Morning Mash: Life post-Palmer and Rhule reactions
Not quite lost, but simply shuffled in somewhere during the last 72 hours of Nebraska winning a football game, hiring a new coach, news of new assistants was an announcement from Trey Palmer on his future. The wide receiver is hitting the NFL Draft and it seems highly unlikely anything...
'We'll see what happens': Quarterback Alex Padilla focusing on future
The Iowa quarterback situation has been a hot button topic throughout the 2022 season. After a tough start for Spencer Petras, many fans and outsiders were calling for backup Alex Padilla to get some quality snaps. The Hawkeyes stuck with Petras, but after he went down with a first quarter injury against Nebraska, Padilla was thrust into action.
Three positives and three negatives from Iowa basketball's showing at the Emerald Coast Classic
Iowa basketball finished 1-1 at the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Florida, over Friday and Saturday. On Friday, the Hawkeyes took down Clemson, 74-71. Iowa was up 14 points in the second half before the Tigers came clawing back and tied it with less than a minute ago. Iowa was able to hit its free throws and make key plays down the stretch to pull out the win.
Nebraska Football: Luke Fickell hire could trigger Mickey Joseph-centric chain reaction
By all accounts, the Wisconsin Badgers are about to hire Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell and when that comes to pass, Nebraska football fans better buckle up for the chain reaction. Just when it seemed as though the coaching carousel and the game of musical chairs was starting to...
Cooper DeJean heads to Iowa's locker room during Nebraska's first offensive drive
Cooper DeJean suffered a hit on a block from Nebraska’s Marcus Washington and had to leave the game on the Huskers’ first offensive drive. This is not a good sign for the Iowa secondary. DeJean leads the team in interceptions this season with 4 so far. DeJean also...
Christopherson: Strong reasons for Husker fans to feel good about Matt Rhule hire
Matt Rhule has already made it Twitter official, with a #NewProfilePic of him dressed in red, a pretty Memorial Stadium shot in the background. It's OK to let yourself briefly feel good, Husker fans. You've been through a lot. Maybe something is turning. Your squad beat a rival on Friday...
A couple key words likely to come up often as Matt Rhule introduction day arrives
The airplane has landed, the tie is the right color and his introduction to Husker Nation is about to begin. Nebraska's new football coach will take his first questions from the local media at a 1:30 press conference at the Hawks Championship Center on Monday afternoon, after being introduced by Husker athletic director Trev Alberts.
Report: Satterfield listed as ‘top choice’ for Nebraska staff
South Carolina Gamecocks offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield has worked at three different stops with Matt Rhule, who was hired as Nebraska’s next head coach over the weekend. Now, according to this report from John Brice of FootballScoop, Satterfield is believed to be a top target for Rhule’s first Cornhuskers...
Iowa finishes regular season 7-5, looks ahead to bowl game
Currently, ESPN, CBS and 247Sports all have Iowa in different bowl games. Iowa's destination will be announced next Sunday.
Nebraska 'close' to hiring South Carolina's offensive coordinator
A move by South Carolina football offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield to Nebraska appears to be getting closer and closer. Shortly after FootballScoop.com listed Satterfield as a top choice to join the new Cornhuskers staff under close friend Matt Rhule, a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel indicates that a move might just be imminent.
Photo Gallery: Recruits Visiting Iowa for Nebraska Game
Asa Newsom, Titus Cram, Koi Perich, Others Checking Out Kinnick Stadium Friday
'Black Friday' plagues Hawkeyes' dreams of Indianapolis, what's next might be Ferentz's biggest test
The sun shining was supposed to be a microcosm of what Black Friday was supposed to entail for the Iowa Hawkeyes. A struggling three-win Nebraska without an identity coming into Kinnick Stadium with no motivation to win other than pride. The men decorated with the black and gold trotted onto Duke Slater Field one more time this season looking to return to Indianapolis for a potential Big Ten West Title.
Huskers fans give thoughts on Nebraska's new football coach
OMAHA, Neb. — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln announced Saturday that Matt Rhule will be taking over as head coach of the football team. KETV talked to fans in downtown Omaha to hear their thoughts on the hire. "I think he'll get the program turned around," Jerry Mauro, said. "I...
Rhule, Nebraska extend offer to Westside multi-sport standout Jaylen Lloyd
In his first 24 hours on the job, Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has already extended at least two scholarship offers. 2023 defensive back Dante Lovett was the first to publicly reveal his Husker offer on Saturday night, followed by Omaha Westside's Jaylen Lloyd on Sunday. Lloyd is one of...
Day After Thoughts: Offensive ineptitude catches up to Iowa at most critical time
Contrary to popular belief-- the sun did rise in Iowa City on Saturday morning, but the dreary cloud still hung above the Hawkeye fan base. With everything that Iowa has been through this season, they had an opportunity to somewhat silence the noise with a win over a three-win Nebraska team on Friday. Instead, the dam holding back all-out criticism broke and the negativity is louder than ever.
Siebrecht Fall Caps No. 2 Iowa’s 26-11 Win
IOWA CITY, Iowa – Junior Cobe Siebrecht’s second-period fall capped the second-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team’s 26-11 victory over No. 21 Pennsylvania on Saturday afternoon inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes won seven matches in the dual to improve to 5-0 this season. “Gutsy, gutsy at the...
Daily Delivery: Nebraska AD Trev Alberts either wasted time or money in hiring Matt Rhule as coach
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Nebraska athletics director Trev Alberts tabbed former Baylor and Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule as the Corhuskers' new coach, raising some questions. Why was Alberts in a hurry to fire Scott Frost on September 11 instead of waiting two weeks later and saving $7.5 million in buyout money, only to wait 10 weeks to hire a coach fired from an NFL job on October 11. If Alberts planned to hire after NU's season, there was no rush to fire Frost, and did he really make runs at K-State coach Chris Klieman and Kansas coach Lance Leipold, only to be rebuffed? There are so many questions about this process that it's hard to make sense of it.
Hawkeye men and women both win
The Iowa men and women both picked up victories on Friday. Fran McCaffery’s crew held off Clemson, 74-71. Patrick McCaffery led the way with 21 points. Iowa will face TCU or Cal on Saturday. Bluder’s Bunch beat Oregon State 73-59. Caitlin Clark scored 28 points, grabbed 9 rebounds and dished out 8 assists. The Hawkeyes […]
Jack Campbell addresses emotional final home game to Iowa career
Jack Campbell has been recognized as one of the best linebackers in the country, recently being named one of five finalists for the prestigious Butkus Award. Unfortunately, Campbell was on the losing end of Iowa’s Heroes Game matchup with Nebraska. In that performance, Campbell tied Seth Benson for the...
#9 Iowa women set up clash with #3 UCONN at Phil Knight Legacy Tournament
(Iowa City) Caitlin Clark went for 28 points, 9 rebounds, and 8 assists in the University of Iowa women’s basketball win over Oregon State on Friday. The Hawkeyes topped the Beavers 73-59 and have a 5-1 record. Monica Czinano added 17 points on 7/11 shooting along with 7 rebounds....
