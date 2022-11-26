ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Can WVU Football still make a bowl game? It's complicated

West Virginia's 2022 season is complete.... or is it? The Mountaineers finished the season 5-7 which, under normal circumstances, would keep them from being bowl eligible. However, given the glut of bowl games and the cannibalism going on around college football this season, there are not enough teams finishing .500 or above to fill those bowl slots. Thus, the bowl selection committees would turn to 5-7 teams and teams would get in based off the Academic Progress Rate.
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Spun

College Football Coach Fired After Loss On Saturday Night

The coaching carousel is about to get into full swing, but not before a bunch of other college football programs start firing coaches. One team decided to get a jumpstart in that department. On Saturday, Carl Reed of 247Sports first reported that Florida Atlantic have relieved head coach Willie Taggart...
BOCA RATON, FL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

District college football roundup: IUP moves on to NCAA Division II quarterfinals

Mak Sexton threw for 142 yards and two touchdowns to lead No. 15 IUP to a 19-13 victory over No. 12 Ashland in the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs Saturday. Adam Houser added 125 rushing yards for IUP (10-1), which will face Shepherd in the quarterfinals next Saturday. Austin Brenner threw for 183 yards and a touchdown to pace Ashland (10-2).
INDIANA, PA
macaronikid.com

Dazzling Lights is Coming to Pittsburgh This Season

If you are looking for something new to do this year, Dazzling Nights Pittsburgh is what you have been looking for!. Macaroni KID was graciously hosted by Dazzling Nights Pittsburgh and Pittsburgh Botanic Gardens and can't wait to return with our families. This 2 mile journey of light experiences is...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Unbeaten State College ousts North Allegheny from PIAA playoffs

STATE COLLEGE — For an instant, it appeared Logan Kushner had Khiryn Boyd for the touchdown that would have gotten North Allegheny, trying to rally from a 21-point deficit, back to within a score. State College’s Cooper Brushwood, though, not only closed on the play, but he managed to...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy