GOBankingRates

11 Grocery Items To Buy at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree might not be the first place you think of when it comes to purchasing your groceries, but you might want to add it to your rotation, or you'll miss out on great grocery deals. Also: 9...
C. Heslop

Amazon, Walmart, Lowe’s And 2,500 Stores Have Cash Back Day

Thousands of retailers will partner with a coupon-cash-back company to offer shoppers deals. The initiative hopes to help consumers cope with inflation. The holiday season is when buyers try their best to buy gifts. The stores want to ensure people get more out of each spent dollar.
TODAY.com

The best Thanksgiving dinner I’ve ever had was from KFC

The night before Thanksgiving in 2001, our entire household was exhausted. My father was working two jobs to support our family, which had expanded to four kids when my youngest brother was born nearly two years prior. My mother was juggling raising four children and working part-time. Even we kids were worn out: I was laser-focused on tests and how eighth grade was winding to a close and high school would soon start. My older brother, Earl, was also probably tired from school, while the youngest two, Neil and Ethan, likely exhausted themselves after a crying fit.
CBS News

USPS heads into busy holiday shipping season with fewer workers, better technology

On Friday, shoppers will hit the stores to find the best Black Friday deals. But it's more like the holiday shipping season, as more and more consumers opt to shop online. USPS leaders say that although the agency is going into this holiday season with fewer workers than in recent years, it's prepared.
retailleader.com

Macy’s Converts Store Space to ‘Mini’ Distribution Centers

Macy’s converted space at 35 of its retail stores into “mini” fulfillment centers. The department store’s CFO said the new fulfillment space accounted for about 1 million square feet. The new fulfillment space will help Macy’s reduce shipping costs, better utilize inventory and increase delivery speed....

