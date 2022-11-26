Victim dies after shooting near Land Park, CIF high school football game in Sacramento

The Sacramento Police Department said that a shooting near a Friday afternoon high school football championship game has become a homicide investigation.

A spokesman for the department said just before 9 p.m. that the victim, a 37-year-old man, died at a hospital. It is the city’s 53rd homicide of the year, and the first in three weeks.

The shooting happened just before 4 p.m. on the 4100 block of 23rd Street in the Carleton Tract neighborhood, one block south of Sacramento City College’s Hughes Stadium, which was hosting a CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division III championship football game between Grant Union and Christian Brothers high schools .

Later, officers were seen investigating a vehicle several blocks west in the parking lot of a 76 gas station on Sutterville and Del Rio roads in South Land Park, across the street from William Land Park. Police said in the 9 p.m. update that “the victim was taken by friends to a gas station where an ambulance responded to take the victim to an area hospital.”

No arrests have been made and no suspect information was available, police said. The victim’s identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office once his next of kin are notified.

The homicide draws a parallel to an incident a month ago when a 24-year-old man died after he was shot Oct. 21 in a Grant High parking lot during a home football game for the Pacers. It was the city’s 50th homicide of the year.

The city’s 52nd homicide happened Nov. 4 when a 25-year-old man was shot and killed on the 7800 block of Center Parkway .

No arrests have been made in either case.

The football game Friday continued without incident, with Grant winning the Division III title, 20-12.

The Bee’s Chris Biderman contributed to this story.