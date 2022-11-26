Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Concerts Happening This Week In Pittsburgh (11/28 - 12/04)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each monthJake WellsPennsylvania State
This Epic Holiday Festival in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitTravel MavenWest Mifflin, PA
Pittsburgh native quit job to become world-famous pro whistler and dazzled audiences around the world with unique giftAmarie M.Pittsburgh, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
CBS Sports
Miami (FL) vs. Pittsburgh: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
The Miami (FL) Hurricanes will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Miami (FL) and the Pittsburgh Panthers will face off in an ACC battle at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium. Pitt will be strutting in after a win while the Hurricanes will be stumbling in from a loss.
Miami vs. Pittsburgh: Picks and Predictions
All Hurricanes' picks and predictions for Miami vs. Pittsburgh in Week 13.
Pitt vs Miami Takeaways: Panthers Exit on a High Note
Pitt looked good, but Miami did just as much to hand them this win as the Panthers did to earn it
Four Stats That Illustrate Pitt's Defensive Dominance over Miami
These four stats from the Pitt Panthers win over Miami tell a story about how dominant the victory was.
Miami Blown Out by Pittsburgh, 42-16
Miami ends its season with five wins for the first time since 2007.
Pitt Player Shocks Teammates By Smashing His Head With Helmet
Fellow Panthers players could be seen watching in horror.
Can WVU Football still make a bowl game? It's complicated
West Virginia's 2022 season is complete.... or is it? The Mountaineers finished the season 5-7 which, under normal circumstances, would keep them from being bowl eligible. However, given the glut of bowl games and the cannibalism going on around college football this season, there are not enough teams finishing .500 or above to fill those bowl slots. Thus, the bowl selection committees would turn to 5-7 teams and teams would get in based off the Academic Progress Rate.
WSVN-TV
Funeral held for slain University of Virginia football player from South Florida
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Loved ones bid a final farewell to a University of Virginia football player from South Florida who was fatally gunned down. Mourners on Saturday afternoon came together to attend a funeral for D’Sean Perry in Miami Gardens. His family, friends, teammates and head coach...
Willie Taggart fired by FAU and is running out of Florida schools to coach
Willie Taggart is running out of schools in Florida. Taggart on Saturday was fired by Florida Atlantic University after three seasons on the job. The firing news came after FAU concluded its season with a 32-31 overtime loss to Western Kentucky. The loss dropped FAU to 5-7. Though he went...
Pitt LB SirVocea Dennis Nearing Decision on Next Season
Pitt Panthers linebacker and captain SirVocea Dennis said he'll make up his mind about next season soon.
Six local teams looking to advance in state football playoffs
After Championship Friday at Acrisure Stadium, six local teams are moving on in the PIAA State Championship playoffs. Games will be played throughout the state, with a big matchup with local implications happening right here in the Pittsburgh area.
College Football Coach Fired After Loss On Saturday Night
The coaching carousel is about to get into full swing, but not before a bunch of other college football programs start firing coaches. One team decided to get a jumpstart in that department. On Saturday, Carl Reed of 247Sports first reported that Florida Atlantic have relieved head coach Willie Taggart...
beavercountyradio.com
Link For WPIAL 2A Championship: Steel Valley vs. Beaver Falls; 11/25/22 at 1:30 PM
WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WMBA-AM 1460 and WMBA-FM 95.7’s Mike Azadian and Bruce Frey have the call from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh of this 2022 WPIAL Class 2A Championship high school football playoff game as the Tigers battle the Ironmen. If you can’t tune into the game you can...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
District college football roundup: IUP moves on to NCAA Division II quarterfinals
Mak Sexton threw for 142 yards and two touchdowns to lead No. 15 IUP to a 19-13 victory over No. 12 Ashland in the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs Saturday. Adam Houser added 125 rushing yards for IUP (10-1), which will face Shepherd in the quarterfinals next Saturday. Austin Brenner threw for 183 yards and a touchdown to pace Ashland (10-2).
macaronikid.com
Dazzling Lights is Coming to Pittsburgh This Season
If you are looking for something new to do this year, Dazzling Nights Pittsburgh is what you have been looking for!. Macaroni KID was graciously hosted by Dazzling Nights Pittsburgh and Pittsburgh Botanic Gardens and can't wait to return with our families. This 2 mile journey of light experiences is...
High School Football winning coaches
After an explosive night of football on Friday night, the WPIAL has named it’s champions. Rob Pratte interviewed all of the winning coaches on this Sunday’s Black and Gold Sunday show
Pitt DL Coach Charlie Partridge Prepares For Difficult Task of Saying Goodbye to Seniors
Pitt Panthers defensive line coach Charlie Partridge wants to send his seniors out right.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Unbeaten State College ousts North Allegheny from PIAA playoffs
STATE COLLEGE — For an instant, it appeared Logan Kushner had Khiryn Boyd for the touchdown that would have gotten North Allegheny, trying to rally from a 21-point deficit, back to within a score. State College’s Cooper Brushwood, though, not only closed on the play, but he managed to...
No. 10 Union shocks No. 1 Bishop Canevin to win 2nd WPIAL football championship
Union was the definition of an underdog. • First appearance in a WPIAL championship game since 1973. • First double-digit seed to reach the WPIAL finals since 2010. • Playing top-seeded and defending champion Bishop Canevin, which averaged 41.8 points and scored 60 or more three times. On Friday afternoon,...
Aliquippa rolls past Central Valley to capture 19th WPIAL football title
Aliquippa’s Tiqwai Hayes landed in the end zone after leaping headfirst over his linemen, but the running back was quickly airborne again when guard Neco Eberhardt celebrated by lifting the sophomore off his feet. The big men upfront did a lot of heavy lifting Friday night in a championship...
Comments / 0