into a critical three-game stretch against the rest of the AFC East in December. But the win in Detroit didn’t come without major concerns for the organization and the fan base.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Former Buffalo Bills Player Fights Dude At CVS [WATCH]

You never know when you will encounter a celebrity or when a celebrity will end up knocking you out! It has been a few years since we have heard the name Terrell Owens but he is back in the news and was trending on Twitter early Monday morning. The former...
Yardbarker

Bills WR Stefon Diggs - Top 6 All-Time in Unusual NFL Stat

Stefon Diggs was a standout wide receiver in his days with the Minnesota Vikings, and now that he's established himself with the Buffalo Bills, the only statistical changes have been for the better. How good was he in Minnesota? How good is he now?. Put it all together and to...
